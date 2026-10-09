What does it actually mean to live as a covenant son or daughter of God?



In this episode of Strong, Kirby breaks down the "For the Strength of Youth" (FSY) curriculum covering covenant identity, Emma Smith, and Joseph Smith.



Listen as Kirby Heyborne and popular speaker, author, and podcast host Hank Smith take on a distorted mirror drawing challenge to show how looking through the world's lens messes with our perception of who we really are. Plus, Kirby shares the personal story of receiving his patriarchal blessing, and Hank offers a powerful 30-second explanation of why you were born for a promise made over 2,500 years ago.



In this episode, you will learn:

Why God calls you specifically by name and knows your divine purpose

The difference between looking at yourself through the world's mirror vs. God's truth

How Emma and Joseph Smith fulfilled distinct, essential roles in the Restoration

What to do when you feel like you don't fit in or feel any different than your peers

Visit strongyouthfoundation.com for more episodes and resources!