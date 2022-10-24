t4t is a podcast about writing while trans. Hosted by Hazel Jane Plante. More
episode 14: afterword
I mentioned a few of my other projects, including the following: my next novel, Any Other City, coming out with Arsenal Pulp Press in April 2023my newsletter, Whatever Happened to Hazel Jane?my band, Certain WomenThe episode transcript can be found here.
11/28/2022
24:49
episode 13: Ryka Aoki
I talk to Ryka Aoki about everything from Béla Bartók and Dolly Parton to writing works with the underlying message of "I love you." Books by Ryka Aoki: Light From Uncommon StarsHe Mele a HiloWhy Dust Shall Never Settle Upon This SoulSeasonal Velocities Some of the works/people/etc. mentioned in this episode: Rykaworld (her newsletter) Béla BartókPass with Care by Cooper Lee BombardierYoko OnoDolly Parton The episode transcript will be uploaded in the not-too-distant future. (Sorry!)
10/27/2022
1:07:05
episode 12: Jeanne Thornton
I talk with Jeanne Thornton about everything from the history of recorded music to writing as a form of magic.Some of Jeanne's work:Summer FunThe Black Emerald: Novellas & Stories The Dream of Doctor BantamSome of the works/people/etc. mentioned in this episode: The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson (ofc)I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir by Brian Wilson (with Ben Greenman)Perfecting Sound Forever: An Aural History of Recorded Music by Greg MilnerCalvin and HobbesWe Had No Rules by Corinne Manning Jeanne Thornton's review of We Had No Rules (on AGOTT)Corinne Manning's review of Summer Fun (at the Brooklyn Rail)Nevada by Imogen BinnieDetransition, Baby by Torrey PetersLittle Fish by Casey PlettInstar BooksTori Amos Bootleg Webring by Megan MilksThe Far Side of Madness by John Weir PerryUlysses by James JoyceJames Joyce by Richard EllmannWilliam GaddisSongs My Mother Taught Me by Marlon BrandoBishakh Som Miscellaneous Kisses by Hazel Jane PlanteThe episode transcript will be uploaded in the not-too-distant future. (Sorry!)Photo of Jeanne Thornton by Leslie Weems.
10/26/2022
1:14:32
episode 11: Megan Milks
I talk with Megan Milks about everything from what it was like to publish four books in 2021 (!?!) to writing about pop culture, queerness, bodies and shame. The four books Megan Milks published in 2021: Margaret and the Mystery of the Missing BodySlug and Other StoriesTori Amos Bootleg Webring (Remember the Internet #2)We Are the Baby-Sitters Club: Essays and Artwork from Grown-Up Readers (co-edited with Marisa Crawford)Some of the works/writers/etc. mentioned in this episode: Andrea Lawlor's Paul Takes the Form of a Mortal Girl Samuel DelanyTori AmosBessel van der Kolk's The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of TraumaVivek Shraya's She of the MountainsKai Cheng Thom's Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous MemoirJeanne Thornton, including Summer FunKathy AckerDodie BellamyQueen's song "Bohemian Rhapsody"McKenzie Wark's Reverse CowgirlMildred Pierce zineSomewhere in Time (film)Carmen Maria Machado's Her Body and Other Parties and In the Dream HouseJulietta Singh's No Archive Will Restore YouThe episode transcript will be uploaded in the not-too-distant future. (Sorry!)
10/25/2022
1:20:14
episode 10: Kai Cheng Thom
I talk with Kai Cheng Thom about everything from writing for children and her perennial influences to how her creative work intersects with her embodiment and loving justice work.Works by Kai Cheng Thom that are mentioned: Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl's Confabulous MemoirI Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girl's Notes at the End of the WorldA Place Called No HomelandFrom the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the SeaFor Laika, the Dog Who Learned the Names of the StarsSo You're Ready To Choose Love: Trauma-informed Conflict Transformation for Social Justice & Spiritual Growth workbookSome of the works/writers mentioned in this episode: Donald WinnicottCarl Jungjaye simpsonUrsula K. Le GuinMegan Milks 's Margaret and the Mystery of the Missing BodyAlexis Pauline Gumbs's Undrowned: Black Feminist Lessons from Marine MammalsEleanor Coerr's Sadako and the Thousand Paper CranesJohn Fox's The Boys on the RockJoey Comeau's Lockpick PornographySarah Polley's Run Towards the Danger Katherine Applegate's Animorphs seriesOctavia Butler's Wild SeedThe episode transcript will be uploaded in the not-too-distant future. (Sorry!)