Travis helps you navigate the insane world of student loans, especially if you owe $50,000 to $1 million. If you've ever spent too much time on the phone with y...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 247
Emergency Pod: Cancelation Update
The latest update on the status of Student Loan Cancelation based on the announcements made June 30, 2023. ____ Like the show? There are several ways you can help! Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts Leave an honest review on Apple Podcasts Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn Feeling helpless when it comes to your student loans? Try our free student loan calculator Check out our refinancing bonuses we negotiated Book your custom student loan plan Do you have a question about student loans? Leave us a voicemail here or email us at [email protected] and we might feature it in an upcoming show!
6/30/2023
18:15
Disability Insurance Planning with Dan Rooker, CFP®, CSLP®, and Lauryn Williams, CFP®, CSLP®
You’re more likely to experience a disability than death, yet student loan borrowers and their families often overlook disability insurance. Two of our student loan planner consultants are exploring the crucial topic of disability and death planning. Join Dan Rooker, CFP®, CSLP®, and Lauryn Williams, CFP®, CSLP®, to learn the qualifications for Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) discharge and why estate planning is necessary even if you don’t have dependents. The discussion covers estate planning documents and considerations for digital assets and guardianship for children. Additionally, you’ll gain insight into private student loans and how they differ from federal ones in terms of death or disability discharge. Tune in for valuable tips about the legal documents, benefits, and planning strategies that can help protect you and your loved ones in unforeseen circumstances. In today’s episode, you'll find out: How disability insurance protects your income and why it's crucial for financial security Situations where you'd need disability insurance and examples that highlight its importance What documents you need to obtain Total and Permanent Disability discharge for federal loans and navigate the process successfully Key considerations to keep in mind before refinancing private loans What happens to private student loans after the borrower dies, including implications for both the borrower's estate and co-signers Why financial planning is more than just budgeting and student loan repayment The reasons why you need an estate plan, even if you don't have dependents, and how it can protect your assets and ensure your wishes are honored How rental property owners can effectively plan for emergencies and mitigate potential risks Common legal terms and important documents used in estate planning that you need to know What elements should be included in comprehensive estate planning, such as addressing digital assets, establishing guardianship, and more The importance of funding trusts and debunking misconceptions in the context of estate planning Why it's crucial to name beneficiaries on accounts and how it affects the distribution of assets The biggest mistakes to avoid when it comes to estate planning and how to navigate the process smoothly Why you should start early and not wait to begin estate planning Feeling helpless when it comes to your student loans? Try our free student loan calculator Check out our refinancing bonuses we negotiated Book your custom student loan plan Like the show? There are several ways you can help! Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts Leave an honest review on Apple Podcasts Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn Do you have a question about student loans? Leave us a voicemail here or email us at [email protected] and we might feature it in an upcoming show!
6/27/2023
42:05
How to Handle "Advice Anxiety"
“Advice anxiety” has two distinct elements. There’s the anxiety that goes along with giving advice as a professional and the fear associated with receiving advice from other professionals. This topic holds great significance for me, and I’m going to be honest and vulnerable in sharing my personal struggles. My sincere intention is for my experiences to resonate with you, acknowledging and validating your own journey. I’ll offer valuable insights on seeking nonjudgmental advice, emphasizing the importance of embracing diverse perspectives, and why it’s crucial to be gentle with yourself when things don’t go as planned while also celebrating moments of success and growth. In today’s episode, you'll find out: A quick note about student loan payments restarting on October 1 The anxiety of giving (and getting) professional advice The one thing to look for before getting advice from someone How to manage the stress that comes from giving advice to people My personal experiences with the burden of providing advice professionally Why I thought I pointed student loan borrowers in the wrong direction The importance of long-term thinking when facing short-term setbacks Why business owners in various industries struggled with hiring decisions How to handle crisis situations seriously and the importance of seeking help Why asking for advice and being open to feedback is crucial, even when it requires going against the grain My personal approach to managing difficult situations as a professional Why it’s never too late to get the right advice Feeling helpless when it comes to your student loans? Try our free student loan calculator Check out our refinancing bonuses we negotiated Book your custom student loan plan Like the show? There are several ways you can help! Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts Leave an honest review on Apple Podcasts Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn Do you have a question about student loans? Leave us a voicemail here or email us at [email protected] and we might feature it in an upcoming show!
