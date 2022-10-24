episode 11: Megan Milks

I talk with Megan Milks about everything from what it was like to publish four books in 2021 (!?!) to writing about pop culture, queerness, bodies and shame. The four books Megan Milks published in 2021: Margaret and the Mystery of the Missing BodySlug and Other StoriesTori Amos Bootleg Webring (Remember the Internet #2)We Are the Baby-Sitters Club: Essays and Artwork from Grown-Up Readers (co-edited with Marisa Crawford)Some of the works/writers/etc. mentioned in this episode: Andrea Lawlor's Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl Samuel DelanyTori AmosBessel van der Kolk's The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of TraumaVivek Shraya's She of the MountainsKai Cheng Thom's Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous MemoirJeanne Thornton, including Summer FunKathy AckerDodie BellamyQueen's song "Bohemian Rhapsody"McKenzie Wark's Reverse CowgirlMildred Pierce zineSomewhere in Time (film)Carmen Maria Machado's Her Body and Other Parties and In the Dream HouseJulietta Singh's No Archive Will Restore YouThe episode transcript will be uploaded in the not-too-distant future. (Sorry!)The podcast theme song is "Tall Girl" by Wares from the album Survival, which you can (and probably should) get via Bandcamp. (This song appears courtesy of Wares and Mint Records.)Our logo was designed by Rojina Farrokhnejad at HandMadeDesign. t4t is recorded and edited on the unceded ancestral territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and sə̓lílwətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.