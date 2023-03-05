Just a group of best friends sitting down and talking about anything and everything from past childhood experiences to our own opinions on relationships :D More
IS THIS THE BEST "ROLEPLAY" TO DO WITH YOUR PARTNER?!?
EP 120: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about what ROLEPLAY we think is the BEST to do with your partner and which ones our fantasies are... We then go on to talk about if we'd trust one another to set us up on a BLIND DATE and who would be the hardest to find a date for. We also talk about if Maru has a TYPE and if we can ALL guess what it is... We wrap up the podcast by talking about Korean culture and how "respecting your elders" can sometimes be harmful. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D
5/3/2023
1:34:01
IS THIS THE WORST ATTACHMENT STYLE TO HAVE?!?
EP 119: In this episode we open up the podcast by taking and "attachment style" test and seeing which attachment styles we have! obviously Sean got the worst... We then go on to answer some real life problems our viewers are having and giving our opinions on what should be done. Some of the problems we address are going to prom without a date, how to get over cheating, and dealing with strict/tough parents. HUGE TRIGGER WARNING it gets pretty intense towards the end of the podcast so BE READY. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D
4/26/2023
1:37:39
ARE YOU ALLOWED TO ROAST YOUR BESTIE'S GF/BF?!?
EP 118: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about how sean's blue eyes creep us all TF out and how we get weirded out holding conversations with him when he's looking directly at us. We then go on to talk about if we'd be weirded out if our bf/gf ran a meme page or if we think it'd be cool depending on how funny it is. We also talk about our partner's posting thirst traps and to what extent we'd tolerate it for before it starts to make us uncomfortable. We wrap up the podcast by talking about if girls can tell when their manz is playing videogames while also having a serious argument over text. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D
4/20/2023
1:50:43
WOULD YOU EVER SNITCH ON YOUR BESTFRIEND?!?
EP 117: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about who out of the group would act the MOST PETTY after a breakup towards their ex... obviously the answer should've been sage... We then go on to talk about what roles we'd each take on in a zombie apocalypse and why we'd all be afraid of Christine with a weapon. We also talk about why guys never really get a chance to be mad at their partners and how a guy can't "snap" the way a girl can at their partner because things can become very unpredictable very fast. We wrap up the podcast by talking about if we'd do jailtime for our bestfriend/partner or snitch on them to not get any jail time at all... HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D
4/12/2023
1:44:56
116: DOES EVERYONE NEED TO BE REJECTED?!?
EP 116: In this episode we open up the podcast by talking about what makes a friendship strong and how you know you've got a best friend for life. We then go on to talk about if there are such things as asking "stupid questions" to your significant other and if sometimes you should KNOW what your partner wants/needs... We also talk about our most humbling experiencing in life and how they have shaped us. We wrap up the podcast by talking about the negatives of doing social media as a career and how negatively social media can affect your mental health. HOPE YA'LL ENJOY!!! :D
