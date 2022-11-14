Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tales of the Echowood

When a human traveler wanders through a mysterious doorway, they find themselves on the threshold of a strange inn, lost in another world. Inside, they meet an ... More
When a human traveler wanders through a mysterious doorway, they find themselves on the threshold of a strange inn, lost in another world. Inside, they meet an ... More

  • Minisode 02: "Maiden, Mother, Crone"
    CONTENT WARNING: Implications of OCD and chronic illness, grief, and loss In the furthest reaches of the Deep-Wood, two Witches share a life balanced on the edge between life and death... Starring Alejandra Cejudo as Maeven and Virginia Spotts as Anthea, with original music by Jesse Haugen and music mixing by Super Sauce Audio. Written and produced by Virginia Spotts, with dialogue editing and sound design by Van Winkle. This special was made possible by our supporters at Patreon.com/homesteadcorner For more information, additional content, and episode transcript, visit homesteadonthecorner.com/toteB02 "Dark Emptiness" elements created by jalastram (https://freesound.org/people/jalastram/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    16:56
  • Minisode 01: "Ofrin's Dragon"
    CONTENT WARNING: Themes of environmental collapse, climate change, and extinction, loud noises, and descriptions of fantasy violence At the heart of the longest winter the Echowood has ever known, a dwarf and a dragon wait out the storm... Starring Psalm Morant as the Dragon of Fire and Julian Dailey as Ofrin Old-Stone, with original music by Jesse Haugen and music mixed by Jordan Di Donato and Jason Di Donato. Written Van Winkle and produced by Virginia Spotts, with editing and sound design by Van Winkle. This special was made possible by our supporters at Patreon.com/homesteadcorner For more information, additional content, and episode transcript, visit homesteadonthecorner.com/toteB01 "Dark Emptiness" elements created by jalastram (https://freesound.org/people/jalastram/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/4/2023
    29:18
  • State of the Homestead 2023 - Updates, Announcements, and Thanks
    Happy New Year! To celebrate the start of 2023, we sit down to discuss what's next for Homestead on the Corner, including joining the Realm podcast network, planning the final season of The Sheridan Tapes, and relaunching Tales of the Echowood and the original Homestead Podcast. The Sheridan Tapes: thesheridantapes.com Tales of the Echowood: echowoodpod.com Homestead Podcast: homesteadonthecorner.com/podcast Patreon: patreon.com/homesteadcorner More Info: homesteadonthecorner.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/7/2023
    6:02
  • Special 1: Winter of the Echowood
    CONTENT WARNING: Themes of environmental collapse, famine, and climate change, coughing and choking sound effects, descriptions of the near-fatal drowning of a child, mentions of death by freezing and as a result of a mining accident, forced labor, and abuses of power In the dead of the last winter the Echowood might ever see, a mother attempts to comfort her child with a tale from another winter where the end seemed nigh... Starring April Lichtman as Mother and Bridget Guziewicz as Teen, with original music by Jesse Haugen. Written by Tal Minear, directed by Madeleine Regina, and produced by Virginia Spotts, with editing and sound design by Trevor Van Winkle. This special was made possible by our supporters at Patreon.com/homesteadcorner For more information, additional content, and episode transcript, visit homesteadonthecorner.com/wote "Dark Emptiness" elements created by jalastram (https://freesound.org/people/jalastram/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) "Breaking Ice" element created by dheming (https://freesound.org/people/dheming/), Licensed under Creative Commons (CC 3.0 Unported: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/24/2022
    52:26
  • The Sheridan Tapes - The Final Season: Crowdfunding Now
    Support the Crowdfunding Campaign at https://seedandspark.com/fund/sheridantapes4 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/14/2022
    3:09

About Tales of the Echowood

When a human traveler wanders through a mysterious doorway, they find themselves on the threshold of a strange inn, lost in another world. Inside, they meet an old sprite named Grael – one part innkeeper, two parts storyteller, and one part deposed trickster god. The sprite uses a series of strange, interconnected tales to teach them about the twisted fairy tale realm they've stumbled into... Only for the traveler to realize that Grael might not be as trustworthy as he seems, and the Echowood more dangerous than they could have imagined.
