AI Making Medicines More Effective and More Affordable
Listen to the latest on System76 computers, manufacturing, and Pop!_OS. Company announcements are short this month as we gear up for big announcements next month. This episode features guest, Chris Bahl of AI Proteins. He talks to us about how AI is used in medicine and the potential AI has to democratize more effective therapeutics.Check out what we make!Blog: blog.system76.comLaptops: s76.co/WuEDOnoSDesktops: s76.co/Zn4NXTf9Pop!_OS: s76.co/D_IWRvWDShare what you make with us!twitter.com/system76facebook.com/system76instagram.com/system76_com
8/16/2023
42:54
May 2023 - Mark Loveless - Full Interview
This month we talked with Mark Loveless, a long-time security researcher who now works for GitLab. Since the interview went a little longer than expected we had to edit it down to fit within the podcast. Because of that, we've decided to release the entire interview as a supplement to this month's episode. Enjoy!Check out what we make!Blog: blog.system76.comLaptops: s76.co/WuEDOnoSDesktops: s76.co/Zn4NXTf9Pop!_OS: s76.co/D_IWRvWDShare what you make with us!twitter.com/system76facebook.com/system76instagram.com/system76_comOS
5/25/2023
1:01:04
May 2023 - Mark Loveless
In this month's episode of Transmission Log, we talk with Mark Loveless, a security researcher with experience in breaking into systems and securing systems. Also, get the latest on System76 computers, manufacturing, and Pop!_OS with Adam and Emma this month as they talk about Rogue bot coloring pages, new laptops page, Pop!_OS updates, Launch keyboard games, COSMIC accessibility developments, and more!Links from this episode:System76 coloring pages:https://drive.google.com/file/d/17emWWX0F4isF9rq8oFV8Dt8DtdIk_Myu/view?usp=sharingSystem76 scheduler: https://github.com/pop-os/system76-schedulerLaunch Keyboard games:https://github.com/jackpot51/launch-gameshttps://twitter.com/jeremy_soller/status/1652684349660344320Mark Loveless (simplenomad):https://www.markloveless.net/https://rigor-mortis.nmrc.org/@simplenomadCheck out what we make!Blog: blog.system76.comLaptops: s76.co/WuEDOnoSDesktops: s76.co/Zn4NXTf9Pop!_OS: s76.co/D_IWRvWDShare what you make with us!twitter.com/system76facebook.com/system76instagram.com/system76_com
5/10/2023
30:50
Meerkats at Google, and What is Nebula?
Listen to the latest on System76 computers, manufacturing, and Pop!_OS. Join Adam and Emma in this month's episode of Transmission Log as they talk about the new Meerkat, the updated Gazelle laptop, Thelio Mira offerings, COSMIC developments, a must-know Pop!_OS tip, and some exclusive news?! This episode features guest, Larry Pescatore, who works in the lab at Google and talked to us about what he's working on and his experience with Linux.Links from this episode:COSMIC Time: https://crates.io/crates/cosmic-timeApplication Launcher: https://blog.system76.com/post/cosmic-de-first-spring-updateCheck out what we make!Laptops: s76.co/WuEDOnoSDesktops: s76.co/Zn4NXTf9Pop!_OS: s76.co/D_IWRvWDShare what you make with us!twitter.com/system76facebook.com/system76instagram.com/system76_com
4/10/2023
23:00
First Transmission
Listen to the latest on System76 computers, manufacturing, and Pop!_OS. Join Adam and Emma in our first-ever episode of Transmission Log as they talk about coming back from remote work, fixing a Coreboot bug, automating machines, COSMIC DE developments, and a Pop!_OS tip you may not know! This episode also features a guest, Joe Beach, CEO, and Co-founder at Starfire Energy to talk about his experiences with adapting Linux, System76, and goals for Starfire Energy.Links from this episode:Coreboot Bug: https://review.coreboot.org/c/coreboot/+/73297COSMIC Applets: https://github.com/pop-os/cosmic-appletsCOSMIC Text Editor: https://github.com/pop-os/cosmic-text-editorCOSMIC Settings - Wallpapers: https://github.com/pop-os/cosmic-settings/issues/16