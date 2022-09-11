TAG Talks is a podcast from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command's Adjutant General Directorate. It's an opportunity for The Adjutant General of the Army (aka ... More
TAG Talks Ep. 6 -- Enlisted Promotions
Sgt. Maj. Nephoteria S. O’Meally, Enlisted Promotions Branch manager, joins Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, The 63rd Adjutant General of the Army, to discuss enlisted promotions and detail what Soldiers can do to proactively ensure their rank advancements are not delayed. Joining the conversation are Sgt. 1st Class Albert G. Thomas, junior enlisted promotions noncommissioned officer in charge, and Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer D. Buckley, senior enlisted promotions NCOIC. For more information, visit the Enlisted Promotions page at www.hrc.army.mil.
5/31/2023
TAG Talks Ep. 5 -- The Board Process
Ever wonder how the HQDA Board Process works at HRC? Beyond the release of a MILPER announcing the board and the Memorandum of Instruction to board members; this episode describes how board members are selected, the information visible to them while the board is in session and the laws and rules they must follow. Along the way, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, “TAG 63” dispels some board myths, addresses the importance of the My Board File review and details the impact of adverse actions with guests Maj. John Barry and Maj. Rebecca Miller, board recorders for the DA Secretariat. For more information, visit the Selection Board page on www.hrc.army.mil.
4/11/2023
TAG Talks Ep. 4 -- DA Secretariat & My Board File
Verifying the accuracy of your Board File is an essential task prior to a Centralized Promotion Selection Board. If you’re scheduled for a FY23 board, you might want to know how your records will appear to board members now that IPPS-A is live. On this episode of TAG Talks, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson hosts Capt. Adrienn Halland and Capt. Sean Truczinskas, board recorders for the DA Secretariat. Listen as these subject matter experts discuss the four phases of transition and their interaction with promotion board members to ensure every candidate gets a fair chance for school selection or promotion. For more information, visit the Selection Board page on www.hrc.army.mil.
2/15/2023
TAG Talks -- Ep.3 Awards & Decorations
From Unit Awards to Foreign Badges, the Awards & Decorations Branch Chief Maj. Grekii Fielder, and policy specialists CW4 Detricia Wikstrom and Mr. Dennis Christensen provide some insight on key awards functions. On this TAG Talks episode, listen as Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson discusses Unit Awards for Afghanistan; foreign badges/awards, and recognition for service under Named/Unnamed Operations with the Army Awards Team. For more information, visit the Awards & Decorations page on www.hrc.army.mil.
12/16/2022
TAG Talks - Ep.2 The NCO Evaluation Board Process
Want to know how to prepare for your next NCO Evaluation Board? Ever wonder what happens once board members recess or how HRC uses the Order of Merit List (OML)? Take charge of your career and listen to TAG Talks Episode 2. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, Sgt. Maj. Ramell Boyd (Acting TAG Sergeant Major) and Master Sgt. David Little (Chief, DA Secretariat) explain the NCO Evaluation Board Process and dispel some common myths along the way.
