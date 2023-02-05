An episode-by-episde podcast on the fourth and final season of HBO’s incredible series Succession, now elevated to perhaps our favourite TV of all time. Spoiler... More
Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E7: Tailgate Party
Ethan and Talia discuss episode 7 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Tailgate Party. Including: an Emmy to the costume designer for Mattsen's gold jacket; how Roman might enact a Festen-like ending to the series; and more wondering about how the final three episodes will manage to get all these characters together for the last few times.
Ethan and Talia discuss episode 6 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Living+. Including: the full spectrum evidence of Kendall and Roman's inadequacy of filling Logan's shoes; our trepidation at the prospect of yet another eye-melting Kendall presentation; and Talia's presidential theory of the succession promise of the series' title.
5/2/2023
Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E5: Kill List
Ethan and Talia discuss episode 5 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Kill List. Including: how the super-rich have no appreciation of world-class eco-lodges; Shiv's previously underused ability to fake drink- and drug-taking whilst pregnant; and Lucas Matsonn's over-literal understanding of what is meant by a summit meeting.
4/25/2023
Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E4: Honeymoon States
Ethan and Talia discuss episode 4 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Honeymoon States. The many questions over Shiv's pregnancy, and why this was no surprise to Talia; the magisterial viciousness of Marcia; and whether Tom's willingness to serve everybody around him is a devious power play or just sad and lonely.
Ethan and Talia discuss episode 3 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Connor's Wedding. The vicarious shock of seeing Logan's death in real time; mourning the loss of Brian Cox the actor in this series as well as his character; and the brilliance of a show that manages to make this kind of tonal change mid-season.
