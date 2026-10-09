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7 episodes
- How does living the law of chastity build real spiritual confidence and personal power?
In this episode of Strong, Kirby breaks down Topic 10 from the "For the Strength of Youth" (FSY) curriculum, focusing on self-worth and the law of chastity.
Listen as Kirby Heyborne sits down with American Idol finalist, former Young Women president, and mom of four, Carmen Rasmussen Herbert. Together, they take on the "Last One Standing" tower challenge, discuss what it feels like to have your worth judged by millions, and perform a powerful duet of the original song "Beauty in Me."
In this episode, you will learn:
- Why virtue garnishings lead to confidence in the presence of God (D&C 121:45)
- The four areas to guard: thoughts, words, actions, and media choices
- How to handle mistakes, repentance, and overcoming the lie that you are "damaged"
- How to build a "holy place" when no one else is watching
Visit strongyouthfoundation.com for more episodes and resources!
FSY Oct. Week 2: Understanding the Word of Wisdom: Health, Revelation & Integrity (feat. Rylee Egbert)10/02/2026 | 26 mins.How does what you put into your body affect how clearly you can hear the Spirit? In this episode of Strong, Kirby breaks down the "For the Strength of Youth" (FSY) curriculum covering the Word of Wisdom (Doctrine & Covenants 89).
Listen as Kirby Heyborne sits down with varsity tennis star Rylee Egbert and takes on a hilarious water balloon tennis challenge to show what peak performance and preparation look like on the court. Plus, Kirby shares how trusting an improv coach helped him book a major TV show, Rylee shares a personal story of breaking a soda habit through her "personal word of wisdom", and they unpack Daniel's famous 10-day test in Babylon.
In this episode, you will learn:
How Daniel and his friends gained 10x more wisdom through obedience
Why the Word of Wisdom is as much about spiritual revelation as physical health
How small daily choices build integrity and character
What to do when facing peer pressure or struggling with habits/addictions
Visit strongyouthfoundation.com for more episodes and resources!
- Why does God care how you treat your body, and how does the Word of Wisdom bless your life right now?
In this episode of Strong, Kirby breaks down topic 10 from the "For the Strength of Youth" (FSY) curriculum, "Your Body is Sacred".
Listen as Kirby Heyborne sits down with sports chiropractor Dr. Ryan Beck (Beck Spinal Care, former BYU football player) and braves an arm acupuncture demonstration while singing Primary songs to test his brain-body focus! Plus, Kirby shares a story about donating blood on his mission in the Dominican Republic, and Dr. Beck shares the 5 pillars of health, inspiring recovery stories, and a moving tribute to his aunt's final hours.
In this episode, you will learn:
- Why spirit and body together form the soul of man (D&C 88:15)
- The 5 Pillars of Health: Eat right, move right, think right, check your nervous system, and sleep
- How keeping the commandments protects and enhances your physical potential
- What to do when facing physical limitations, illness, or disabilities
Visit strongyouthfoundation.com for more episodes and resources!
FSY Sept. Week 4: What Does it ACTUALLY Mean to Be a Covenant Child of God? (with Hank Smith)09/21/2026 | 22 mins.What does it actually mean to live as a covenant son or daughter of God?
In this episode of Strong, Kirby breaks down the "For the Strength of Youth" (FSY) curriculum covering covenant identity, Emma Smith, and Joseph Smith.
Listen as Kirby Heyborne and popular speaker, author, and podcast host Hank Smith take on a distorted mirror drawing challenge to show how looking through the world's lens messes with our perception of who we really are. Plus, Kirby shares the personal story of receiving his patriarchal blessing, and Hank offers a powerful 30-second explanation of why you were born for a promise made over 2,500 years ago.
In this episode, you will learn:
Why God calls you specifically by name and knows your divine purpose
The difference between looking at yourself through the world's mirror vs. God's truth
How Emma and Joseph Smith fulfilled distinct, essential roles in the Restoration
What to do when you feel like you don't fit in or feel any different than your peers
Visit strongyouthfoundation.com for more episodes and resources!
FSY Sept. Week 3: Who Holds Priesthood Keys & What Do They Unlock? (feat. Dave Nibley)09/15/2026 | 14 mins.Who actually holds priesthood keys in your ward, and what do they unlock for you personally?
In this episode of Strong, Kirby Heyborne breaks down the "For the Strength of Youth" (FSY) curriculum covering delegated priesthood authority, ward callings, and divine keys.
Listen as Kirby and his guest, actor Dave Nibley (The Best Two Years), take on a messy egg and lockbox challenge to show why having the right key makes all the difference. Plus, hear real youth share what it felt like to be set apart, get an honest answer to how priesthood authority applies to young women, and learn how even a 12-year-old Deacons Quorum President holds actual priesthood keys.
In this episode, you will learn:
What delegated priesthood authority is and how you use it in a calling
Why priesthood keys open the "gates of heaven" (Elder Gary E. Stevenson)
How young women act with God's authority when set apart to serve
Visit strongyouthfoundation.com for more episodes and resources!
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About STRONG
STRONG is a weekly series for the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Hosted by Kirby Heyborne, every episode is tied to that week's For the Strength of Youth curriculum: honest conversations, object lessons, real scriptures and doctrine, music, and a specific challenge to put it into practice.STRONG meets youth where they are and invites them somewhere better, with guests, questions, and challenges.Built for teens, families, teachers, and leaders to use as a shared resource and conversation starter.New episodes every week. Subscribe and bring your class, quorum, or family along.STRONG Youth FoundationPodcast website
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