Eric Vogelsang
  • E1: Step out the Front Door...
    COUNTING CROWS fans, it's time to celebrate!  In this first episode, the two co-hosts (Eric and Chris) introduce themselves, talk about how their Crows obsession started, explain what makes the band so special, re-live a few concert memories, and talk about their plans for the podcast going forward.Feedback or want to join the podcast as a guest?  Email us [email protected]
    5/22/2023
    1:00:35

About Sullivan Street : A Counting Crows Podcast

Counting Crows formed in 1991, and, almost instantaneously, created a passionate fan base. After 30-plus years (and more than 20 million albums sold), their lyrics, musicianship, and live shows continue to hold a special place in the hearts and life stories of fans worldwide.

Join us, 'Round Here, as we will review the crows song catalog, highlight some of their best 'alts', rehash decades of CC memories (i.e., films about ghosts), and welcome special co-hosts. For a Counting Crows Fan..."it's everything you need".

Hosted by Eric Vogelsang and Chris Migs.

[email protected]



