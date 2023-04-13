“Talk innovation: unlocking technology” is brought to you by the European Patent Office (EPO). Expert presenters and guests – including our patent examiners - p... More
Available Episodes
Robotics exoskeletons for kids: more than a medical device
Elena García Armada invented a robotic exoskeleton for children who use wheelchairs, vastly improving their rehabilitation. However, going from lab to market was no mean feat. The Spanish robotics expert had to navigate clinical testing, impress investors, learn about intellectual property and attract world-class engineers to work on her ambitious project. But seeing smiles on the faces of young patients who walk for the very first time have made the journey worthwhile. This episode is part of the Inspiring Inventors series, which looks at ground-breaking technologies and the people behind them.
Moderator: Edward Cooke, Patent examiner, European Patent Office
Guest: Elena García Armada, Co-founder and CEO, Marsi Bionics
More about Elena García Armada: https://new.epo.org/en/news-events/european-inventor-award/meet-the-finalists/elena-garcia-armada
6/14/2023
54:39
“You are a wonder”: How stem cell donations save lives
A simple cheek swab could begin a new lease on life for patients with leukaemia. Stem cell typing is the first step in matching patients with donors. Join us to learn about typing from donors, people who've conquered a blood cancer, a biotechnology expert and a PR manager at an NGO that recruits donors and supports patients. We'll also provide details on an up-coming stem cell typing drive in Munich and The Hague, one of the ways we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the European Patent Convention this year.
Moderator:
Sabine Lunau, EPO Communications manager
Guests:
Aliki Nichogiannopolou, EPO Director: DNA, peptide and cell biotechnology
Andreas Böhm-Pélissier, member of an EPO Boards of Appeal
Jennifer Andersen, DKMS, Public relations manager
5/26/2023
27:36
A proprietary platform to fight cancer: a technology transfer case study
Two scientists-turned-entrepreneurs have created the technology platform S-TIR for immunology vaccines, enabling treatments for allergies and cancer. Based on their strong patent portfolio they founded several start-up companies for product development and technology commercialisation. In this podcast they explain how IP was essential for attracting investment as well as generating licensing revenue early on. This was crucial given the long time-to-market periods that are typical in biotechnology.
The EPO has recently published three new case studies highlighting the role of IP in creating businesses that are bringing technologies to market to diagnose and/or treat cancer.
Download the case studies: https://www.epo.org/learning/materials/sme/innovation-case-studies/technology-transfer-case-studies.html
5/11/2023
21:06
New energy landscapes
The latest Patent Index shows that clean energy technologies are driving a surge in patent applications. New filings in the field of electrical machinery, apparatus and energy grew by 18.2% in 2022, and battery technologies (which is a sub-field herein) grew by 48%. Our experts discuss the leading countries in this exciting field and give insights into what is driving the innovations in clean energies, including hydrogen, batteries, wind, solar and geothermal energy.
Moderator: Jeremy Philpott, Communications Manager, EPO
Guests: Yann Ménière, Chief Economist, EPO, and Victor Veefkind, patent examiner, EPO
See epo.org/patent-index2022
4/13/2023
23:52
The revolution in smart health
The latest Patent Index shows that the top three fields of technology – digital communication, medical technology and computer technology – alone comprised nearly a quarter of all filings to the EPO in 2022. These areas are converging to create a revolution in smart healthcare, with devices monitoring, diagnosing and even treating us without a doctor’s opinion or a stay in hospital. The experts discuss the leading applicants in this exciting field and give insights into what is driving the innovations in smart health.
Moderator: Jeremy Philpott, Communications Manager, EPO
Guests: Carlos Rivera Pons, Team Manager EPO, and Riccardo Carta, patent examiner, EPO
See epo.org/patent-index2022
