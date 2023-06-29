Talkin' Dynasty with Garret Price & Jared Wackerly

Ep. 2 - Intro to Devy Leagues

Join hosts, Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) and Jared Wackerly (@JaredWackerly), as they break down strategies, analyze trends, and give you the winning edge in your leagues.This episode is all about demystifying Devy Leagues. We start with a comprehensive "Devy League 101" for beginners, explaining what Devy leagues are and why they might be the perfect fit for avid college football fans, scouting enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys the thrill of the rookie draft process.We guide you through the process of creating or transitioning to a Devy League and provide platform recommendations for hosting. We then dive into the specifics of league setup, considering roster sizes, scoring, teams, and the critical aspect of incorporating Devy players into your startup process.The episode further discusses the concept of 'devy depletion' and how to manage it effectively, along with details on rostering rules and rookie drafts. We explore the relative value of Devy players versus NFL assets, giving you strategies to consider when choosing between potential star college athletes and proven NFL performers.In our "Deep Dive" segment, we take a closer look at the QB position in Devy Leagues, providing case studies of successful and less successful strategies. We then conclude with expert tips on viewing your Devy players as assets, preparing for the Devy draft, balancing between short-term gains and long-term prospects, and exploiting market inefficiencies.Whether you're a Devy newbie or an old hand, "Talkin' Dynasty" is your essential guide to ruling the game. Plug in, prepare, and get ready to dominate your leagues. Tune in now!