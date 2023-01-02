We Wear The Mask

Jordan, Damon & Tony are curious – who are we…really? This season’s penultimate episode forces us to look within in a very meaningful way. First we give language to the guiding principles that define us at our core, then we assess our intersectional experience as Black Queer people regarding what parts of our identity we are most comfortable with or not. Finally, we reflect on how the experience of building a public platform has amplified truths we previously ignored. We spend this episode looking inward, we hope it encourages you to hold up a mirror and do the same. We know a lot, but we don’t know it all, so join the conversation on social and let us know your thoughts.