Welcome to Subtitles ON! Each episode, host Sean Clements talks to writers about movies about writers. They discuss the depiction of writers in films, what’s ch...

Welcome to Subtitles ON! Each episode, host Sean Clements talks to writers about movies about writers. They discuss the depiction of writers in films, what’s ch...

About Subtitles ON with Sean Clements

Welcome to Subtitles ON! Each episode, host Sean Clements talks to writers about movies about writers. They discuss the depiction of writers in films, what’s changed and stayed the same in the entertainment industry, and share personal stories inspired by the movie. Hear the full season of Subtitles ON at Patreon.com/TheFlagrantOnes. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.