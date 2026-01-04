Ep. 15 - Waetzig v Halliburton Energy Services Inc: Meaning Of “Final Proceeding” In Rule 60(b)
1/04/2026 | 30 mins.
In episode 15 of the Supreme Court Opinions Read podcast, we read the Supreme Court's opinion in Waetzig v Halliburton Energy Services Inc. At issue in this case, whether a voluntary dismissal without prejudice under Federal Rule of Civil Prodecure 41(a) counts as a "final proceeding" under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b). Link to read the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/604us1r14_6kg7.pdf
Ep. 14 - Glossip v Oklahoma: Violation of Napue v Illinois In State Court
12/29/2025 | 2h 29 mins.
In episode 14 of the Supreme Court Opinions Read podcast, we read the Supreme Court's opinion in Glossip v Oklahoma. At issue in this case, whether the state of Oklahoma violated Richard Glossip's 14th Amendment rights by knowingly allowing false testimony to stand at trial, in violation of Napue v Illinois, and the proper remedy if so. Link to read the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/604us1r13_c0n2.pdf
Ep. 13 - Lackey v Stinnie: Meaning Of “Prevailing Party” Under Section 1988
12/26/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
In episode 13 of the Supreme Court Opinions Read podcast, we read the Supreme Court's opinion in Lackey v Stinnie. At issue in this case, the meaning of the phrase "prevailing party" in Section 1988, a fee shifting statute.Link to read the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/24pdf/604us1r12_8njq.pdf
Ep. 12 - Doe v Dynamic Physical Therapy: State-Conferred Immunity To Federal Claims
12/24/2025 | 5 mins.
In episode 12 of the Supreme Court Opinions Read podcast, we read the Supreme Court's opinion in Doe v Dynamic Physical Therapy. At issue in this case, whether Louisiana courts erred in applying a state immunity statute to bar a federal claim.Link to read the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-180_8m59.pdf
Ep. 11 - Clark v Sweeney: Violation Of The Party Presentation Principle
12/22/2025 | 7 mins.
In episode 11 of the Supreme Court Opinions Read podcast, we read the Supreme Court's opinion in Clark v Sweeny. At issue in this case, whether the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit violated the principle of party presentation by ordering a new trial on the basis of a different claim than the one brought before it. Link to read the opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/25-52_4gd5.pdf
