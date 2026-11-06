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Stroke, Surviving the odds THE PODCAST
Karina Lemire | Stroke Recovery Coach | NLP Practitioner | Reclaim your identity
Latest episode
272 episodes
S12E8: LIFE AFTER BRAIN INJURY|ACCOUNTABILITY & MOVING FORWARD (guess, Cynthia Dyke)11/06/2026 | 34 mins.in this powerful episode of Stroke, Surviving the Odds THE PODCAST, I sit down with Cynthia Athena Dyke, a traumatic brain injury survivor whose life changed following a serious car accident in 2015.
Together, we explore the emotional challenges of life after brain injury, the importance of taking accountability for our healing journey, and how forgiveness can help us release the weight of the past.
Recovery isn't just about physical rehabilitation. It's also about rebuilding confidence, rediscovering your identity, accepting what you cannot change, and recognizing what is still within your control.
Taking accountability doesn't mean blaming yourself for what happened. It means recognizing the power you have in choosing how you move forward.
Whether you're a stroke survivor, TBI survivor, brain injury survivor, or caregiver, this conversation is a reminder that healing isn't always about going back to who you were. Sometimes, it's about discovering who you can become.
Because your brain injury is part of your story, but it doesn't have to define your entire life.
Connect with Cynthia:
Instagram: @cynthiaathena.tbi
YouTube: @CynthiaAthena
🎙️ Stroke, Surviving the Odds THE PODCAST
Changing lives one stroke survivor at a time.
CONNECT WITH US:
www.https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
#TraumaticBrainInjury #BrainInjuryRecovery #TBISurvivor #LifeAfterBrainInjury #StrokeRecovery #EmotionalHealing #SelfForgiveness #PersonalAccountability #BrainInjuryAwareness #LifeAfterStroke #StrokeSurvivor #AcceptanceAndHealing #ReclaimYourIdentity #PostTraumaticGrowth #StrokeSurvivingTheOdds
- Are People's Negative Opinions Keeping You Stuck After Stroke?
Have you ever stopped yourself from doing something because you were afraid of what other people might think?
After a stroke, rebuilding your confidence and rediscovering your identity can be challenging enough. But when you add negative opinions, judgment, people pleasing, and the fear of disappointing others, it can become even harder to move forward.
CONNECT WITH US
www.https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
BE A GUEST
k.lemire@consultant.com
In this episode of Stroke Surviving the Odds, we're talking about:
❤️ Are you a people pleaser? ❤️ Why is it so difficult to say NO and establish boundaries? ❤️ How do you stop allowing other people's opinions to affect your confidence? ❤️ How can you speak up, trust yourself, and take ownership of your decisions? ❤️ How do you stop comparing your recovery journey to others? ❤️ How do you start living according to YOUR expectations instead of everybody else's?
We'll also explore how rebuilding confidence and reclaiming your identity are important parts of life after stroke.
Through my RECLAIM Method™ and one-on-one Stroke Recovery Coaching, I help stroke survivors work on their confidence, identity, emotions, and moving forward with purpose.
STROKE RECOVERY COACHING
https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
RECLAIM YOUR IDENTITY WORKBOOK
https://payhip.com/b/dUGZo
Remember: You don't need everybody's approval to live your life.
You don't need everybody's permission to move forward.
It's time to stop allowing other people's opinions to hold you back.
March to the beat of YOUR own drum!
Because stroke is not a death sentence. It's a story, not THE story.
🎙️ Listen, share, and join the conversation!
For information about my Stroke Recovery Coaching and the RECLAIM Method™, check the links in the description.
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER
Any content used in this or any other episode of SSTO are those of the creator and host should NEVER be replaced for professional physicians help.
#StrokeSurvivor #LifeAfterStroke #StrokeRecovery #StrokeAwareness #StrokeSupport #StrokeRecoveryJourney #StrokeRehabilitation #ConfidenceAfterStroke #RebuildingConfidence #ReclaimYourIdentity #PeoplePleasing #SettingBoundaries #SelfConfidence #SelfWorth #EmotionalRecovery #PersonalGrowth #LifeAfterBrainInjury #StrokeRecoveryCoach #RECLAIMMethod #StrokeSurvivingTheOdds
S12E6: THE SCIENCE OF NEUROPLASTICITY: EXPLAINED (guest Dr.arjan@stroke.fitness)10/25/2026 | 39 mins.In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Arjan Kuipers, a neurologist and neuroscientist co-founder of StrokeFitness, to explore one of the most important topics in stroke recovery: neuroplasticity and the brain’s ability to adapt, reorganize, and form new connections.
