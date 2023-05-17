19: Chapter 18 | Catch Up with Kim & Kara

This week Kim and Kara do a little catching up on random topics they haven't had the chance to discuss with each other until now. Hear about Enneagrams, home birth in an RV, a surprise baby in your sweatpants, ghost farts, Taylor Swift's symbolic $1, jailbreaking blackberries, Apple OS nerd alert via Kara, awareness grenade app (actually called Noonlight), gender predictions, and more! Links Mentioned: Free Enneagram Test (You don't have to pay for your results) World Wide Developer's Conference Safety App (Noonlight) Avremi's Debut Book 'Not What I Expected'