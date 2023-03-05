Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Just a group of best friends sitting down and talking about anything and everything from past childhood experiences to our own opinions on relationships :D More
Comedy
Just a group of best friends sitting down and talking about anything and everything from past childhood experiences to our own opinions on relationships :D More

Available Episodes

  • IS THIS THE BEST "ROLEPLAY" TO DO WITH YOUR PARTNER?!?
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/ranchoboyz to get 10% off your first month!! Go to http://PDSDEBT.com/talks to get a free debt analysis and take back your financial freedom. EP 120: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about what ROLEPLAY we think is the BEST to do with your partner and which ones our fantasies are... We then go on to talk about if we'd trust one another to set us up on a BLIND DATE and who would be the hardest to find a date for. We also talk about if Maru has a TYPE and if we can ALL guess what it is... We wrap up the podcast by talking about Korean culture and how "respecting your elders" can sometimes be harmful. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER!!!!!! https://discord.gg/Gy5JhFzpTp SEND US STUFF TO OUR P.O. BOX!!!!!! 1820 Sunny Crest Drive Fullerton Ca 92838 LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS "Suburb Talks" ON ALL PODCASTING PLATFORMS! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YLbUxILwRNN9e1UUCDV1D FOR ALL BUSINESS INQUIRIES PLEASE EMAIL US AT: [email protected] FULL PODCAST EDITED BY SEBASTIAN RIZKALLA Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sebastianytp/ KEEP UP WITH US ON OUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT!!! https://www.instagram.com/suburbtalks/ KEEP UP WITH THE BOYZ ON MY SNAP!!! Snap: nick_grajeda SUBSCRIBE TO SAGE AND DEVIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCPOGm0fQnsedLcBieEugr5g\ SUBSCRIBE TO MARU'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCIQa1NnFM6uxBifhkSKnahA?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS!!!! Nick Grajeda Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/nickgrajeda18/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/nickgrajeda18 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@nickgrajeda18?lang=en Devin Paul Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/devin_paul04/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@devinpaul6?lang=en Sage Guillen Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/every1hatesage/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/sage_37 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@sage_37?lang=en Maru Lee Insta- https://www.instagram.com/maru_lee/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@maru.lee?lang=en Cynthia Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/cynxchoi/?hl=en Twitter-https://twitter.com/cynxchoi Christine Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/qwistine/ Discord- https://discord.gg/zJhsFcn9Kj Sean Williams Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sean._.williams/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/seanw949 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@seanjw?lang=en Luke Hosozowa Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/lukejudochop/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/lukehoso13 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@lukehoso?lang=en Austin Donvito Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRk1VFfERv23JWFh5YenYQ Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/austin.donvito/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/AustinHendry35 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@austindonvito?lang=en Kyle Kirkland Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kyle.kirkland/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/KyleKirkland25 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bylebirkland25?lang=en Carey Martin Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8yq2cTqlGmOqhjrFYxx5w Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/careymrtn5/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/careymrtn5 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@careymrtn5?lang=en Owen Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/iamowenmiller/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/_obmp_ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@ogkillaowenmilla?lang=en Wyatt Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/father.wyatt/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@h.p.minecraft?lang=en Youtube- https://youtube.com/user/wyattmiller1998
    5/3/2023
    1:34:01
  • IS THIS THE WORST ATTACHMENT STYLE TO HAVE?!?
