When a human traveler wanders through a mysterious doorway, they find themselves on the threshold of a strange inn, lost in another world. Inside, they meet an ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Minisode 02: "Maiden, Mother, Crone"
CONTENT WARNING: Implications of OCD and chronic illness, grief, and loss
In the furthest reaches of the Deep-Wood, two Witches share a life balanced on the edge between life and death...
Starring Alejandra Cejudo as Maeven and Virginia Spotts as Anthea, with original music by Jesse Haugen and music mixing by Super Sauce Audio. Written and produced by Virginia Spotts, with dialogue editing and sound design by Van Winkle. This special was made possible by our supporters at Patreon.com/homesteadcorner
For more information, additional content, and episode transcript, visit homesteadonthecorner.com/toteB02
"Dark Emptiness" elements created by jalastram (https://freesound.org/people/jalastram/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
4/28/2023
16:56
Minisode 01: "Ofrin's Dragon"
CONTENT WARNING: Themes of environmental collapse, climate change, and extinction, loud noises, and descriptions of fantasy violence
At the heart of the longest winter the Echowood has ever known, a dwarf and a dragon wait out the storm...
Starring Psalm Morant as the Dragon of Fire and Julian Dailey as Ofrin Old-Stone, with original music by Jesse Haugen and music mixed by Jordan Di Donato and Jason Di Donato. Written Van Winkle and produced by Virginia Spotts, with editing and sound design by Van Winkle. This special was made possible by our supporters at Patreon.com/homesteadcorner
For more information, additional content, and episode transcript, visit homesteadonthecorner.com/toteB01
"Dark Emptiness" elements created by jalastram (https://freesound.org/people/jalastram/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
3/4/2023
29:18
State of the Homestead 2023 - Updates, Announcements, and Thanks
Happy New Year! To celebrate the start of 2023, we sit down to discuss what's next for Homestead on the Corner, including joining the Realm podcast network, planning the final season of The Sheridan Tapes, and relaunching Tales of the Echowood and the original Homestead Podcast.
The Sheridan Tapes: thesheridantapes.com
Tales of the Echowood: echowoodpod.com
Homestead Podcast: homesteadonthecorner.com/podcast
Patreon: patreon.com/homesteadcorner
More Info: homesteadonthecorner.com
1/7/2023
6:02
Special 1: Winter of the Echowood
CONTENT WARNING: Themes of environmental collapse, famine, and climate change, coughing and choking sound effects, descriptions of the near-fatal drowning of a child, mentions of death by freezing and as a result of a mining accident, forced labor, and abuses of power
In the dead of the last winter the Echowood might ever see, a mother attempts to comfort her child with a tale from another winter where the end seemed nigh...
Starring April Lichtman as Mother and Bridget Guziewicz as Teen, with original music by Jesse Haugen. Written by Tal Minear, directed by Madeleine Regina, and produced by Virginia Spotts, with editing and sound design by Trevor Van Winkle. This special was made possible by our supporters at Patreon.com/homesteadcorner
For more information, additional content, and episode transcript, visit homesteadonthecorner.com/wote
"Dark Emptiness" elements created by jalastram (https://freesound.org/people/jalastram/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
"Breaking Ice" element created by dheming (https://freesound.org/people/dheming/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
12/24/2022
52:26
The Sheridan Tapes - The Final Season: Crowdfunding Now
Support the Crowdfunding Campaign at https://seedandspark.com/fund/sheridantapes4
