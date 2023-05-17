17: Chapter 16 | Becoming Your Own Superhero with Dr. Sheena C. Howard
Kim and Kara return from their mid-season break with some BIG news!
Dr. Sheena C. Howard joins the podcast detailing her love of comics, writing, and telling her story of how she became the superhero she needed.
Dr. Sheena C. Howard is the first Black woman to win an Eisner award at San Diego Comic-Con for her first book, Black Comics: Politics of Race and Representation (2014). The Eisner is considered the ‘Oscars of Comics.’ Howard has published comic books for both Marvel (Illusion of Fairness, 2023) and DC (Fresh Air in Philly, 2021, and others) comics. She has written a graphic novel and stage play for DMC (from RUN-DMC), published with Bloomsbury (Black Comics: Politics of Race and Representation, 2014), Chicago Review Press (Encyclopedia of Black Comics, 2017), BenBella Press (Why Wakanda Matters, 2021), and more. In addition, her work has received numerous book awards, including the American Library Association’s Outstanding Reference Sourcebook award and more. Her books have been featured in Good Morning America, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and more. She is also the subject of an Emmy-nominated episode of State of the Arts. Finally, Dr. Howard writes and ghostwrites for celebrities, CEOs, and social impact companies that seek to empower, inspire and motivate.
Learn more from Dr. Howard:
https://sheenachoward.com/
Instagram @drsheenahoward
Facebook @drsheenahoward
TikTok @drsheenahoward
YouTube
Dr. Howard's CTA: Watch her TEDx Talk and check out her books on Amazon
Join Kim and Kara's "Captive Audience" by visiting https://www.patreon.com/SGTC.
Like what we're doing here? Be sure to subscribe, rate, review. The more people this show can reach, the more it can help.
https://www.survivorsguidetotruecrime.com/
Submit your questions using our handy dandy form or by emailing [email protected]
for future Q&A episodes.
Don't forget to follow us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
The theme music used in Survivor’s Guide to True Crime is Uplifting Motivational Stomp by MarcusWay