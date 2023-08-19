SUITS has found a new life on NETFLIX and Rob Cesternino and Chappell are here to binge with you on our daily SPOILER-FREE Suits rewatch. This POST SHOW RECAP w...

SUITS has found a new life on NETFLIX and Rob Cesternino and Chappell are here to binge with you on our daily SPOILER-FREE Suits rewatch. This POST SHOW RECAP w...

Rob Cesternino (@robcesternino) and Chappell (@chappells_show) are recapping one episode of SUITS every day until they complete the series. In this podcast, Rob and Chappell recap the series premiere of Suits. Be sure to go to http://suitspodcast.com to subscribe to the Suits Yourself podcast feed on the platform of your choice! Send your feedback to: http://suitspodcast.com/feedback Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About SUITS Yourself: Spoiler-Free Binge Watch | Post Show Recaps

SUITS has found a new life on NETFLIX and Rob Cesternino and Chappell are here to binge with you on our daily SPOILER-FREE Suits rewatch. This POST SHOW RECAP will come at you with a new epsiode every day of all 9 season of the USA original series SUITS. On Day 1, Rob & Chappell are covering the series premiere of SUITS Subscribe at SuitsPodcast.com Leave us your feedback for any episode at: SuitsPodcast.com/Feedback