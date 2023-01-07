Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sunday with FIZZ

Sunday with FIZZ

Sunday with FIZZ

When 4 solo artists start a band, you better believe they think they’re funny enough to start a podcast too. Sunday With FIZZ gives you a seat at the table and ...
Music
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • High in Brighton
    When 4 solo artists start a band, you better believe they think they’re funny enough to start a podcast too. Sunday With FIZZ gives you a seat at the table and a window into the wonderful chaos of 4 best friends who started a band.Join the group (Martin Luke Brown, Greta Isaac, Orla Gartland & dodie) as they talk about songs from their debut album The Secret To Life (coming September 15th), discuss band life and play some games.Tune in for episodes every other SundayThis podcast contains promotions and ads for the album 'The Secret To Life’ by FIZZ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/25/2023
    26:26
  • Sunday with FIZZ teaser
    When 4 solo artists start a band, you better believe they think they’re funny enough to start a podcast too. Sunday With FIZZ gives you a seat at the table and a window into the wonderful chaos of 4 best friends who started a band.Join the group (Martin Luke Brown, Greta Isaac, Orla Gartland & dodie) as they talk about songs from their debut album The Secret To Life (coming September 15th), discuss band life and play some games.Tune in for episodes every other Sunday Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/23/2023
    0:31

