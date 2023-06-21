Battery Power: for Atlanta Braves fans

The official home for audio programming from Battery Power, SB Nation's community for fans of the Atlanta Braves.
Daily Hammer 6-26 - Spencer Strider Dominant in Braves victory over Twins
Shawn Coleman recaps another awesome victory by the Braves, including a dominant performance from Spencer Strider. Furthermore, the Braves offense is head and shoulders above the rest of the majors in June.
6/27/2023
19:10
Episode 405: Fifty wins by the end of June
June is nearing its end and Episode 405 of the Battery Power Podcast features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing another good week for the Atlanta Braves, an absurd offensive stretch, an awesome series against the Cincinnati Reds, and much more.
6/25/2023
56:33
PTBNL Episode 45: Braves are hot, AJ Minter bounce back, injury updates, Reds preview and more
In Episode 45 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about a red hot Braves team, a strong 2-game sweep of Philadelphia, and AJ Minter back to looking like AJ Minter. The guys also discussed injury updates for Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kolby Allard, as well as a preview for the highly anticipated upcoming Reds’ series.
6/23/2023
52:29
Daily Hammer 6-22 Braves look for Series Sweep after Wednesday Rainout
Shawn Coleman looks at the pitching matchup of Bryce Elder and Aaron Nola as the Braves look to sweep the Phillies.
6/22/2023
10:50
Daily Hammer 6-21: Spencer Strider, Braves Best Bats Grind Out Victory over Phillies
Shawn Coleman recaps a major victory for the Braves over the Phillies, including much needed bounce back performances for Spencer Strider and Austin Riley. Plus, injury updates and AJ Smith Shawver makes his first career away start on Wednesday.
