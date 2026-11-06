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3 episodes
- What does strength look like when there’s no longer a podium waiting for you? In this episode of Strength Required, presented by Ladder, Ladder Co-Founder and President Tom Digan sits down with five-time CrossFit Games champion Mat Fraser and longtime friend, former manager and HWPO CEO Matt O’Keefe to unpack the mindset, training and relentless attention to detail behind one of the most dominant careers in CrossFit history.
Mat looks back at the years when nearly every decision revolved around one goal: winning the CrossFit Games. He shares how losing in 2015 changed his approach, why fear of losing motivated him more than the feeling of winning, and how he attacked weaknesses with an almost scientific level of precision. They also break down the nearly 10,000-calorie diet that fueled his peak training years, the recovery and sleep routines behind elite performance, and why taking a true off-season became one of his competitive advantages.
The conversation also explores what happened after competition. Mat opens up about rebuilding his relationship with training after retirement, finding a new reason to stay fit through fatherhood and family, and why having something specific to train for still matters. They also discuss the pressure and unpredictability of the CrossFit Games, why HYROX has become so approachable for everyday athletes, and the moments outside the gym when real strength was required.
IN THIS EPISODE
→ The hyper-focused mindset behind Mat Fraser’s CrossFit Games dominance
→ How losing the 2015 CrossFit Games changed the way Mat trained and competed
→ Rebuilding a healthy relationship with training after retirement
→ Why fatherhood gave Mat a completely different reason to stay fit
→ Why having something specific to train for makes consistency easier
→ The nearly 10,000-calorie diet that fueled Mat’s peak training years
→ The recovery, bodywork and sleep routines behind elite performance
→ Why taking a real off-season helped Mat improve while other athletes kept competing
→ Mat’s engineering-like approach to identifying and attacking weaknesses
→ How Mat trained himself to tolerate extreme physical discomfort
→ Why fear of losing motivated him more than winning
→ Why HYROX has become an accessible goal for everyday athletes
CHAPTERS
(00:00) Introduction: Mat Fraser & Matt O’Keefe
(01:17) The Mindset Behind Five CrossFit Games Wins
(11:05) How Mat Fraser’s Relationship With Training Changed After Retirement
(24:41) Fueling the Fittest Man on Earth: Eating 9,000+ Calories a Day
(34:54) Recovery Secrets: Stretching, Sleep, and Cold Plunges
(42:20) How Mat Fraser Trained Differently From His Competitors
(52:25) Building Mental Toughness and Pushing Through Pain
(01:08:30) What It Really Takes to Compete at the CrossFit Games
(01:21:00) Why HYROX Is Growing So Quickly
(01:35:00) When Strength Is Required Outside the Gym
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Mat Fraser
Instagram: @mathewfras
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Matt O’Keefe
Instagram: @okeefmr
HWPO Training
Ladder
Instagram: @joinladder
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Strength Required is presented by Ladder.
Produced by Pursuit Network.
Why are you losing muscle as you age (and how to stop it) with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon10/28/2026 | 1h 31 mins.What if the key to living longer isn’t simply adding more years to your life, but building the strength to stay capable throughout them?
In the premiere episode of Strength Required, presented by Ladder, Ladder Co-Founder and President Tom Digan sits down with physician and muscle health expert Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, alongside Ladder Coach Lauren Kanski, for a conversation about why skeletal muscle matters far beyond aesthetics and athletic performance.
Dr. Lyon explains why she considers muscle an essential organ system and why building and maintaining healthy muscle can influence metabolic health, independence, body composition, and how we age. They unpack the difference between lifespan and “muscle span,” why strength training becomes increasingly important with age, and why walking alone doesn’t provide the same stimulus as resistance training.
The conversation gets practical as Tom and Lauren bring in some of the most common questions from the Ladder community. Dr. Lyon breaks down protein intake, essential amino acids, protein quality and meal timing, including why she believes protein should remain a priority whether your goal is losing body fat or gaining lean mass.
They also discuss GLP-1 medications and the importance of protecting muscle during weight loss, the changing conversation around hormones and perimenopause, and why women shouldn’t shy away from challenging resistance training as they age.
Finally, the conversation moves beyond physical strength into the “inner game.” Dr. Lyon shares why she focuses on standards rather than goals, how to stay consistent when life gets difficult, and the personal experience that taught her what strength means outside of the gym.
