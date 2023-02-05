Talk Scary To Me w/ Danielle Harris & Scout Taylor-Compton More
TALK SCARY TO ME - E78 “Does it require sexual favors?” w/ INK Spencer Charnas!
This week the ladies put ICE NINE KILLS front man Spencer Charnas in the Talk Scary Hot Seat! Band inspirations, Spencer’s crazy knowledge of horror movie dialogue, love languages, mutual friends, METALLICA tour and More!
5/2/2023
45:55
TALK SCARY TO ME - E77 “Um Yea, I’ll get in the hole! w/ “SPIDER ONE”
This week the ladies catch up with “Powerman5000” frontman SPIDER ONE to talk wreaking havoc in New Hampshire, growing up in a literal “circus,” rockstar sexcapades, getting caught by HER parents and hilarious BTS from Spider and Scouts new release, “Bury the Bride!”
4/25/2023
1:13:26
TALK SCARY TO ME - E76 “If I coulda jumped out of the plane, I woulda!”
This week the ladies talk wedding drama, who their hall passes would be, their favorite performances, “drunk history” AND Danielle’s embarrassing encounter with Jack Black on an airplane!
4/18/2023
1:05:25
TALK SCARY TO ME - E75 “The Couples Episode!”
This week, the ladies put their MEN in the HOT SEAT! Fan questions, embarrassing bedroom moments, how they knew they were “the one” and the “guys side” of their sex/love stories!
4/11/2023
1:07:38
TALK SCARY TO ME - E74 “Hey Bish, Hey Ho!”
This week the ladies have a candid talk about “Shark Week,” old wives tales, Danielle’s “Dr.Phil time,” and details from the horrific murder of a beloved Detroit News Anchor, Jim Matthews”