6/20/2023
18:49
The Importance of Being Your Own Advocate in Student Loan Repayment
Join our very own seasoned experts, Meagan McGuire, CSLP®, and Lauryn Williams, CFP®, CSLP®, for an in-depth discussion of student loans. They explore the pitfalls of private student loans, the advantages of refinancing, and the importance of thorough research to avoid scams. You’ll be inspired by success stories from our clients, including one borrower who saved $80,000 of student loan debt and turned it into a down payment on a home. You’ll get the latest updates as Meagan and Lauryn discuss the new repayment plan that's on the brink of approval, how it could impact borrowers, and why rushing to consolidate loans before a refund could be a mistake. If you’re dealing with student loan debt, you don’t want to miss this episode! In today’s episode, you'll find out: About the risks and potential high-interest rates with private student loans for undergraduates The process and benefits of refinancing private student loans after graduation The importance of researching to find reputable refinancing companies How retirement planning and HSAs can help manage student loan debt An inspiring story of a client who saved $80,000 on student loan debt How consolidating loans can provide a lot of flexibility and potentially be a game-changer in managing student loan debt When and why to consider refinancing private student loans When to start the consolidation process and why you should wait if expecting a refund The challenges of securing refunds from student loan servicers Potential drawbacks and "loopholes" of the new repayment plan proposal How advice around refinancing may change due to the new repayment plan How Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) could potentially alter your loan repayment scenario Like the show? There are several ways you can help! Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts Leave an honest review on Apple Podcasts Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn Feeling helpless when it comes to your student loans? Try our free student loan calculator Check out our refinancing bonuses we negotiated Book your custom student loan plan Do you have a question about student loans? Leave us a voicemail here or email us at [email protected] and we might feature it in an upcoming show!
6/13/2023
45:00
We Know When the Pause Will End
The student loan pause is coming to an end. It’s been more than three years since borrowers had to make payments, but the debt ceiling bill included a provision that President Biden couldn’t extend the pause past August. I’ll discuss the politics behind this decision and how it may affect voters in key states. Additionally, I’ll explore the potential benefits of the upcoming Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan and provide insight into navigating student loan repayment and evaluating refinancing options once interest resumes. In today’s episode, you'll find out: When the student loan pause is ending The provision in the debt ceiling bill that prevents President Biden from extending the student loan pause past August When the Department of Education will instruct student loan servicers to resume repayments The importance of the activist group on student loan debt within the Democratic Party Why Biden needs young progressive voters to turn out in the next election What Biden got in exchange for giving up the end of the pause on student loan payments that Republicans missed out on What borrowers can do to prepare for the end of the student loan pause Whether or not you should refinance your loans when the interest resumes Details about the new Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan, including low payments and 20-year forgiveness for borrowers with modest balances When to expect the release of final regulations for the new repayment plan Like the show? There are several ways you can help! Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts Leave an honest review on Apple Podcasts Follow on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn Feeling helpless when it comes to your student loans? Try our free student loan calculator Check out our refinancing bonuses we negotiated Book your custom student loan plan Do you have a question about student loans? Leave us a voicemail here or email us at [email protected] and we might feature it in an upcoming show!
Travis helps you navigate the insane world of student loans, especially if you owe $50,000 to $1 million. If you've ever spent too much time on the phone with your loan servicer, this is the show for you. Every week we share tips on loan forgiveness, investing, crushing debt, and how to get to financial freedom when you owe more than most people's mortgage.