Rob Cesternino & Chappell
Available Episodes

  • Season 1, Episode 1 | Pilot
    Rob Cesternino (@robcesternino) and Chappell (@chappells_show) are recapping one episode of SUITS every day until they complete the series. In this podcast, Rob and Chappell recap the series premiere of Suits. Be sure to go to http://suitspodcast.com to subscribe to the Suits Yourself podcast feed on the platform of your choice! Send your feedback to: http://suitspodcast.com/feedback Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/22/2023
    46:11
  • SUITS Yourself is Coming August 22nd!
    Rob Cesternino and Chappell are bringing you DAILY recaps of SUITS on Netflix, kicking off on August 22, 2023 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/19/2023
    0:50

More TV & Film podcasts

About SUITS Yourself: Spoiler-Free Binge Watch | Post Show Recaps

SUITS has found a new life on NETFLIX and Rob Cesternino and Chappell are here to binge with you on our daily SPOILER-FREE Suits rewatch. This POST SHOW RECAP will come at you with a new epsiode every day of all 9 season of the USA original series SUITS. On Day 1, Rob & Chappell are covering the series premiere of SUITS Subscribe at SuitsPodcast.com Leave us your feedback for any episode at: SuitsPodcast.com/Feedback
