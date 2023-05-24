Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brittney Martin and Naomi Reed, The Texas Newsroom
In 2018, a few months into building a new school in Sugar Land, Texas, construction crews uncovered 95 unmarked graves. This wasn’t a serial killer’s dumping gr... More
  • Trailer: Sugar Land
    Sugar Land, Texas, is a city with a sweet reputation … but it’s hiding a dark secret. The suspected remains of 95 convict laborers were discovered during the construction of a new school. Who are they and why are they there?
    5/24/2023
    3:16

In 2018, a few months into building a new school in Sugar Land, Texas, construction crews uncovered 95 unmarked graves. This wasn’t a serial killer’s dumping ground, but it was evidence of a particularly dark period in our country’s history – evidence many in Sugar Land wished had stayed hidden. This is the story of these 95 people. Who were they? What happened to them? It turns out their story is just as much about them as it is about the people who have been trying to control them for over a century.