    Check out Adam and Eve at AdamandEve.com and use Code: SUBURB for 50% Off 1 Item + Free Shipping in the US & Canada! *some exclusions apply. Go to http://juliecare.co to learn more or find Julie at your nearest CVS, Target, or Walmart today. EP 119: In this episode we open up the podcast by taking and "attachment style" test and seeing which attachment styles we have! obviously Sean got the worst... We then go on to answer some real life problems our viewers are having and giving our opinions on what should be done. Some of the problems we address are going to prom without a date, how to get over cheating, and dealing with strict/tough parents. HUGE TRIGGER WARNING it gets pretty intense towards the end of the podcast so BE READY. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER!!!!!! https://discord.gg/Gy5JhFzpTp SEND US STUFF TO OUR P.O. BOX!!!!!! 1820 Sunny Crest Drive Fullerton Ca 92838 LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS "Suburb Talks" ON ALL PODCASTING PLATFORMS! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YLbUxILwRNN9e1UUCDV1D FOR ALL BUSINESS INQUIRIES PLEASE EMAIL US AT: [email protected] FULL PODCAST EDITED BY SEBASTIAN RIZKALLA Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sebastianytp/ KEEP UP WITH US ON OUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT!!! https://www.instagram.com/suburbtalks/ KEEP UP WITH THE BOYZ ON MY SNAP!!! Snap: nick_grajeda SUBSCRIBE TO SAGE AND DEVIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCPOGm0fQnsedLcBieEugr5g\ SUBSCRIBE TO MARU'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCIQa1NnFM6uxBifhkSKnahA?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS!!!! Nick Grajeda Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/nickgrajeda18/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/nickgrajeda18 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@nickgrajeda18?lang=en Devin Paul Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/devin_paul04/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@devinpaul6?lang=en Sage Guillen Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/every1hatesage/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/sage_37 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@sage_37?lang=en Maru Lee Insta- https://www.instagram.com/maru_lee/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@maru.lee?lang=en Cynthia Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/cynxchoi/?hl=en Twitter-https://twitter.com/cynxchoi Christine Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/qwistine/ Discord- https://discord.gg/zJhsFcn9Kj Sean Williams Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sean._.williams/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/seanw949 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@seanjw?lang=en Luke Hosozowa Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/lukejudochop/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/lukehoso13 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@lukehoso?lang=en Austin Donvito Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRk1VFfERv23JWFh5YenYQ Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/austin.donvito/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/AustinHendry35 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@austindonvito?lang=en Kyle Kirkland Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kyle.kirkland/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/KyleKirkland25 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bylebirkland25?lang=en Carey Martin Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8yq2cTqlGmOqhjrFYxx5w Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/careymrtn5/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/careymrtn5 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@careymrtn5?lang=en Owen Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/iamowenmiller/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/_obmp_ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@ogkillaowenmilla?lang=en Wyatt Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/father.wyatt/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@h.p.minecraft?lang=en Youtube- https://youtube.com/user/wyattmiller1998
    4/26/2023
    1:37:39
  • ARE YOU ALLOWED TO ROAST YOUR BESTIE'S GF/BF?!?
    Make sure to go to http://hellofresh.com/suburb50 and use code suburb50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Go to http://joinhoney.com/ranchoboyz to get PayPal Honey for free! Check out AdamandEve.com and use code: SUBURB for 50% Off 1 Item + Free Shipping in the US & Canada *some exclusions apply* EP 118: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about how sean's blue eyes creep us all TF out and how we get weirded out holding conversations with him when he's looking directly at us. We then go on to talk about if we'd be weirded out if our bf/gf ran a meme page or if we think it'd be cool depending on how funny it is. We also talk about our partner's posting thirst traps and to what extent we'd tolerate it for before it starts to make us uncomfortable. We wrap up the podcast by talking about if girls can tell when their manz is playing videogames while also having a serious argument over text. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER!!!!!! https://discord.gg/Gy5JhFzpTp SEND US STUFF TO OUR P.O. BOX!!!!!! 1820 Sunny Crest Drive Fullerton Ca 92838 LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS "Suburb Talks" ON ALL PODCASTING PLATFORMS! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YLbUxILwRNN9e1UUCDV1D FOR ALL BUSINESS INQUIRIES PLEASE EMAIL US AT: [email protected] FULL PODCAST EDITED BY SEBASTIAN RIZKALLA Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sebastianytp/ KEEP UP WITH US ON OUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT!!! https://www.instagram.com/suburbtalks/ KEEP UP WITH THE BOYZ ON MY SNAP!!! Snap: nick_grajeda SUBSCRIBE TO SAGE AND DEVIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCPOGm0fQnsedLcBieEugr5g\ SUBSCRIBE TO MARU'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCIQa1NnFM6uxBifhkSKnahA?