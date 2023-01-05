Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Succession Recaps from Josh Wigler and Emily Fox
Josh Wigler and Emily Fox host Post Show Recaps of HBO's Succession
Josh Wigler and Emily Fox host Post Show Recaps of HBO’s Succession More

  • PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6
    PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6 Post Show Recaps Versus podcast hosts Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) kick off the latest series of their podcast: Succession Season 4 versus Yellowjackets Season 2. Each week, Josh and LaTonya watch and discuss the two competing seasons of Succession and Yellowjackets, one of which is […] The post PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6 appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/3/2023
    1:07:22
  • Rob and Josh Watch Succession Season 4 Episode 6, ‘Living+’
    In this episode, Rob and Josh discuss the final season's sixth episode of "Succession." The post Rob and Josh Watch Succession Season 4 Episode 6, ‘Living+’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/2/2023
    56:49
  • Succession Deep Dive Into the Final Season Episode 6, ‘Living+’
    In this podcast, Grace Leeder (@HiFromGrace) and Dr. Amanda (@dramandar), with special guest Lindsay Wilson, dive deep into the Final Season Episode 6, "Living+," exploring all the nooks and crannies the final season has to offer. The post Succession Deep Dive Into the Final Season Episode 6, ‘Living+’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/2/2023
    1:50:25
  • Succession Final Season Episode 6 Recap, ‘Living+’
    This week, Josh Wigler (@roundhoward), Jess Sterling (@TheJessSterling) and Grace Leeder (@HiFromGrace) recap Season 4 Episode 6 of "Succession," called "Living+." They discuss the episode live on YouTube and answer listener feedback. The post Succession Final Season Episode 6 Recap, ‘Living+’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/1/2023
    1:04:18
  • Succession Final Season Week 5 Wrap Up Show
    This week, Jess welcomes Mike Bloom (@amikebloomtype) onto the podcast to wrap up the fifth week of the final "Succession" season, going over headlines from the week, listener feedback and more. You can watch the video version of this podcast at postshowrecaps.com/youtube at your leisure. The post Succession Final Season Week 5 Wrap Up Show appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/28/2023
    1:28:36

