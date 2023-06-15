Join Dave and Sven, the creators of the Swift Package Index open-source project, as they talk about progress on the project and discuss a new set of community p...
32: Which of your dependencies are load-bearing?
Do we understand how to add a package dependency after three years of creating the package index? No, we do not! We also discuss adding macro targets to Package pages, GitHub’s CodeQL analysis for Swift, and automating updating our package dependencies. Of course, we have six new package recommendations too!Follow up"Use this Package" showing an incorrect package name/identity – Issue 2451
News
Tim Condon’s CodeQL post on the Swift Forums
Marco Eidinger's GitHub action Swift Package Dependencies Checker
Dependency details page – Issue 1321
Packages
DataKit by Paul Kraft
SwiftWhisper by Aaron Taylor
CleverBird by B.T. Franklin
Stores by Omar Albeik
The Composable Architecture by Pointfree
SwiftNRC by Joe Hinkle
8/10/2023
48:30
31: Recommended by the Ministry of "How hard can it be?"
News
Improved "Use this Package" button Pull Request
Swift.org Packages page integration previewand the associated Pull Request
Packages
ColorToolbox by Ramon Torres
FileMonitor by Kris Simon aka Peter Shaw
Rearrange by ChimeHQ
swift-concurrency-extras by Point-Freeand the “Reliably testing code” forum post
SwiftUI-VPSwitchToggle by Vanson Leung
TLDExtractSwift by Marco Eidingerand the Public Suffix List
7/27/2023
42:22
30: I saw the rabbit hole you went down, and I hope you came out the other side of it
News
Swift.org Community Showcase Forum
Swift on RISC-V
Supporting visionOS
Packages
DockProgress by Sindre Sorhus
Swift HTTP Types by AppleIntroducing Swift HTTP Types
ColorPaletteCodable by Darren Ford
Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 1
Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 2
Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 3
Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 4
Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 5
Aoxiang by isaced
Swifter by Damian Kołakowski and Victor Sigler
7/13/2023
33:19
29: Are you saying that visionOS is more important than my sitemap?
News
Canonical URL pull request contributions by Toby Herbert
Tips for getting the most out of DocC by Joseph Heck
Packages
MetaCodable by Soumya Ranjan Mahunt
AssociatedObject by p-x9
Renamed by Joseph Duffy
SwiftyESBuild by Pedro Piñera
SwiftMath by Michael Griebling
ReviewKit by Cihat Gündüz
6/29/2023
45:01
28: Your secrets are safe with us, we’ll forget them immediately!
News
What’s new in Swift 5.9?
A Vision for Macros in Swift
swift-ast-explorer
Write Swift macros by Alex Hoppen
Expand on Swift macros by Becca Royal-Gordon
Privacy Manifests by Tony Tan
Visualize Privacy Manifests – Discussion #2423 from Cihat Gündüz
Packages
swift-openapi-generator by Apple
Meet Swift OpenAPI Generator
RequestDL by Brenno de Moura
CocoaUI by p-x9
SwiftUI-Introspect by David Roman and Lois Di Qual
CloseEnough by Zev Eisenberg
app-store-server-library-swift by Apple
Bagbutik by Morten Bjerg Gregersen
swiftly by Patrick Freed