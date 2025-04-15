Dr. Allen Tennison & Martha Tennison | Preparing for The Worst Day of Your Life
Dr. Allen Tennison and Reverend Martha Tennison join Logan to recount a heartbreaking chapter in their church's history. In 1988, a devastating bus accident claimed 27 lives—24 of them were youth group students. Reverend Martha reflects on how she and her late husband, Don, navigated the unimaginable loss with unwavering strength, wisdom, and compassion. Dr. Allen shares his personal perspective as a survivor of the accident and processing this magnitude of loss as a teen.
1:01:24
Best Marriage Advice from Henry & Alex Seeley @ Belonging Co.
We hit the road in Nashville this week! Join us in this insightful episode as Pastors Henry and Alex Seeley candidly share the ups, downs, and their favorite moments from nearly three decades of marriage and ministry together. They reveal key insights every couple—whether in ministry or not—can learn from. If you're looking to deepen your relationships and lead with purpose, this podcast is one you won't want to miss!--To learn more about Pastor Alex and Henry you can visit their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBelongingCo or their website at https://thebelonging.co/
53:31
10 Reasons Why People Resist Change
Change is a constant in ministry, but it’s not always easy to lead. Keith Peterson joins Logan to explore why people in your congregation and leadership teams resist change—from the fear of losing control and facing uncertainty to concerns about competence and the weight of past experiences. With practical insights and faith-centered perspectives, this podcast equips church leaders to navigate the challenges of change with wisdom, empathy, and confidence.
57:14
The Most Significant Discovery Since the Dead Sea Scrolls
The Megiddo Mosaic, discovered in an Israeli prison, is the oldest known Christian church floor, dating back 1,800 years. Built during a time of persecution, it boldly proclaims "Jesus is Lord" instead of "Caesar is Lord." In Washington, D.C., Logan spoke with Dr. Bobby Duke from the Museum of the Bible about its history, the logistics of its transport, and its significance as the most important Christian discovery since the Dead Sea Scrolls.
40:10
Better Storytelling, Book Writing Hacks, and Humble Success
In this episode of Talking Church, we sit down with Mark Batterson, one of the most influential pastors and bestselling authors in the world. From writing books that have impacted millions to leading with vision and faith, Mark shares his insights on storytelling, discipline, and the power of humility in leadership.
