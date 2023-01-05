SUCC OFF (a succession podcast)

A Succession podcast where Christian Borkey (Busted Business Bureau) and Karsten Runquist (Karstcast) break down the hit HBO show one episode at a time and deci... More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
"Living+" (S4E06)
"Ahead of Investor Day, Shiv weighs a proposal from Matsson, while Kendall and Roman each try to match Logan's volatile leadership style."
karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten
christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau
instagram - @succoffpod
5/1/2023
46:41
"Kill List" (S4E05)
"After the Waystar team heads to Norway, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan's crown jewel."
karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten
christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau
instagram - @succoffpod
4/24/2023
43:17
"Honeymoon States" (S4E04)
"As the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board, Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson."
karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten
christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau
instagram - @succoffpod
4/17/2023
58:34
"Connor's Wedding" (S4E03)
"While Logan doles out an unsavory task ahead of his trip to meet Matsson, Connor fixates on minutia at his wedding."
karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten
christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau
instagram - @succoffpod
4/10/2023
52:01
"Rehearsal" (S4E02)
"After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan's playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy's aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom... and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL."
karsten runquist - @runquistkarsten
christian borkey - @bustedbizbureau
instagram - @succoffpod
A Succession podcast where Christian Borkey (Busted Business Bureau) and Karsten Runquist (Karstcast) break down the hit HBO show one episode at a time and decide which character won and lost each episode.
New episodes every Monday.