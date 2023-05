WOULD YOU EVER SNITCH ON YOUR BESTFRIEND?!?

EP 117: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about who out of the group would act the MOST PETTY after a breakup towards their ex... obviously the answer should've been sage... We then go on to talk about what roles we'd each take on in a zombie apocalypse and why we'd all be afraid of Christine with a weapon. We also talk about why guys never really get a chance to be mad at their partners and how a guy can't "snap" the way a girl can at their partner because things can become very unpredictable very fast. We wrap up the podcast by talking about if we'd do jailtime for our bestfriend/partner or snitch on them to not get any jail time at all...