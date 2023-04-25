Russell goes under the skin of guests from the world of academia, popular culture and the arts, to help us to understand and see the ulterior truth behind our c... More
Dr Shanna Swan (Plastic Crisis: How Chemicals are Affecting Human Fertility)
Joe Biden’s thrown his hat back into the ring for 2024, but what about those pesky skeletons in his closet? Any Hunter-shaped ones? Meanwhile, tensions are heating up in Taiwan as the build-up to the US’s next proxy war continues. And if the threat of another war isn’t enough, my special guest is Dr. Shanna Swan, who says we’re in the middle of an existential crisis when it comes to sperm count! Her new book, Count Down, lays out how our modern world is threatening sperm counts, altering male and female reproductive development, and imperilling the future of the human race.
4/28/2023
35:50
Iain McGilchrist (Balancing the Brain for a Better World)
Russell chats to Iain McGilchrist, a psychiatrist, philosopher, and writer, known for his groundbreaking work on the human brain and its relationship to culture and society. He is the author of the 'The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World'. In this conversation, Iain explains how the division within our brains affects our thinking and behavior in society - and how the left hemisphere of the brain tends to dominate our thinking and decision-making, leading to a reductionist approach that can overlook the broader context and human values.
4/28/2023
53:56
David Sirota (Cancel Culture: Fact or Fiction?)
Russell chats to Bernie Sanders’ former speechwriter, Oscar-nominated writer and Editor of The Lever, David Sirota to talk about the influence of money and lobbying in politics, why Nancy Pelosi’s picked up an award for advancing healthcare despite blocking reforms and the problem with todays' new political, media ecosystem.
4/27/2023
1:04:04
Saagar Enjeti (UFOs: Aliens or Spies?)
Russell chats to Saagar Enjeti from Breaking Points about Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, what it's like to work for him and where does this leave the future of mainstream news? We get into some serious political talk about Joe Biden going for re-election in 2024, and why the US government is only now openly talking about tracking more than 650 potential cases of UFOs.
4/26/2023
44:29
Lee Fang (Exclusive: Exposing Pfizer)
Russell chats to investigative journalist, Lee Fang about working on the Twitter files and how "so-called journalist" Matt Taibbi has been threatened with JAIL. Plus, he shares an exclusive about Pfizer and the funding sources behind supposedly independent groups who have been pushing for vaccine mandates.
