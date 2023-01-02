A weekly show hosted by longtime friends Jordan, Damon, and Tony, explores the complexities of the Black and Queer experience. Through personal stories, dynamic... More
Parents Just Don't Understand Pt. 2
Jordan, Damon & Tony are curious – What was our parent’s journey in accepting our Queer identity?
This episode will likely take the crown as our most personal level ever. This week we welcome Annette Epps, Teresa Randall, and Tony Jermin Sr, better known as our parents, to our Surface Level family. We explore the joy, surprise, pain, and confusion that defined our parents journey of accepting their Queer children. We hope that this episode serves as a possibility model for parents, children, and people generally that when you lead with love that bond cannot be broken.
6/14/2023
1:09:10
Losing My Mind
Jordan, Damon & Tony are curious - How can we dismantle mental health stigmas and foster understanding?
In this episode as we navigate the complex terrain of mental health. We welcome Jarred Denzel Keller to our Surface Level Family. Jarred, a Mental Health Advocate and Senior Press Secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, bears his truth for all to hear and see. Together, we shed light on the commodification of mental well-being, advocating for genuine understanding, compassion, and the urgent dismantling of stigmas. Prepare for an eye-opening discussion challenging preconceptions, cultivating empathy, and embracing a compassionate approach. Journey with us as we strive to create a society fostering support, acceptance, and genuine care for mental well-being.
6/7/2023
50:30
Black Excellence Is A Scam
Jordan, Damon & Tony are curious – is Black Excellence doing more harm than help?
In this thought-provoking episode, we challenge the notion of "Black Excellence" and explore the unrealistic pressures that surround it. This special episode was recorded in front of a live audience, marking an exciting milestone for our podcast. Together, we seek to redefine the true meaning of success and offer a fresh perspective on achievement. Join us as we navigate this transformative exploration, inviting you to embrace authenticity and discover joy on your own terms. Prepare for an enlightening conversation that sparks introspection and opens doors to new possibilities.
5/31/2023
42:36
Beyond The Surface Level 6
Jordan, Damon & Tony are curious – are you ready to go beyond the surface level with us?
Another season in the books for this journey that we call Surface Level. We have a blast connecting with our listeners through a series of audience submitted questions. We’re a bit off the cuff an we’re sure you’ll enjoy it. This season we’ve worked to create visibility for stories that aren’t often told. This isn’t good buy just a see you later as we prepare to offer more thoughtful conversations in the furture.
2/8/2023
1:16:25
We Wear The Mask
Jordan, Damon & Tony are curious – who are we…really?
This season’s penultimate episode forces us to look within in a very meaningful way. First we give language to the guiding principles that define us at our core, then we assess our intersectional experience as Black Queer people regarding what parts of our identity we are most comfortable with or not. Finally, we reflect on how the experience of building a public platform has amplified truths we previously ignored. We spend this episode looking inward, we hope it encourages you to hold up a mirror and do the same.
