People-first companies prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring. They understand that people are their most valuable asset, so they treat all thei... More
Available Episodes
5 of 43
People-first: featuring Chris Rainey and Natasha Rainey
People-first companies prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring. They understand that people are their most valuable asset, so they treat all their people practices – especially hiring – as strategic, rather than administrative, functions. On The Greenhouse podcast: People-first, join host Donald Knight, Chief People Officer at Greenhouse, as he sits down with individuals at innovative organizations to discover how these companies prioritize their people.In this episode, Donald is joined by Chris Rainey, Founder & CEO of HR Leaders and host of the HR Leaders podcast, and Natasha Rainey, Founder of All Inclusive Media and Host of the All Inclusive Podcast. Listen as Donald, Natasha, and Chris get real about how important it is to lead with empathy. You'll also learn how employers can build trust by being vulnerable and authentic.Love The Greenhouse podcast: People-first? Find out how Greenhouse promotes inclusivity, creates a culture of belonging and embraces diverse perspectives in our product, our culture and our community by visiting us at greenhouse.io/belonging. Special thanks to our production partner, Wonder Media Network. Our producer is Brittany Martinez, and our supporting producer is Sara Schleede, with additional production assistance from Lila Watts. Our Greenhouse producer is Marnie Williams.
6/1/2023
33:55
People-first: featuring Foram Sheth, Paul Saiedi, and Will Leahy
People-first companies prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring. They understand that people are their most valuable asset, so they treat all their people practices – especially hiring – as strategic, rather than administrative, functions. On The Greenhouse podcast: People-first, join host Donald Knight, Chief People Officer at Greenhouse, as he sits down with individuals at innovative organizations to discover how these companies prioritize their people.In this episode, Donald is joined by Foram Sheth, Chief Coaching Officer at Ama La Vida, Paul Saiedi, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Uber, and Will Leahy, VP, People Development & Business Partners at Greenhouse to discuss how to prioritize inclusion in the face of different hiring challenges. You’ll also learn why some conflicts can be a good thing, even in the healthiest organizations, some conflicts can be a good thing.Love The Greenhouse podcast: People-first? Find out how Greenhouse promotes inclusivity, creates a culture of belonging and embraces diverse perspectives in our product, our culture and our community by visiting us at greenhouse.io/belonging. Special thanks to our production partner, Wonder Media Network. Our producer is Brittany Martinez, and our supporting producer is Sara Schleede, with additional production assistance from Lila Watts. Our Greenhouse producer is Marnie Williams.
6/1/2023
30:42
Introducing The Greenhouse podcast: People-first
People-first companies prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring. They understand that people are their most valuable asset, so they treat all their people practices – especially hiring – as strategic, rather than administrative, functions.Join host Donald Knight, Chief People Officer at Greenhouse, as he sits down with individuals at innovative organizations such as Kickstarter, WPP, SoundExchange and more to discover how these companies prioritize their people.In each episode, you’ll discover why the most successful companies recognize diversity as the key to fostering creativity and improving business performance, as well as spurring innovation and creating positive social good. You’ll also get practical, sustainable strategies you can use to start making your own company more people-first.Love The Greenhouse podcast: People-first? Find out how Greenhouse promotes inclusivity, creates a culture of belonging and embraces diverse perspectives in our product, our culture and our community by visiting us at greenhouse.io/belonging. Special thanks to our production partner, Wonder Media Network. Our producer is Brittany Martinez, and our supporting producer is Sara Schleede, with additional production assistance from Lila Watts. Our Greenhouse producer is Marnie Williams.
5/31/2023
1:39
Talent Makers: Featuring Gary L. Davis and Bridgette Gray
In this episode, Micah is joined by Gary L. Davis, Diversity Talent Acquisition Lead for Digital Media at Adobe and Bridgette Gray, Chief Customer Officer at [email protected] We’ll explore how to grow and promote from within, as well as how to best understand and utilize hiring data for underrepresented groups. We’ll also discuss the importance of hiring workers who are Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STARs). Talent Makers are leaders who believe that talent is their top business priority. Rather than seeing hiring solely as the role of People teams, Talent Makers champion better hiring and strengthen DE&I across their entire organizations to achieve business success. On the Greenhouse Talent Makers podcast, join host Micah Gebreyes, Senior Manager of Editorial Content at Greenhouse, as she sits down with hiring managers and recruiters who are changing the game in diverse and inclusive hiring. Love the Talent Makers podcast? Find out how Greenhouse promotes inclusivity, creates a culture of belonging and embraces diverse perspectives in our product, our culture and our community by visiting us at greenhouse.io/belonging. Thank you to HiBob for sponsoring this episode. Be sure to visit their latest guide, Driving diversity: how to evaluate key DEI&B metrics, for more information. Special thanks to our production partner, Wonder Media Network. Our producers are Brittany Martinez and Liz Smith, and our production assistant is Sara Schleede, with additional production assistance from Lila Watts. Our Greenhouse producer is Marnie Williams.
11/28/2022
30:04
Talent Makers: featuring Shelley Zalis
In this episode, Micah is joined by Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO at The Female Quotient. We’ll discuss hiring for passion while training for skill and the importance of creating a sense of belonging among new employees. Talent Makers are leaders who believe that talent is their top business priority. Rather than seeing hiring solely as the role of People teams, Talent Makers champion better hiring and strengthen DE&I across their entire organizations to achieve business success. On the Greenhouse Talent Makers podcast, join host Micah Gebreyes, Senior Manager of Editorial Content at Greenhouse, as she sits down with hiring managers and recruiters who are changing the game in diverse and inclusive hiring. Love the Talent Makers podcast? Find out how Greenhouse promotes inclusivity, creates a culture of belonging and embraces diverse perspectives in our product, our culture and our community by visiting us at greenhouse.io/belonging. Thank you to BambooHR for sponsoring this episode. Be sure to check out the recap of their session, HR Disruptors: Top Takeaways from Pay Equity Conversations Don’t Have to Be Uncomfortable. Special thanks to our production partner, Wonder Media Network. Our producer is Brittany Martinez, and our production assistant is Sara Schleede, with additional production assistance from Lila Watts. Our Greenhouse producer is Marnie Williams.
People-first companies prioritize their people and foster a culture of hiring. They understand that people are their most valuable asset, so they treat all their people practices – especially hiring – as strategic, rather than administrative, functions.
Join host Donald Knight, Chief People Officer at Greenhouse, for the latest season of The Greenhouse podcast: People-first as he sits down with individuals at innovative organizations such as Kickstarter, WPP, SoundExchange and more to discover how these companies prioritize their people.
In each episode, you’ll discover why the most successful companies recognize diversity as the key to fostering creativity and improving business performance, as well as spurring innovation and creating positive social good. You’ll also get practical, sustainable strategies you can use to start making your own company more people-first.
Listen to all seasons of The Greenhouse podcast such as Talent Makers, What’s your why?, Hiring Maturity and more to hear valuable talent strategy, insights, guidance and actionable takeaways for your business.