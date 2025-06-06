Revitalizing Downtown with Tonya Parker

In this episode of Sweet City Chat, we’re sitting down with Tonya Parker, Director of the Downtown Development Authority and the Downtown Vidalia Association, to talk about the exciting work happening in the heart of our city.From the Rural Zone designation to local grant programs, Tonya shares how these tools are helping small business owners and property developers invest in downtown Vidalia. We discuss how revitalization isn’t just about buildings—it’s about preserving character, supporting entrepreneurs, and creating a place people want to be.Whether you own a business, dream of starting one, or just care about the future of our downtown, this episode is packed with insight, resources, and inspiration.