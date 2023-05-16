Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The SuaveSpanish Podcast tells real life stories in Spanish that make you laugh and learn at the same time. Become a member at: https://spanishwithnate.com/ The... More
EducationLanguage Learning
  • #26 - Our Experience Skydiving
    Luis and Nate talk about their experience going skydiving, if they would ever do it again, and living life to the fullest. Become a member at: https://spanishwithnate.com/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/suavespanish/support
    6/6/2023
    27:03
  • #25 - Insane Stories: The World Is So Small
    Luis and Nate talk about seeing people they know in random places around the world like remote beaches in Italy, and small towns in Mexico and Arizona. Become a member at: https://spanishwithnate.com/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/suavespanish/support
    5/30/2023
    22:12
  • #24 - What It's Like Being Married To A Colombiana (Feat. Spanishland School)
    Luis and Nate chat with (other) Nate and Andrea from Spanishland School and the popular podcast, "Españolistos". Nate talks about what it's like being married to a Colombian woman, and Andrea talks about what it's like being married to an American man. This is one of our favorite episodes so far, we hope you enjoy it! Become a member at: ⁠https://spanishwithnate.com/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/suavespanish/support
    5/23/2023
    36:28
  • #23 - Nate Won Prom King?
    Luis and Nate talk about their various experiences at prom and how Nate was elected prom king their senior year. Become a member at: https://spanishwithnate.com/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/suavespanish/support
    5/16/2023
    21:54
  • #22 - Our Favorite Childhood Games
    Luis and Nate talk about their favorite games when they were kids. They also share their worries about kids and their habits nowadays. Become a member at: https://spanishwithnate.com/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/suavespanish/support
    5/9/2023
    25:26

About SuaveSpanish

The SuaveSpanish Podcast tells real life stories in Spanish that make you laugh and learn at the same time. Become a member at: https://spanishwithnate.com/ The show is hosted by Nate and Luis - two best friends from two very different backgrounds. Born and raised in Aguascalientes, México until the age of seven, Luis eventually moved with his family to Southern California, where he met Nate. The two became best friends in high school, and their friendship grew stronger as Nate learned Spanish. Now they help thousands of students learn real Spanish through their popular podcast, SuaveSpanish. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/suavespanish/support
