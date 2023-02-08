Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Talking Ship in the App
Listen to Talking Ship in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Talking Ship

Talking Ship

Podcast Talking Ship
Podcast Talking Ship

Talking Ship

Joey & Kyndall
add
Two Cruise Directors, One long distance relationship, loads of stories and experiences to share. The voyage is just getting started. Join Joey and Kyndall as th...
More
Society & CulturePlaces & TravelSociety & CultureRelationships
Two Cruise Directors, One long distance relationship, loads of stories and experiences to share. The voyage is just getting started. Join Joey and Kyndall as th...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • PILOT : ALL ABOARD
    Two cruise directors, one long distant relationship, and multiple contracts as crew members onboard, the voyage is just getting started. Join Joey and Kyndall as they embark on their inaugural podcasting journey where they will be sharing their unique perspective and experiences with you. Stay tuned for crazy stories, interesting crew facts, and useful cruising tips. 
    7/31/2023
    26:47

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Talking Ship

Two Cruise Directors, One long distance relationship, loads of stories and experiences to share. The voyage is just getting started. Join Joey and Kyndall as they embark on their podcasting journey where they will be sharing their unique perspective and experiences with you. Stay tuned for crazy stories, interesting crew facts, and useful cruising tips.

Listen to Talking Ship, Think Twice: Michael Jackson and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Talking Ship

Talking Ship

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store