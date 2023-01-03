Tails from the Lab is a storytelling podcast where two veterinary comrades entertain listeners with real cases and tall tales revolving around laboratory diagno...

Sammy, the Labrador, is a survivor of Lyme nephritis. But now he is returning acutely ill after a recent stem cell treatment. Find out what happened and what diagnostics were performed to figure it out.

Holly is on her own this week, sharing the story of her personal cat, Brian Scalabrine, and his repeated clinical presentation of polyuria and polydipsia. Follow the diagnostic trail that provided the answers for the 3 different disease processes that were underlying Brian's similar clinical presentations.

Paxton was treated successfully for his steroid-responsive meningitis, but now he is re-presenting white as a ghost. Follow the laboratory diagnostics to understand what has happened, who/what is to blame, and why Paxton is not off the hook.

Jessica and Holly unwrap some of the challenges in diagnosing and trending inflammatory disease in our veterinary patients and discuss the clinical application of acute phase protein measurement in such instances.

Viper, the sometimes sweet / sometimes sour 1-year-old Bengal, suffered with recurrent diarrhea for months. After numerous hospital visits, a myriad of diagnostic tests, a variety of medications, and a poor quality of life for both Viper and his mom, we finally discover Viper's key to success.

About Tails from the Lab: A Veterinary Podcast

Tails from the Lab is a storytelling podcast where two veterinary comrades entertain listeners with real cases and tall tales revolving around laboratory diagnostics. Names have been changed to protect the innocent, but the lab work is real. You can listen in the clinic on your lunch break, on your commute, or when you're hiding from your kids in the bathroom. With each episode, we hope to leave you a little smarter, a little brighter, and feeling more empowered in the lab.