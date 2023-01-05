Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SUCC OFF (a succession podcast)
SUCC OFF (a succession podcast)

Podcast SUCC OFF (a succession podcast)
Karsten Runquist & Christian Borkey
A Succession podcast where Christian Borkey (Busted Business Bureau) and Karsten Runquist (Karstcast) break down the hit HBO show one episode at a time and decide which character won and lost each episode.
TV & FilmAfter Shows
Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • "Living+" (S4E06)
    "Ahead of Investor Day, Shiv weighs a proposal from Matsson, while Kendall and Roman each try to match Logan's volatile leadership style." karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau instagram - @succoffpod
    5/1/2023
    46:41
  • "Kill List" (S4E05)
    "After the Waystar team heads to Norway, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan's crown jewel." karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau instagram - @succoffpod
    4/24/2023
    43:17
  • "Honeymoon States" (S4E04)
    "As the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board, Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson." karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau instagram - @succoffpod
    4/17/2023
    58:34
  • "Connor's Wedding" (S4E03)
    "While Logan doles out an unsavory task ahead of his trip to meet Matsson, Connor fixates on minutia at his wedding." karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau instagram - @succoffpod
    4/10/2023
    52:01
  • "Rehearsal" (S4E02)
    "After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan's playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy's aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom... and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL." karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau instagram - @succoffpod
    4/3/2023
    52:06

About SUCC OFF (a succession podcast)

A Succession podcast where Christian Borkey (Busted Business Bureau) and Karsten Runquist (Karstcast) break down the hit HBO show one episode at a time and decide which character won and lost each episode. New episodes every Monday.
