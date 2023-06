16: Chapter 15 | Now I Speak with Anna Nasset

Kara is back from Italy just in time for Kim to leave for Pebble Beach. Anna Nasset joins K&K for a discussion that could have lasted hours, but brings a crime to light so often shrouded in the dark. Stalking, also known as "slow-motion homicide" rarely allows its survivors to speak publicly, but thanks to Anna's gut instincts, diligent investigators, and a prosecution team willing to seek the maximum penalty, Anna has the ability to educate, speak, write, and live her life freely while her stalker is incarcerated. Hear about the trauma manifestations and ways she has overcome consistent obstacles in the face of this insidious crime. Anna Nasset is best known as an international speaker on the subject of stalking. As a victim/survivor of stalking for the last decade, Anna has firsthand experience of how to identify and respond to stalking. She has trained thousands of professionals, students, and military members on the importance of recognizing stalking, getting help, and advocating for one's self and others. She is one of the very few people who can speak openly about her experience after the man who stalked her received the maximum sentence for stalking, 10 years in prison, in 2019. This is one of the longest-known sentences for stalking in USA history. Anna's CTA: Learn more about how to document a stalker's activity and seek assistance by visiting SPARC. Pre-Order 'Now I Speak', Anna's debut book. Learn more from Anna: https://Standupresources.com Instagram @anna.nasset Facebook @annanasset Join Kim and Kara's "Captive Audience" by visiting https://www.patreon.com/SGTC.