99 - "Going to Baltimore" - The Roots of Ruin
When the heroes encounter a trio of hostages in an unlikely (and unsanitary) situation, a tense rescue mission has everyone holding their breath.
5/8/2023
1:21:27
98 - "Entheebled" - The Roots of Ruin
It's a struggle for supremacy when the heroes find themselves in the line of fire with naught to defend themselves but a set of musical instruments!
5/1/2023
1:20:22
97 - "The Process" - The Roots of Ruin
In the moments after an eye-opening performance, the heroes try to come to terms with the past... and also with a quintet of tipsy Darklanders.
4/24/2023
1:10:50
96 - "A Creepy Haunted Calendar Firemen Ghost Selection" - The Roots of Ruin
A pair of aristocratic apparitions test the heroes' patience in a chamber that is as luxurious as it is clutter-filled.
4/17/2023
1:12:34
95 - "Two Have Become One" - The Roots of Ruin
In the environs surrounding an abandoned security checkpoint, the heroes learn some disquieting facts about one of the dungeon's deadliest inhabitants. Please enjoy our bonus episode, "94 point Zero" on youtube HERE! Just make sure you listen to episode 94 first!
Five friends come together to play the greatest RPGs ever created -- delivering deep characters, nail-biting combats, and uproarious table talk. Our current campaign is The Roots of Ruin, a production of the Pathfinder 2e Adventure Path Abomination Vaults by Paizo Inc. Come for the game play, stay for the personal nuggets of gold that every episode delivers!