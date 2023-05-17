Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • 19: Chapter 18 | Catch Up with Kim & Kara
    This week Kim and Kara do a little catching up on random topics they haven't had the chance to discuss with each other until now. Hear about Enneagrams, home birth in an RV, a surprise baby in your sweatpants, ghost farts, Taylor Swift's symbolic $1, jailbreaking blackberries, Apple OS nerd alert via Kara, awareness grenade app (actually called Noonlight), gender predictions, and more!  Links Mentioned: Free Enneagram Test (You don't have to pay for your results) World Wide Developer's Conference Safety App (Noonlight) Avremi's Debut Book 'Not What I Expected' CTA: Kara says "Pet your dog". Kim says use #DenverTaylorsVersion on social media as well as donating your symbolic $1 to the non-profit of your choice. Learn more here:   https://www.kimberlycorban.com/denver-taylors-version/ Like what we're doing here? Be sure to subscribe, rate, review, and show all the love. The more people this show can reach, the more it can help.  https://www.survivorsguidetotruecrime.com/ Don't forget to follow us on social media: Instagram @SurvivorsGuideToTrueCrime  TikTok @SGTCpod Facebook @Survivor’sGuideToTrueCrime YouTube @Survivor’sGuideToTrueCrime Twitter @SGTCpod The theme music used in Survivor’s Guide to True Crime is Uplifting Motivational Stomp by MarcusWay
    6/23/2023
    55:51
  • 18: Chapter 17 | See Us with Benzii Diaz
    Get ready to feel some feelings this week. Although for Kara, the feelings are mostly nausea. Pregnancy is kicking her butt this time around so the vibes while Kim and Kara play catch up are rather relaxed. Updates on former guests Avremi Zippel and Michael Rourke are on tap as well as SGTC making a pretty cool ethical true crime top ten list.  Benzii Diaz joins Kim and Kara to talk about her experiences as a child and how they impacted her into adulthood. Still early in her recovery journey, Benzii's revelations throughout this raw interview offer a unique look at the oscillating feelings survivors go through on a daily basis. Benzii Diaz is a survivor of domestic minor sex trafficking. Today, she is a thriving advocate, influencer, and businesswoman. Benzii has dedicated her endeavors to breaking the molds and stigmas of what a survivor is "supposed to be". She has testified at the Pennsylvania State Senate, coordinated drives for the youth and homeless, and has worked with celebrities. Her efforts over the past 6 years have been nationally recognized and she has been deemed one of the most influential women in the tri-state area all before the age of 30.  Learn more from Benzii: Instagram: @BenziiDiaz TikTok: @benziidiaz Benzii's CTA: Check out Benzii's #SeeUs campaign and non-profit organization _________ Join Kim and Kara's "Captive Audience" by visiting   https://www.patreon.com/SGTC.     Like what we're doing here? Be sure to subscribe, rate, review. The more people this show can reach, the more it can help.  https://www.survivorsguidetotruecrime.com/ Submit your questions using our handy dandy form or by emailing [email protected] for future Q&A episodes. Don't forget to follow us on social media: Instagram @SurvivorsGuideToTrueCrime  TikTok @SGTCpod Facebook @Survivor’sGuideToTrueCrime YouTube @Survivor’sGuideToTrueCrime Twitter @SGTCpod The theme music used in Survivor’s Guide to True Crime is Uplifting Motivational Stomp by MarcusWay
    6/7/2023
    1:05:03
  • 17: Chapter 16 | Becoming Your Own Superhero with Dr. Sheena C. Howard
    Kim and Kara return from their mid-season break with some BIG news! Dr. Sheena C. Howard joins the podcast detailing her love of comics, writing, and telling her story of how she became the superhero she needed. Dr. Sheena C. Howard is the first Black woman to win an Eisner award at San Diego Comic-Con for her first book, Black Comics: Politics of Race and Representation (2014). The Eisner is considered the ‘Oscars of Comics.’ Howard has published comic books for both Marvel (Illusion of Fairness, 2023) and DC (Fresh Air in Philly, 2021, and others) comics. She has written a graphic novel and stage play for DMC (from RUN-DMC), published with Bloomsbury (Black Comics: Politics of Race and Representation, 2014), Chicago Review Press (Encyclopedia of Black Comics, 2017), BenBella Press (Why Wakanda Matters, 2021), and more. In addition, her work has received numerous book awards, including the American Library Association’s Outstanding Reference Sourcebook award and more. Her books have been featured in Good Morning America, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and more. She is also the subject of an Emmy-nominated episode of State of the Arts. Finally, Dr. Howard writes and ghostwrites for celebrities, CEOs, and social impact companies that seek to empower, inspire and motivate. Learn more from Dr. Howard: https://sheenachoward.com/ Instagram @drsheenahoward Facebook @drsheenahoward TikTok @drsheenahoward YouTube Dr. Howard's CTA: Watch her TEDx Talk and check out her books on Amazon Join Kim and Kara's "Captive Audience" by visiting  https://www.patreon.com/SGTC.  