A Pocket Change Christmas
12/10/2022 | 47 mins.
KSL TV, KSL NewsRadio, and FM 100.3 are proud to present "A Pocket Change Christmas," starring some of your favorite radio and television personalities, and narrated by Doug Wright. The program is inspired by true KSL Quarter's for Christmas donation stories and occurs when a bag full of donated coins spills all over the street in downtown Salt Lake City. The drivers try to collect all the change because they know the money is supposed to help keep kids warm for the winter, but they miss three coins. This original Christmas drama tells the story of how those coins are recovered and still end up doing good. If you enjoyed this program, please consider donating to KSL's Quarters for Christmas. "A Pocket Change Christmas" is sponsored by NPS Store, which has everything from clothes and home décor, to electronics, hardware, groceries and much, much more! Cast and crew: Starring Doug Wright, Alex Kirry, Jon Smith, Rebecca Cressman, Brooke Walker, Adele Kemp, Ryan Wood, Jenee Prince, Ryan Meeks, Sheryl Worsley, Michael Cole, Candice Madsen, Paige Halvorsen, Cole Halvorsen, Oskar Kemp, Rusty Keys, Dan Spindle, KellieAnn Halvorsen, Emily Ashmead, Frances Cooke, and Von Coffman. Special performance by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. This play was written and directed by Candice Madsen, with audio production and mixing by KellieAnn Halvorsen. Sheryl Worsley is the Executive Producer. The song "Quarters for Christmas" was written and composed by Peter Rosen and mixed by Von Coffman. Other music and sound effects are provided by Universal Production Music. See our website for privacy information.
The Great Big KIRO Newsradio Holiday Special 2022
12/09/2022 | 45 mins.
The holiday magic is back at KIRO Radio with its annual radio Christmas special. In this 2022 spectacular, Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien, Chris Sullivan, Lisa Brooks, Nick Creasia, Aaron Granillo, Charlie Harger, Nicole Jennings, Aaron Mason, and KIRO 7 TV’s Lauren Donovan present holiday classics. Gather ‘round the radio, or a streaming device, to listen to songs, poems, and stories that celebrate the season. KIRO is a sister station to KSL NewsRadio. See our website for privacy information.
KIRO Radio and Seattle Radio Theatre present: A Christmas Carol
12/17/2021 | 1h
For Christmas 2021, Seattle Radio Theatre, KIRO Radio, and Town Hall Seattle return to their traditional old-timey radio drama with a beloved holiday tale. Enjoy a new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol," with all its ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. KIRO is a sister station to KSL NewsRadio. See our website for privacy information.
A Nightshift Christmas
12/12/2021 | 46 mins.
KSL TV, KSL NewsRadio, and FM 100.3 are proud to present “A Nightshift Christmas,” starring some of your favorite radio and television personalities, and narrated by Jeff Caplan. The program is inspired by a true story and occurs in one of the busiest places during the holidays, a department store. Security guard Carter Stone's holiday spirit is low as he juggles work, graduate school, and his disdain for Christmas music but when an unlikely, and poetic, coworker joins the team, he just might buy into the Christmas spirit. If you enjoyed this program, please consider donating to KSL's Quarters for Christmas. “A Nightshift Christmas” is sponsored by Minky Couture; the most luxurious and soft designer blankets, available in a variety of colors and sizes. Cast and crew: Starring Jeff Caplan, Matt Assily, Jon Smith, Doug Wright, Brooke Walker, Ryan Wood, Alex Kirry, Sheryl Worsley, Becky Bruce, Matthew Sadowski, and Rusty Keys. Featuring Richard and Gina Ledbetter. Director: Candice Madsen, audio production: KellieAnn Halvorsen Trent Sell and Josh Tilton, Executive Producer: Sheryl Worsley. The song A Christmas Poem was written and composed by Peter Rosen and mixed by Von Coffman. Saxophone solo by Matt Assily. Poetry written by Richard Ledbetter. Additional music provided by Universal Production Music as follows: “Christmas Magic,” composed by Emanuel Kallins and Steve Skinner; published by First Digital Music under the label Gotham Music. “Jingle Bells,” composed by Steve Sidwell; published by BBC Production Music, under the label BBC Production Music. "Play That Christmas Song,” composed by Kania Allard and Puerre Terrasse; published by Illustration Musicale -Universal Production Music France, under the label Galerie. “My Christmas Guy,” composed by La Griffe and Pierre Terrasse; published by Illustration Musicale - Universal Production Music France, under the label Galerie. “Dreaming of Christmas,” composed by Nathalie Mac; published by, Music House, under the label Music House. “Good King Wenceslas,” composed by Steve Sidwell; published by, BBC Production Music, under the label BBC Production Music. “We Three Kings,” composed by Steve Sidwell; published by, BBC Production Music, under the label BBC Production Music. “The Messiah: Hallelujah,” composed by George Frideric Handel; published by, Naxos, under the label Classical. “Carol of the Bells,” composed by Emir Isilay and Robert J Walsh; published by, First Digital Music, under the label Hollywood Music. “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful” composed by Andrew Deeley and Tim Sawtell; published by, Focus Music, under the label Focus Music. Some sound effects sourced from FreeSound.org as follows: "Ambiance outside a series of restaurants." by 140178sound."Chime C#," by Wormletter. "Mall people," by Gezortenplotz. "Girl walking in heels," by CyrileneRossouw."Footsteps male hard shoes," by Kev Zim. "Elevator the elevator closing the opening of the elevator floor signal," by Mario1298."Male laughter," by YvesIV. "Basement Motor/Boiler 2," by Caquet."Talking gibberish," by 170026. "Button click 06," by Fats Million. "Roomtone empty mall indoors 04," by Klanbeeld. "Party crowd 1," by Kolezan. "Vacuum cleaner," by Maurice_J_K. "Packing bookshelf," by Migaelvdw. "Glass wipe," by Moonlight Dancer. "Vacuum 1," by PhatKatz4. "Pen strokes and scribbling compilation," by Sheyvan. "Foley putting groceries away 3," by William J. Meyer. And "Picking up keys," by WeeJee vdH. See our website for privacy information.
A City Sidewalk Christmas (Trailer)
12/08/2021 | 1 mins.
COMING SOON: A friend discovers his high school buddy homeless and on the streets of snowy Salt Lake City. A news reporter is there to capture their reunion and cover the story. The world responds with support and donations, but the homeless friend is ashamed and not willing to accept the help. "A City Sidewalk Christmas" is the story of how a friend's unrelenting love eventually conquers stigma and addiction. This original Christmas tale is is a nod to old-time radio that will bring hope and lift holiday spirits with its inspiring story and beautiful music. Based on true events. In this 2020 episode of "Tales of Christmas," familiar voices from FM 100.3 and KSL Newsradio come together to share a heartwarming story of holiday joy. See our website for privacy information.
Tales of Christmas