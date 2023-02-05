Who killed the key change in pop music?

When trouble strikes in music town, there's one guy who gets the call. That's me, Joe Treble, forensic musicologist. This week, I've got one of the most shocking cases I've ever worked. Someone killed the key change in pop music, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to find the perpetrator. The key change used to be at large on the Billboard charts. From the 1950s to the 1990s, 20-30% of all number one hits featured one. In Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," the key change hits right before the final chorus. The song's harmonic center shifts up, raising the pitch of the song, challenging the vocalist to hit higher and higher notes, juicing the big finish with excitement and pep. But starting in the 1990s the key change virtually disappeared from the Hot 100. Now, hit songs start and end in the same key, and no one seems to have even noticed. Except for me. This investigation will bring me face to face with a rogue's gallery of suspects and sources: Chris Dalla Riva, music and data specialist; Brandon McFarland, alias 1-O.A.K., producer; Emily King, singer and songwriter. Each interrogation brings me closer to revealing the murderer, but will I be able to handle the terrible truth? Tune in as I tackle the hardest case of my career: the case of the missing key change! Songs Discussed Emily King - Georgia Sleepwalker, Medal, The Way that You Love Me YG, Kamaiyah, RJ, Mitch, Ty Dolla $ign - Do Yo Dance (feat. Kamaiyah, RJ, Mitch, Ty Dolla $ign) Beyoncé - Love On Top Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) Frank Sinatra - Strangers In The Night