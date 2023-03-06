2News Heidi Hatch hosts an array of special guests as they talk about the issues most important to Utahns. More
Take 2 Podcast: Trump indictment, special election guidelines, road rage increasing in Utah
Host: Heidi HatchGuests: Maura Carabello - Exoro Group & John Dougall - Utah State AuditorINDICTMENT: Former President Donald Trump – 1st American President criminally indicted by the Department of Justice.Congressman Chris Stewart Sets Sept. 15 as resignation dateGov. Cox sets up special election guidelines.Congressional District 2 filings: How many people seek signatures.Special Session: Will decided when voters will have to be registered as Republicans.Road Rage On The Rise: Is there something that can or should be done legislatively?Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Black Alabama Voters
6/10/2023
48:11
Take 2 Podcast: Gov. Pride month declaration, debt ceiling vote, Davis SD Bible removal
Host: Heidi HatchGuests: Maura Carabello - Exoro Group & Mike Schultz - Majority Leader Utah HouseGovernor Pride Month Declaration: A little shorter than in years past.Congressman Chris Stewart Resigns (No date set)New Utah Law passed in 2020 for replacement Election.Possible CandidatesDebt Ceiling VoteSenate Voted to undo Biden student Loan Relief: Biden says he will veto.Amy Fowler SLC Council ResignsDavis Schools remove Bible from Elementary and Jr, High Libraries: Vulgarity and Violence
6/3/2023
50:29
Take 2 Podcast: Pride merchandise pulled at Target, Trent Staggs running for U.S. Senate DeSantis officially in
Host: Heidi HatchGuests: Maura Carabello - Exoro Group & Greg Hughes - Former Utah House SpeakerPRIDE Merchandise pulled at TargetTrent Staggs running for US SenateDeSantis officially inCNN PRESIDENTIAL POLLColorado River DealGreat Salt Lake National Park
5/27/2023
47:49
Take 2 Podcast: Title 42 expires, when will Mitt Romney announce Senate run, debt ceiling
Host: Heidi HatchMaura - Carabello Exoro Group, Ken Carabello - Maura's Brother, #1 Take 2 Fan in Colorado & Greg Hughes - Former Utah House SpeakerGov. Cox apologizes for calling Congress imbeciles.Title 42 expired – the Pandemic Era rule started in March 2020 ended last week.DeSantis set to announce/Disney deal dead.When will Mitt Romney announce Senate run?Durham report fuels further House GOP skepticism over FBI surveillanceBiden in Japan for G7Debt Ceiling:Utah Legislative Interim session
5/20/2023
51:25
Take 2 Podcast: Utah water conservation, drag shows, Fowler steps down after DUI arrest
Host: Heidi HatchGuests: Maura Carabello Exoro Group & Utah State Senator Todd WeilerGreat Salt Lake Commissioner named this week?Gov. Cox Executive Order: Requiring water conservation at State facilities.Interim Session Issues:Water conservationNoncompete restrictionsState labor laws for minorsReview of ESGEducation bill impactsState Prison StaffingFilm incentives for rural Utah should continue.Homeless IssuesDrag ShowsSalt Lake City councilwoman steps away from public duties following DUI arrest.