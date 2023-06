The Greenhouse Podcast: People-first

Talent Makers: Featuring Gary L. Davis and Bridgette Gray

In this episode, Micah is joined by Gary L. Davis, Diversity Talent Acquisition Lead for Digital Media at Adobe and Bridgette Gray, Chief Customer Officer at [email protected] We'll explore how to grow and promote from within, as well as how to best understand and utilize hiring data for underrepresented groups. We'll also discuss the importance of hiring workers who are Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STARs).