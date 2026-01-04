In episode 11 of the Supreme Court Opinions Read podcast, we read the Supreme Court's opinion in Clark v Sweeny. At issue in this case, whether the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit violated the principle of party presentation by ordering a new trial on the basis of a different claim than the one brought before it. Link to read the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-52_4gd5.pdfLinktree: https://linktr.ee/supremecourtopinionsread