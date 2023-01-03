Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tails from the Lab: A Veterinary Podcast

Holly Brown, DVM, PhD, DACVP and Jessica Wilson-Hess, MS, CVT, VTS (SAIM)
Tails from the Lab is a storytelling podcast where two veterinary comrades entertain listeners with real cases and tall tales revolving around laboratory diagno...
ScienceEducation
  • Viper's Key to Success
    Viper, the sometimes sweet / sometimes sour 1-year-old Bengal, suffered with recurrent diarrhea for months. After numerous hospital visits, a myriad of diagnostic tests, a variety of medications, and a poor quality of life for both Viper and his mom, we finally discover Viper's key to success.
    6/28/2023
  • The ABCs of APPs
    Jessica and Holly unwrap some of the challenges in diagnosing and trending inflammatory disease in our veterinary patients and discuss the clinical application of acute phase protein measurement in such instances.
    4/1/2023
  • Not Off the Hook
    Paxton was treated successfully for his steroid-responsive meningitis, but now he is re-presenting white as a ghost. Follow the laboratory diagnostics to understand what has happened, who/what is to blame, and why Paxton is not off the hook.
    3/15/2023
  • Diagnostic Testing and the NBA
    Holly is on her own this week, sharing the story of her personal cat, Brian Scalabrine, and his repeated clinical presentation of polyuria and polydipsia. Follow the diagnostic trail that provided the answers for the 3 different disease processes that were underlying Brian's similar clinical presentations.
    3/1/2023
  • Double Tick Trouble
    Sammy, the Labrador, is a survivor of Lyme nephritis. But now he is returning acutely ill after a recent stem cell treatment. Find out what happened and what diagnostics were performed to figure it out.
    2/15/2023

About Tails from the Lab: A Veterinary Podcast

Tails from the Lab is a storytelling podcast where two veterinary comrades entertain listeners with real cases and tall tales revolving around laboratory diagnostics. Names have been changed to protect the innocent, but the lab work is real. You can listen in the clinic on your lunch break, on your commute, or when you're hiding from your kids in the bathroom. With each episode, we hope to leave you a little smarter, a little brighter, and feeling more empowered in the lab.

