Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Succession Obsession in the App
Listen to Succession Obsession in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Succession Obsession

Succession Obsession

Podcast Succession Obsession
Podcast Succession Obsession

Succession Obsession

Ethan Crane & Talia Ripley
add
An episode-by-episde podcast on the fourth and final season of HBO’s incredible series Succession, now elevated to perhaps our favourite TV of all time. Spoiler... More
TV & FilmAfter ShowsTV & FilmTV Reviews
An episode-by-episde podcast on the fourth and final season of HBO’s incredible series Succession, now elevated to perhaps our favourite TV of all time. Spoiler... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E7: Tailgate Party
    Ethan and Talia discuss episode 7 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Tailgate Party. Including: an Emmy to the costume designer for Mattsen's gold jacket; how Roman might enact a Festen-like ending to the series; and more wondering about how the final three episodes will manage to get all these characters together for the last few times. The post Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E7: Tailgate Party appeared first on Ethan Crane.
    5/8/2023
    1:03:17
  • Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E6: Living+
    Ethan and Talia discuss episode 6 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Living+. Including: the full spectrum evidence of Kendall and Roman's inadequacy of filling Logan's shoes; our trepidation at the prospect of yet another eye-melting Kendall presentation; and Talia's presidential theory of the succession promise of the series' title. The post Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E6: Living+ appeared first on Ethan Crane.
    5/2/2023
    56:13
  • Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E5: Kill List
    Ethan and Talia discuss episode 5 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Kill List. Including: how the super-rich have no appreciation of world-class eco-lodges; Shiv's previously underused ability to fake drink- and drug-taking whilst pregnant; and Lucas Matsonn's over-literal understanding of what is meant by a summit meeting. The post Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E5: Kill List appeared first on Ethan Crane.
    4/25/2023
    1:03:30
  • Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E4: Honeymoon States
    Ethan and Talia discuss episode 4 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Honeymoon States. The many questions over Shiv's pregnancy, and why this was no surprise to Talia; the magisterial viciousness of Marcia; and whether Tom's willingness to serve everybody around him is a devious power play or just sad and lonely. The post Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E4: Honeymoon States appeared first on Ethan Crane.
    4/18/2023
    36:28
  • Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E3: Connor’s Wedding
    Ethan and Talia discuss episode 3 of the fourth and final season of HBOs series Succession: Connor's Wedding. The vicarious shock of seeing Logan's death in real time; mourning the loss of Brian Cox the actor in this series as well as his character; and the brilliance of a show that manages to make this kind of tonal change mid-season. The post Succession Obsession: HBO’s Succession S4E3: Connor’s Wedding appeared first on Ethan Crane.
    4/11/2023
    44:11

More TV & Film podcasts

About Succession Obsession

An episode-by-episde podcast on the fourth and final season of HBO’s incredible series Succession, now elevated to perhaps our favourite TV of all time. Spoiler and advert-free!
Podcast website

Listen to Succession Obsession, Creative Writing Life and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Succession Obsession

Succession Obsession

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Succession Obsession: Podcasts in Family