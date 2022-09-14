Come for a peek behind the federal acquisition curtain as we gain insights from acquisition professionals at the US Department of Veterans Affairs and dissect v... More
Strategic Sourcing discussion with Ms. Luwanda F. Jones
In this episode of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Technology Acquisition Center’s (TAC) podcast, TAC Talks, we discuss Strategic Sourcing with Ms. Luwanda F. Jones. Ms. Jones is a retired U.S. Army Colonel who served for 28 years in various senior acquisition and information technology positions. Ms. Jones has been serving as the Deputy Chief Information Officer (DCIO) for the Office of Strategic Sourcing in the Office of Information and Technology (OIT) since August 2018.
9/14/2022
33:02
Enterprise Cloud Fax Service (ECFax) discussion with Mr. Frank Joy Jr., and Mr. Robert Kately
In this episode of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Technology Acquisition Center’s (TAC) podcast, TAC Talks, we discuss the Enterprise Cloud Fax Service (ECFax), a highly secure Cloud-based electronic faxing service. It is designed to increase efficiency and decrease time from a slow and costly manual/semi-automated faxing process to a more universal electronic faxing service.
To address these topics and more, host Chuck Ross is joined by a fantastic panel of VA Office of Information and Technology and TAC Contracting personnel who collectively have decades of experience. This panel includes:
Mr. Frank Joy Jr., Sr. Enterprise Infrastructure Architect for the Office of Information and Technology
Mr. Robert Kately, VA Technology Acquisition Center, Contracting Officer
9/14/2022
23:12
Customer Experience, Development Operations and Agile Releases (CEDAR)
Our guest speakers will further describe how viewpoints of Veterans are kept front and center throughout the lifecycle of a product by recruiting Veterans for user experience studies to help the VA make its digital tools more user-friendly.
9/14/2022
27:58
Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) discussion with Ms. Sharon Ridley
In our second episode of this season of the VA Technology Acquisition Center’s (TAC) podcast, TAC Talks, host Chuck Ross is joined by Ms. Sharon Ridley to discuss OSDBU’s role in promoting small business efforts within VA.
9/14/2022
17:17
Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) website breakdown
Host Chuck Ross is joined by a fantastic panel of VA Office of Information and Technology and TAC Contracting personnel who collectively have decades of experience. This panel includes:
Mr. Michael Ouslander, Product Line Manager for the Office of Information Technology, Development Security and Operations, Benefits and Memorial Services portfolio
Ms. Cara Varricchio, VA Technology Acquisition Center, Contracting Officer
