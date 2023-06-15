Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Swift Package Indexing

Swift Package Indexing

Podcast Swift Package Indexing
Podcast Swift Package Indexing

Swift Package Indexing

Dave Verwer and Sven A. Schmidt
Join Dave and Sven, the creators of the Swift Package Index open-source project, as they talk about progress on the project and discuss a new set of community p...
TechnologyNewsTech News
Join Dave and Sven, the creators of the Swift Package Index open-source project, as they talk about progress on the project and discuss a new set of community p...
Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • 32: Which of your dependencies are load-bearing?
    Do we understand how to add a package dependency after three years of creating the package index? No, we do not! We also discuss adding macro targets to Package pages, GitHub’s CodeQL analysis for Swift, and automating updating our package dependencies. Of course, we have six new package recommendations too!Follow up"Use this Package" showing an incorrect package name/identity – Issue 2451 News Tim Condon’s CodeQL post on the Swift Forums Marco Eidinger's GitHub action Swift Package Dependencies Checker Dependency details page – Issue 1321 Packages DataKit by Paul Kraft SwiftWhisper by Aaron Taylor CleverBird by B.T. Franklin Stores by Omar Albeik The Composable Architecture by Pointfree SwiftNRC by Joe Hinkle
    8/10/2023
    48:30
  • 31: Recommended by the Ministry of "How hard can it be?"
    News Improved "Use this Package" button Pull Request Swift.org Packages page integration previewand the associated Pull Request Packages ColorToolbox by Ramon Torres FileMonitor by Kris Simon aka Peter Shaw Rearrange by ChimeHQ swift-concurrency-extras by Point-Freeand the “Reliably testing code” forum post SwiftUI-VPSwitchToggle by Vanson Leung TLDExtractSwift by Marco Eidingerand the Public Suffix List
    7/27/2023
    42:22
  • 30: I saw the rabbit hole you went down, and I hope you came out the other side of it
    News Swift.org Community Showcase Forum Swift on RISC-V Supporting visionOS Packages DockProgress by Sindre Sorhus Swift HTTP Types by AppleIntroducing Swift HTTP Types ColorPaletteCodable by Darren Ford Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 1 Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 2 Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 3 Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 4 Colour management by Marc Edwards, Part 5 Aoxiang by isaced Swifter by Damian Kołakowski and Victor Sigler
    7/13/2023
    33:19
  • 29: Are you saying that visionOS is more important than my sitemap?
    News Canonical URL pull request contributions by Toby Herbert Tips for getting the most out of DocC by Joseph Heck Packages MetaCodable by Soumya Ranjan Mahunt AssociatedObject by p-x9 Renamed by Joseph Duffy SwiftyESBuild by Pedro Piñera SwiftMath by Michael Griebling ReviewKit by Cihat Gündüz 
    6/29/2023
    45:01
  • 28: Your secrets are safe with us, we’ll forget them immediately!
    News What’s new in Swift 5.9? A Vision for Macros in Swift swift-ast-explorer Write Swift macros by Alex Hoppen Expand on Swift macros by Becca Royal-Gordon Privacy Manifests by Tony Tan Visualize Privacy Manifests – Discussion #2423 from Cihat Gündüz Packages swift-openapi-generator by Apple Meet Swift OpenAPI Generator RequestDL by Brenno de Moura CocoaUI by p-x9 SwiftUI-Introspect by David Roman and Lois Di Qual CloseEnough by Zev Eisenberg app-store-server-library-swift by Apple Bagbutik by Morten Bjerg Gregersen swiftly by Patrick Freed
    6/15/2023
    42:32

About Swift Package Indexing

Join Dave and Sven, the creators of the Swift Package Index open-source project, as they talk about progress on the project and discuss a new set of community package recommendations every episode.
