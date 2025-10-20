KSL TV, KSL NewsRadio, and FM 100.3 are proud to present “A Nightshift Christmas,” starring some of your favorite radio and television personalities, and narrated by Jeff Caplan. The program is inspired by a true story and occurs in one of the busiest places during the holidays, a department store. Security guard Carter Stone's holiday spirit is low as he juggles work, graduate school, and his disdain for Christmas music but when an unlikely, and poetic, coworker joins the team, he just might buy into the Christmas spirit. If you enjoyed this program, please consider donating to KSL's Quarters for Christmas. “A Nightshift Christmas” is sponsored by Minky Couture; the most luxurious and soft designer blankets, available in a variety of colors and sizes. Cast and crew: Starring Jeff Caplan, Matt Assily, Jon Smith, Doug Wright, Brooke Walker, Ryan Wood, Alex Kirry, Sheryl Worsley, Becky Bruce, Matthew Sadowski, and Rusty Keys. Featuring Richard and Gina Ledbetter. Director: Candice Madsen, audio production: KellieAnn Halvorsen Trent Sell and Josh Tilton, Executive Producer: Sheryl Worsley. The song A Christmas Poem was written and composed by Peter Rosen and mixed by Von Coffman. Saxophone solo by Matt Assily. Poetry written by Richard Ledbetter. Additional music provided by Universal Production Music as follows: “Christmas Magic,” composed by Emanuel Kallins and Steve Skinner; published by First Digital Music under the label Gotham Music. “Jingle Bells,” composed by Steve Sidwell; published by BBC Production Music, under the label BBC Production Music. "Play That Christmas Song,” composed by Kania Allard and Puerre Terrasse; published by Illustration Musicale -Universal Production Music France, under the label Galerie. “My Christmas Guy,” composed by La Griffe and Pierre Terrasse; published by Illustration Musicale - Universal Production Music France, under the label Galerie. “Dreaming of Christmas,” composed by Nathalie Mac; published by, Music House, under the label Music House. “Good King Wenceslas,” composed by Steve Sidwell; published by, BBC Production Music, under the label BBC Production Music. “We Three Kings,” composed by Steve Sidwell; published by, BBC Production Music, under the label BBC Production Music. “The Messiah: Hallelujah,” composed by George Frideric Handel; published by, Naxos, under the label Classical. “Carol of the Bells,” composed by Emir Isilay and Robert J Walsh; published by, First Digital Music, under the label Hollywood Music. “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful” composed by Andrew Deeley and Tim Sawtell; published by, Focus Music, under the label Focus Music. Some sound effects sourced from FreeSound.org as follows: "Ambiance outside a series of restaurants." by 140178sound."Chime C#," by Wormletter. "Mall people," by Gezortenplotz. "Girl walking in heels," by CyrileneRossouw."Footsteps male hard shoes," by Kev Zim. "Elevator the elevator closing the opening of the elevator floor signal," by Mario1298."Male laughter," by YvesIV. "Basement Motor/Boiler 2," by Caquet."Talking gibberish," by 170026. "Button click 06," by Fats Million. "Roomtone empty mall indoors 04," by Klanbeeld. "Party crowd 1," by Kolezan. "Vacuum cleaner," by Maurice_J_K. "Packing bookshelf," by Migaelvdw. "Glass wipe," by Moonlight Dancer. "Vacuum 1," by PhatKatz4. "Pen strokes and scribbling compilation," by Sheyvan. "Foley putting groceries away 3," by William J. Meyer. And "Picking up keys," by WeeJee vdH. See our website for privacy information.