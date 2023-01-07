High in Brighton

When 4 solo artists start a band, you better believe they think they're funny enough to start a podcast too. Sunday With FIZZ gives you a seat at the table and a window into the wonderful chaos of 4 best friends who started a band.Join the group (Martin Luke Brown, Greta Isaac, Orla Gartland & dodie) as they talk about songs from their debut album The Secret To Life (coming September 15th), discuss band life and play some games.Tune in for episodes every other Sunday