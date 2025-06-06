In this episode of Sweet City Chat, we’re spotlighting the Clean Vidalia Initiative—a community-wide effort to reduce litter, raise awareness, and take pride in the place we call home.We’ll talk about what the city is doing to keep Vidalia clean, how litter impacts everything from business to quality of life, and what you can do to make a difference.Because keeping Vidalia beautiful isn’t just a city job—it’s a community commitment.
--------
36:16
Revitalizing Downtown with Tonya Parker
In this episode of Sweet City Chat, we’re sitting down with Tonya Parker, Director of the Downtown Development Authority and the Downtown Vidalia Association, to talk about the exciting work happening in the heart of our city.From the Rural Zone designation to local grant programs, Tonya shares how these tools are helping small business owners and property developers invest in downtown Vidalia. We discuss how revitalization isn’t just about buildings—it’s about preserving character, supporting entrepreneurs, and creating a place people want to be.Whether you own a business, dream of starting one, or just care about the future of our downtown, this episode is packed with insight, resources, and inspiration.
--------
36:50
Building a Better Vidalia | Part 2 - What’s Ahead
As Vidalia grows, so does the need for thoughtful planning and new places to call home. In Part 2 of our “Building a Better Vidalia” series, we’re taking a look at housing, development, and how the city is preparing for the future. From zoning and infrastructure to the challenges of growth in a small town, this episode breaks down what’s happening—and what’s coming next.
--------
27:53
Building a Better Vidalia | Part 1 – What’s Happening Now
In Part 1 of this two-part series, we’re digging into the infrastructure projects happening across Vidalia—from road resurfacing and water meter upgrades to sewer improvements and beyond. We’ll break down what’s currently in motion, why it matters, and how it’s laying the groundwork for future growth.If you’ve been wondering what’s going on behind those orange cones and road signs, this episode is for you.
--------
26:56
Here’s to You, Mr. Turner
Today’s episode of Sweet City Chat is dedicated to the memory of Mr. John Raymond Turner—a man whose quiet leadership and unwavering dedication helped shape the heart of our city.On the day of his funeral, we’ve set aside our originally planned episode to pause, reflect, and honor his legacy. Joined by Mayor Doug Roper and City Manager Josh Beck, we share stories, memories, and the lasting impact Mr. Turner made through over 40 years of public service.This episode is our small way of saying thank you—to a man who gave so much to Vidalia.
Sweet City Chat is a podcast celebrating the stories, people, and ideas that shape our community. Each episode brings thoughtful conversations with local leaders, creatives, business owners, and everyday voices making a difference. Whether you're a longtime resident or new to town, you’ll get a deeper look at the heart of Sweet Onion City.