What does it take to help the brain change after a stroke? What kind of work is needed to rebuild strength and improve function? And why does doing the appropriate work matter so much?
Dr. Arjan explains the importance of neuroplasticity, the role of targeted rehabilitation, and why the right approach, consistent effort, and appropriate training can make a difference in the recovery journey.
FREE AUDIO BOOKS ( in English, Spanish, French) are offered by
STROKE FITNESS https://share.google/OuY8dbbu8FBfpET7T
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We also talk about hope, possibilities, and the importance of understanding what may be achievable when stroke survivors have the right information and do the right work.
Whether you are a stroke survivor in the early stages of recovery or someone who has been living with the effects of a stroke for years, this conversation offers an opportunity to look at recovery from a different perspective.
Because surviving a stroke is one chapter. Learning how to live, adapt, rebuild, and discover what may still be possible is another.
In this episode, we explore:
What neuroplasticity is and how the brain adapts after a stroke.
How the brain can reorganize and develop new neural connections.
What is needed to rebuild strength and improve function after stroke.
Why appropriate, targeted rehabilitation and consistent practice matter.
The role of neurological rehabilitation in the stroke recovery journey.
Why recovery is not necessarily over when traditional rehabilitation ends.
How knowledge, persistence, and realistic hope can help stroke survivors move forward.
🎙️ Listen, learn, and keep exploring what may be possible.
Subscribe to Stroke Surviving the Odds for more conversations about life after stroke, rehabilitation, recovery, and rebuilding life on your own terms.
CONNECT WITH US
www.https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
STROKE RECOVERY COACHING
www.https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER:Any content used in this or any other episode of SSTO are those of the creator and should NEVER be replaced for professional physicians help.
#StrokeRecovery #Neuroplasticity #StrokeRehabilitation #StrokeSurvivor #LifeAfterStroke #BrainRecovery #BrainPlasticity #NeurologicalRehabilitation #StrokeAwareness #StrokeSupport #RebuildAfterStroke #BrainHealth #Neuroscience #Neurology #RecoveryAfterStroke #StrokeResearch #Neurorehabilitation #StrokeRecoveryJourney #StrokeSurvivingTheOdds #DrArjanKuipers
- Who are you pretending to be, and what would happen if you finally took off the mask?
We all wear masks sometimes. We pretend we're okay when we're not. We smile when we're hurting. We try to be strong for everyone else, hide our fears, and become the person we think others expect us to be.
But underneath that mask, who are we really?
In this episode of Stroke Surviving the Odds, we're talking about removing the mask, discovering your authentic self, and understanding why we sometimes hide our true feelings, emotions, and identity from the world.
Why do we put our masks on in the first place? Is it fear of rejection, judgment, disappointment, or the need to please everyone around us? And how do we begin taking those masks off without feeling exposed or vulnerable?
We'll explore how life-changing experiences, including a stroke, can affect our identity, confidence, and sense of self. Sometimes, we become so focused on being strong, pleasing others, or living up to expectations that we lose touch with the person we really are.
Taking off the mask doesn't mean you have to reveal everything to everyone. It means learning to be honest with yourself, recognizing the roles you've been playing, and gradually giving yourself permission to show up as you truly are.
In this episode, we'll explore:
Why we wear emotional masks and hide our authentic selves.
How fear, judgment, and people-pleasing influence our behavior.
The connection between identity, confidence, and self-discovery.
How life after a stroke or another life-changing event can change the way we see ourselves.
How to recognize the masks you wear in your relationships and everyday life.
Practical ways to begin removing those masks, one step at a time.
How to embrace authenticity, self-acceptance, and personal growth.
You don't have to change who you are to make everyone else comfortable. You don't have to pretend to be okay every day. And you don't have to take off every mask overnight.
Start by asking yourself one simple question: Am I showing the world who I really am, or who I think they want me to be?
Join me for an honest conversation about authenticity, emotional well-being, identity, and the freedom that comes from allowing yourself to be you.