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS!!!! Nick Grajeda Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/nickgrajeda18/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/nickgrajeda18 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@nickgrajeda18?lang=en Devin Paul Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/devin_paul04/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@devinpaul6?lang=en Sage Guillen Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/every1hatesage/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/sage_37 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@sage_37?lang=en Maru Lee Insta- https://www.instagram.com/maru_lee/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@maru.lee?lang=en Cynthia Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/cynxchoi/?hl=en Twitter-https://twitter.com/cynxchoi Christine Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/qwistine/ Discord- https://discord.gg/zJhsFcn9Kj Sean Williams Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sean._.williams/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/seanw949 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@seanjw?lang=en Luke Hosozowa Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/lukejudochop/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/lukehoso13 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@lukehoso?lang=en Austin Donvito Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRk1VFfERv23JWFh5YenYQ Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/austin.donvito/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/AustinHendry35 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@austindonvito?lang=en Kyle Kirkland Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kyle.kirkland/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/KyleKirkland25 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bylebirkland25?lang=en Carey Martin Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8yq2cTqlGmOqhjrFYxx5w Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/careymrtn5/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/careymrtn5 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@careymrtn5?lang=en Owen Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/iamowenmiller/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/_obmp_ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@ogkillaowenmilla?lang=en Wyatt Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/father.wyatt/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@h.p.minecraft?lang=en Youtube- https://youtube.com/user/wyattmiller1998
    4/20/2023
    1:50:43
  • WOULD YOU EVER SNITCH ON YOUR BESTFRIEND?!?
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp — go to http://betterhelp.com/RANCHOBOYZ to get 10% off your first month. GET YOUR SUBURBTALKS SEASON 2 OFFICIAL LOGO MERCH HERE!! HURRY BEFORE THEY SELL OUT!!! https://suburbtalks.co EP 117: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about who out of the group would act the MOST PETTY after a breakup towards their ex... obviously the answer should've been sage... We then go on to talk about what roles we'd each take on in a zombie apocalypse and why we'd all be afraid of Christine with a weapon. We also talk about why guys never really get a chance to be mad at their partners and how a guy can't "snap" the way a girl can at their partner because things can become very unpredictable very fast. We wrap up the podcast by talking about if we'd do jailtime for our bestfriend/partner or snitch on them to not get any jail time at all... HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER AND SUBMIT QUESTIONS HERE!!!!!! https://discord.gg/Gy5JhFzpTp SEND US STUFF TO OUR P.O. BOX!!!!!! 5035 Fullerton CA, 92838 LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS "Suburb Talks" ON ALL PODCASTING PLATFORMS! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YLbUxILwRNN9e1UUCDV1D FOR ALL BUSINESS INQUIRIES PLEASE EMAIL US AT: [email protected] FULL PODCAST EDITED BY SEBASTIAN RIZKALLA Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sebastianytp/ KEEP UP WITH US ON OUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT!!! https://www.instagram.com/suburbtalks/ KEEP UP WITH THE BOYZ ON MY SNAP!!! Snap: nick_grajeda SUBSCRIBE TO SAGE AND DEVIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCPOGm0fQnsedLcBieEugr5g\ SUBSCRIBE TO MARU'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCIQa1NnFM6uxBifhkSKnahA?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS!!!! Nick Grajeda Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/nickgrajeda18/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/nickgrajeda18 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@nickgrajeda18?lang=en Devin Paul Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/devin_paul04/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@devinpaul6?lang=en Sage Guillen Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/every1hatesage/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/sage_37 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@sage_37?lang=en Maru Lee Insta- https://www.instagram.com/maru_lee/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@maru.lee?lang=en Cynthia Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/cynxchoi/?hl=en Twitter-https://twitter.com/cynxchoi Christine Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/qwistine/ Discord- https://discord.gg/zJhsFcn9Kj Sean Williams Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sean._.williams/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/seanw949 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@seanjw?lang=en Luke Hosozowa Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/lukejudochop/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/lukehoso13 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@lukehoso?lang=en Austin Donvito Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRk1VFfERv23JWFh5YenYQ Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/austin.donvito/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/AustinHendry35 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@austindonvito?lang=en Kyle Kirkland Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kyle.kirkland/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/KyleKirkland25 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bylebirkland25?lang=en Carey Martin Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8yq2cTqlGmOqhjrFYxx5w Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/careymrtn5/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/careymrtn5 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@careymrtn5?lang=en Owen Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/iamowenmiller/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/_obmp_ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@ogkillaowenmilla?lang=en Wyatt Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/father.wyatt/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@h.p.minecraft?lang=en Youtube- https://youtube.com/user/wyattmiller1998
    4/12/2023
    1:44:56
  • 116: DOES EVERYONE NEED TO BE REJECTED?!?