IN THIS EPISODE
→ Why Dr. Lyon calls skeletal muscle the “organ of longevity”
→ Lifespan vs. muscle span and staying capable as you age
→ Lower-body strength, power, kettlebells and training for long-term independence
→ Why muscle quality may matter more than obsessing over body-fat percentage
→ How resistance training and protein needs change as we get older→ Sedentary behavior, movement “snacks” and staying active outside your workouts
→ Why walking is important but isn’t a replacement for resistance training
→ How Dr. Lyon currently trains and works around injuries
→ How much protein Dr. Lyon recommends and why essential amino acids matter
→ Protein quality, leucine, meal timing and hitting meaningful protein targets
→ Adjusting nutrition for fat loss versus gaining lean mass
→ GLP-1 medications, appetite suppression and protecting muscle during weight loss
→ Perimenopause, hormones and the importance of strength training for women
→ The biggest longevity trends, myths and misconceptions
→ Why consistency starts with values, identity and personal standards
→ Dr. Lyon’s practical framework for staying strong and independent later in life
CHAPTERS
(00:00) Muscle Is the Organ of Longevity
(02:22) Lifespan vs. Muscle Span
(04:23) The Strength and Power That Matter Most as You Age
(14:12) Why Building Muscle Gets Harder With Age
(16:31) Are You Sedentary Even If You Work Out?
(25:34) Why Walking Isn’t Strength Training
(34:27) Protein: How Much Do You Actually Need?
(41:38) Protein Quality, Amino Acids and Meal Timing
(50:48) Eating for Fat Loss vs. Building Muscle
(55:16) GLP-1s, Weight Loss and Protecting Muscle
(01:04:46) Perimenopause, Hormones and Strength Training
(01:19:28) The Inner Game: Standards, Consistency and When Strength Is Required
Dr. Gabrielle Lyon Bio
Dr. Gabrielle Lyon is board-certified in family medicine, a fellowship-trained physician from Washington University in St. Louis in Nutritional Science and Geriatrics, and the founder of Muscle-Centric Medicine®, a science-based approach that places skeletal muscle at the center of metabolic health, disease prevention, and longevity. She is a two-time New York Times bestselling author of Forever Strong: A New, Science-Based Strategy for Aging Well and The Forever Strong PLAYBOOK.
Through her books, podcast, and educational platforms, she translates complex science into practical strategies for building strength, preserving vitality, and maintaining independence throughout life. Widely recognized for her expertise in dietary protein and human performance, she works with elite athletes, high-performance leaders, an U.S. Special Operations Forces.
Dr. Lyon is leading a shift in modern medicine by redefining muscle as the foundation of long-term health and resilience. She continues to treat patients through her private telehealth medical practice, Strong Medical.
For more information, visit https://drgabriellelyon.com/.
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Lauren Kanski
Instagram: @lauren_kanski
Ladder
Instagram: @joinladder
Website: joinladder.com
Download Ladder: Ladder on the App Store
Strength Required is presented by Ladder.
Produced by Pursuit Network.
- High performance doesn’t happen by accident.
Hosted by Ladder co-founder Tom Digan, Strength Required explores the physical, mental, and operational strength behind sustained high performance through conversations with athletes, artists, doctors, coaches, and people who’ve rebuilt themselves from the ground up.
No hacks, no hype, no gurus. Just what works, because strength isn’t just what you can lift, it’s what you can sustain.
Follow Ladder:
Instagram: @joinladder
Website: joinladder.com
Download Ladder on the App Store
Strength Required is presented by Ladder.
Produced by Pursuit Network.
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About Strength Required
High performance doesn’t happen by accident. Strength Required is a show from Ladder about the physical, mental, and operational strength behind sustained high performance, in and out of the gym. Host Tom Digan, Ladder’s co-founder, sits down with athletes, artists, doctors, coaches, and people who’ve rebuilt themselves from scratch to find out what’s actually underneath the results. Ladder coaches join in, bringing real questions from the hundreds of thousands of Ladder members they coach. Training, nutrition, recovery, and the habits and systems that keep people going when nothing about life makes it easy. No hacks, no hype, no gurus. Just what works, and the people who did it. Every episode earns its time with something you can use this week. Strength isn’t just what you can lift. It’s what you can sustain.
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