Like what we're doing here? Be sure to subscribe, rate, review. The more people this show can reach, the more it can help.  https://www.survivorsguidetotruecrime.com/ Submit your questions using our handy dandy form or by emailing [email protected] for future Q&A episodes. Don't forget to follow us on social media: Instagram  TikTok  Facebook  YouTube  Twitter  The theme music used in Survivor’s Guide to True Crime is Uplifting Motivational Stomp by MarcusWay
    5/31/2023
    55:58
  • 16: Chapter 15 | Now I Speak with Anna Nasset
    Kara is back from Italy just in time for Kim to leave for Pebble Beach. Anna Nasset joins K&K for a discussion that could have lasted hours, but brings a crime to light so often shrouded in the dark. Stalking, also known as "slow-motion homicide" rarely allows its survivors to speak publicly, but thanks to Anna's gut instincts, diligent investigators, and a prosecution team willing to seek the maximum penalty, Anna has the ability to educate, speak, write, and live her life freely while her stalker is incarcerated. Hear about the trauma manifestations and ways she has overcome consistent obstacles in the face of this insidious crime.  Anna Nasset is best known as an international speaker on the subject of stalking. As a victim/survivor of stalking for the last decade, Anna has firsthand experience of how to identify and respond to stalking. She has trained thousands of professionals, students, and military members on the importance of recognizing stalking, getting help, and advocating for one's self and others.  She is one of the very few people who can speak openly about her experience after the man who stalked her received the maximum sentence for stalking, 10 years in prison, in 2019. This is one of the longest-known sentences for stalking in USA history.    Anna's CTA: Learn more about how to document a stalker's activity and seek assistance by visiting SPARC. Pre-Order 'Now I Speak', Anna's debut book. Learn more from Anna: https://Standupresources.com Instagram @anna.nasset Facebook @annanasset Join Kim and Kara's "Captive Audience" by visiting  https://www.patreon.com/SGTC.  Like what we're doing here? Be sure to subscribe, rate, review. The more people this show can reach, the more it can help.  https://www.survivorsguidetotruecrime.com/ Submit your questions using our handy dandy form or by emailing [email protected] for future Q&A episodes. Don't forget to follow us on social media: Instagram  TikTok  Facebook  YouTube  Twitter  The theme music used in Survivor’s Guide to True Crime is Uplifting Motivational Stomp by MarcusWay
    5/17/2023
    1:25:08
  • 15: BONUS | The Murder Diaries with SGTC
    In this bonus episode, Kim and Kara joined Natalie and Paige of "The Murder Diaries" podcast to discuss ethics in true crime as both survivors and now show hosts within the genre.  From the M Diaries: "Today on The Murder Diaries we're doing something a little different. We're speaking about ethics and advocacy in true crime with two people we've learned a lot from. Our friends from Survivor's Guide to True Crime, Kara Robinson Chamberlain and Kimberly Corban Rourke."  The Murder Diaries Website: https://themurderdiariespodcast.com/ Join Kim and Kara's "Captive Audience" by visiting  https://www.patreon.com/SGTC.  Members gain access to full-length video episodes of weekly podcast, Q&A live streams, discounts on merch, exclusive content, and swag--all interspersed with our signature compassion and a touch of dark humor. Your monthly membership goes toward podcast production, supporting our guests and their calls to action, and charitable donations. Like what we're doing here? Be sure to subscribe, rate, review. The more people this show can reach, the more it can help.  https://www.survivorsguidetotruecrime.com/ Submit your questions using our handy dandy form or by emailing [email protected] for future Q&A episodes. Don't forget to follow us on social media: Instagram @SurvivorsGuideToTrueCrime  TikTok @SGTCpod Facebook @Survivor’sGuideToTrueCrime YouTube @Survivor’sGuideToTrueCrime Twitter @SGTCpod The theme music used in Survivor’s Guide to True Crime is Uplifting Motivational Stomp by MarcusWay
    5/10/2023
    1:01:08

About Survivor's Guide to True Crime

'Survivor's Guide to True Crime' is an interview-style podcast hosted by victim advocates Kimberly Corban and Kara Robinson Chamberlain. Discover true stories of survival, healing, and hope beyond the headlines. Listen as fellow survivors reclaim their narratives and share their experiences in an effort to educate and empower listeners.
Podcast website

