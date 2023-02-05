TALK SCARY TO ME - E77 “Um Yea, I’ll get in the hole! w/ “SPIDER ONE”

This week the ladies catch up with "Powerman5000" frontman SPIDER ONE to talk wreaking havoc in New Hampshire, growing up in a literal "circus," rockstar sexcapades, getting caught by HER parents and hilarious BTS from Spider and Scouts new release, "Bury the Bride!"