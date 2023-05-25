Meerkats at Google, and What is Nebula?

Listen to the latest on System76 computers, manufacturing, and Pop!_OS. Join Adam and Emma in this month's episode of Transmission Log as they talk about the new Meerkat, the updated Gazelle laptop, Thelio Mira offerings, COSMIC developments, a must-know Pop!_OS tip, and some exclusive news?! This episode features guest, Larry Pescatore, who works in the lab at Google and talked to us about what he's working on and his experience with Linux.Links from this episode:COSMIC Time: https://crates.io/crates/cosmic-timeApplication Launcher: https://blog.system76.com/post/cosmic-de-first-spring-update