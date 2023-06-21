Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSports
Podcast Battery Power: for Atlanta Braves fans
The official home for audio programming from Battery Power, SB Nation's community for fans of the Atlanta Braves.
Available Episodes

  • Daily Hammer 6-26 - Spencer Strider Dominant in Braves victory over Twins
    Shawn Coleman recaps another awesome victory by the Braves, including a dominant performance from Spencer Strider. Furthermore, the Braves offense is head and shoulders above the rest of the majors in June. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/27/2023
    19:10
  • Episode 405: Fifty wins by the end of June
    June is nearing its end and Episode 405 of the Battery Power Podcast features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing another good week for the Atlanta Braves, an absurd offensive stretch, an awesome series against the Cincinnati Reds, and much more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/25/2023
    56:33
  • PTBNL Episode 45: Braves are hot, AJ Minter bounce back, injury updates, Reds preview and more
    In Episode 45 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about a red hot Braves team, a strong 2-game sweep of Philadelphia, and AJ Minter back to looking like AJ Minter. The guys also discussed injury updates for Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kolby Allard, as well as a preview for the highly anticipated upcoming Reds’ series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/23/2023
    52:29
  • Daily Hammer 6-22 Braves look for Series Sweep after Wednesday Rainout
    Shawn Coleman looks at the pitching matchup of Bryce Elder and Aaron Nola as the Braves look to sweep the Phillies. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/22/2023
    10:50
  • Daily Hammer 6-21: Spencer Strider, Braves Best Bats Grind Out Victory over Phillies
    Shawn Coleman recaps a major victory for the Braves over the Phillies, including much needed bounce back performances for Spencer Strider and Austin Riley. Plus, injury updates and AJ Smith Shawver makes his first career away start on Wednesday. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    17:49

More Sports podcasts

About Battery Power: for Atlanta Braves fans

The official home for audio programming from Battery Power, SB Nation's community for fans of the Atlanta Braves.
Podcast website