    EP 116: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about what makes a friendship strong and how you know you've got a best friend for life. We then go on to talk about if there are such things as asking "stupid questions" to your significant other and if sometimes you should KNOW what your partner wants/needs... We also talk about our most humbling experiencing in life and how they have shaped us. We wrap up the podcast by talking about the negatives of doing social media as a career and how negatively social media can affect your mental health. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER!!!!!! https://discord.gg/Gy5JhFzpTp SEND US STUFF TO OUR P.O. BOX!!!!!! 5035 Fullerton CA, 92838 LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS "Suburb Talks" ON ALL PODCASTING PLATFORMS! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4YLbUxILwRNN9e1UUCDV1D FOR ALL BUSINESS INQUIRIES PLEASE EMAIL US AT: [email protected] FULL PODCAST EDITED BY SEBASTIAN RIZKALLA Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sebastianytp/ KEEP UP WITH US ON OUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT!!! https://www.instagram.com/suburbtalks/ KEEP UP WITH THE BOYZ ON MY SNAP!!! Snap: nick_grajeda SUBSCRIBE TO SAGE AND DEVIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCPOGm0fQnsedLcBieEugr5g\ SUBSCRIBE TO MARU'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE!!!! https://youtube.com/channel/UCIQa1NnFM6uxBifhkSKnahA?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS!!!! Nick Grajeda Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/nickgrajeda18/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/nickgrajeda18 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@nickgrajeda18?lang=en Devin Paul Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/devin_paul04/ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@devinpaul6?lang=en Sage Guillen Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/every1hatesage/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/sage_37 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@sage_37?lang=en Maru Lee Insta- https://www.instagram.com/maru_lee/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@maru.lee?lang=en Cynthia Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/cynxchoi/?hl=en Twitter-https://twitter.com/cynxchoi Christine Choi Insta- https://www.instagram.com/qwistine/ Discord- https://discord.gg/zJhsFcn9Kj Sean Williams Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/sean._.williams/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/seanw949 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@seanjw?lang=en Luke Hosozowa Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/lukejudochop/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/lukehoso13 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@lukehoso?lang=en Austin Donvito Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRk1VFfERv23JWFh5YenYQ Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/austin.donvito/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/AustinHendry35 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@austindonvito?lang=en Kyle Kirkland Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/kyle.kirkland/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/KyleKirkland25 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bylebirkland25?lang=en Carey Martin Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8yq2cTqlGmOqhjrFYxx5w Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/careymrtn5/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/careymrtn5 TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@careymrtn5?lang=en Owen Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/iamowenmiller/ Twitter- https://twitter.com/_obmp_ TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@ogkillaowenmilla?lang=en Wyatt Miller Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/father.wyatt/?hl=en TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@h.p.minecraft?lang=en Youtube- https://youtube.com/user/wyattmiller1998
    4/10/2023
    1:59:56

About Suburb Talks

Just a group of best friends sitting down and talking about anything and everything from past childhood experiences to our own opinions on relationships :D
