Talkin' Dynasty with Garret Price & Jared Wackerly

Garret Price & Jared Wackerly
  • Ep. 2 - Intro to Devy Leagues
    Join hosts, Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) and Jared Wackerly (@JaredWackerly), as they break down strategies, analyze trends, and give you the winning edge in your leagues.This episode is all about demystifying Devy Leagues. We start with a comprehensive "Devy League 101" for beginners, explaining what Devy leagues are and why they might be the perfect fit for avid college football fans, scouting enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys the thrill of the rookie draft process.We guide you through the process of creating or transitioning to a Devy League and provide platform recommendations for hosting. We then dive into the specifics of league setup, considering roster sizes, scoring, teams, and the critical aspect of incorporating Devy players into your startup process.The episode further discusses the concept of 'devy depletion' and how to manage it effectively, along with details on rostering rules and rookie drafts. We explore the relative value of Devy players versus NFL assets, giving you strategies to consider when choosing between potential star college athletes and proven NFL performers.In our "Deep Dive" segment, we take a closer look at the QB position in Devy Leagues, providing case studies of successful and less successful strategies. We then conclude with expert tips on viewing your Devy players as assets, preparing for the Devy draft, balancing between short-term gains and long-term prospects, and exploiting market inefficiencies.Whether you're a Devy newbie or an old hand, "Talkin' Dynasty" is your essential guide to ruling the game. Plug in, prepare, and get ready to dominate your leagues. Tune in now!
    7/20/2023
    52:16
  • Ep. 1 - Dynasty Startup Strategies
    Kick off your dynasty fantasy football journey with hosts Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) and Jared Wackerly (@JaredWackerly) in Episode 1 of Talkin' Dynasty. This episode serves as your comprehensive guide to navigating dynasty startup drafts. We dissect proven strategies, delve into positional analysis, and provide essential insights on trade negotiations within a startup. Tune in for invaluable advice on player valuation, draft tactics, and more, whether you're a novice or a pro seeking to up your game.
    6/29/2023
    1:04:13

More Sports podcasts

About Talkin' Dynasty with Garret Price & Jared Wackerly

Welcome to Talkin' Dynasty, your one-stop podcast for game theory-based insights into dynasty fantasy football. We blend expert analysis with guest interviews in each episode, delving into strategies, player valuation, trade negotiations, and drafting tactics. Whether you're a novice or a pro, tune in to revolutionize your game and make informed decisions that shape your future seasons. Get ready to play the game within the game.
