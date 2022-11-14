The Greenhouse Podcast: People-first

Talent Makers: featuring Shelley Zalis

In this episode, Micah is joined by Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO at The Female Quotient. We'll discuss hiring for passion while training for skill and the importance of creating a sense of belonging among new employees.