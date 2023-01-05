Succession Final Season Week 5 Wrap Up Show

This week, Jess welcomes Mike Bloom (@amikebloomtype) onto the podcast to wrap up the fifth week of the final "Succession" season, going over headlines from the week, listener feedback and more. You can watch the video version of this podcast at postshowrecaps.com/youtube at your leisure.