🎙️ Stroke Surviving the Odds — changing lives one stroke survivor at a time.
Because stroke is a story, not the story. And your story deserves to be told as your authentic self.
If this episode resonates with you, share it with someone who may need the reminder that they don't have to wear a mask to be accepted.
CONNECT WITH US
https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
STROKE RECOVERY COACHING
www.https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: Any content used in this or any other episode of SSTO are those of the creator and should NEVER be replaced for professional physicians help.
#TakingOffTheMask #RemovingYourMask #Authenticity #BeYourself #SelfDiscovery #PersonalGrowth #EmotionalHealing #Identity #SelfAcceptance #MentalWellness #PeoplePleasing #EmotionalWellbeing #FindingYourself #Confidence #LifeAfterStroke #StrokeSurvivor #ReclaimYourIdentity #HealingJourney #StrokeSurvivingTheOdds #AuthenticSelf
S12E4: SOUND THERAPY HELPS YOU RELAX, HEAL YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM ( guest, Craig Goldberg)10/13/2026 | 45 mins.Can sound and vibration help us relax, manage stress, and improve our overall well-being? In this fascinating episode of Stroke Surviving the Odds, host Karina Lemire welcomes Craig Goldberg, co-founder of inHarmony Interactive, technologist, and certified vibroacoustic therapy practitioner.
Craig explores the world of sound therapy, vibration therapy, and vibroacoustic therapy, helping us understand how sound and physical vibrations are used to encourage relaxation, mindfulness, and stress management.
For stroke survivors, caregivers, and anyone navigating life's challenges, finding ways to relax and care for our emotional well-being can be an important part of the journey.
Together, Karina and Craig discuss the connection between sound, vibration, relaxation, and the mind-body experience, while exploring what we know about these approaches and where further research is needed.
In this episode, you'll discover:
- What sound therapy and vibroacoustic therapy are
- How sound and vibration may promote relaxation
- The relationship between stress, mindfulness, and emotional well-being
- How sound-based relaxation practices may fit into everyday life
- Questions to ask when exploring sound therapy as part of your wellness routine
At Stroke Surviving the Odds, our mission is to bridge the gap between “I survived” and “How do I live my life now?” Because surviving a stroke is only part of the story. Rebuilding your identity, navigating emotions, and discovering new ways to live matter, too.
Tune in for an insightful conversation with Craig Goldberg about sound, vibration, relaxation, and the possibilities of wellness.
Important note: Sound and vibration therapies should not replace prescribed stroke rehabilitation or medical care. Evidence for specific benefits varies, and people recovering from a stroke should consult their healthcare team before trying new therapies.
🎧 Listen, learn, and keep discovering ways to live well after stroke.👇https://iaminharmony.com/pages/inharmony-music-meditations-app
Follow and share Stroke Surviving the Odds to help another stroke survivor discover that stroke is a chapter in their story—not the whole story.
CONNECT podcast collaboration 👇
https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
STROKE RECOVERY COACHING 👇
www.https://linktr.ee/Klsurvivor101
RECLAIM YOUR IDENTITY WORKBOOK 👇https://payhip.com/b/dUGZo
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: Any content used in this or any other episode of SSTO are those of the creator and should NEVER be replaced for professional physicians help.
#StrokeSurvivingTheOdds
#harmony
#SoundTherapy
#VibrationTherapy
#VibroacousticTherapy
#SoundHealing
#StrokeRecovery
#LifeAfterStroke
#StrokeSurvivor
#StrokeAwareness
#EmotionalWellbeing
#StressManagement
#RelaxationTechniques
#MindBodyConnection
#Mindfulness
#NervousSystemRegulation
#HolisticWellness
#MentalWellbeing
#HealingJourney
#InHarmony
#nervoussystem
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About Stroke, Surviving the odds THE PODCAST
SSTO explores the emotional side of stroke recovery and life after stroke. Hosted by Karina Lemire, a 28-year brainstem stroke survivor and Stroke Recovery Coach, SSTO brings honest conversations with stroke survivors and professionals about identity, grief, confidence, relationships, joy and rebuilding life after stroke. You survived the stroke. You did the rehab. Now what? Now we talk about living. Changing lives one stroke survivor at a time.Podcast website
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