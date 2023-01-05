Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Street Cop Podcast in the App
Listen to Street Cop Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Street Cop Podcast

Street Cop Podcast

Podcast Street Cop Podcast
Podcast Street Cop Podcast

Street Cop Podcast

Street Cop Training
add
The Street Cop Podcast is the #1 podcast for law enforcement officers looking to take their career to the next level. We drop a new episode everyday and have po... More
Education
The Street Cop Podcast is the #1 podcast for law enforcement officers looking to take their career to the next level. We drop a new episode everyday and have po... More

Available Episodes

5 of 764
  • Episode 823: Unafraid with Eddie Penney
    On today's episode, Dennis speaks with Retired Navy SEAL Tier 1 Operator & Marine, CEO & Founder of Contingent Group and the creator of Unafraid Mindset brand, Eddie Penney. Eddie spent twenty years in the US military, first as a Marine Infantryman and a Navy SEAL. He completed seven combat deployments during the Global War on Terror, five of them with the Navy’s most elite unit. He also completed hundreds of high-risk missions as both an assaulter and breacher. Eddie now serves as the founder and CEO of Contingent Group, a private security firm specializing in international operations. Eddie is also a motivational speaker, mentor, and founder of the UNAFRAID brand. Eddie is a co-author of UNAFRAID: Staring Down Terror as a Navy SEAL and Single Dad, a raw and brutally-honest account of life as a Tier 1 operator. Today, Dennis and Eddie discuss his military career and they take a deep dive into the conversation of what it means to be a good father, the importance of being there for your children no matter what, finding real love and the sacrifices you must make in order to be the best version for yourself and others. More info about Eddie here: https://eddiepenney.com/ Buy Eddie's book here: UNAFRAID: Staring Down Terror as a Navy SEAL and Single Dad⁠ If you like what you are hearing and want to stay in the loop with the latest in Street Cop Training, please follow our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StreetCopTraining Don't forget to subscribe and rate the podcast, it truly helps! Sign up for classes here: https://streetcoptraining.com/course-list/Follow our podcast here: https://streetcoptraining.com/street-cop-podcast/    or    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/street-cop-podcast/id1538474515
    5/5/2023
    1:02:07
  • Iron Sharpens Iron with Kenny Williams & Brandon Oiler Backstage From the 2023 Conference
    On today's bonus episode, we have SCT Instructor, Kenny Williams a.k.a the Red Ninja back stage at the 2023 Street Cop Conference sitting down with WV Officer Brandon Oiler. Brandon took one of Kenny's first 3 classes when he had only 8 months on the job. Brandon discusses the impact Kenny's class had on his career and why it is so important to constantly improve yourself and the others around you. Check out Kenny's upcoming classes here: https://www.streetcoptraining.com/event/interdiction-mastermind-10/#Schedule Get your tickets for the 2024 Street Cop Conference in Orlando, FL April 28-May 3rd: https://www.streetcoptraining.com/2024-conference/ If you like what you are hearing and want to stay in the loop with the latest in Street Cop Training, please follow our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StreetCopTraining Don't forget to subscribe and rate the podcast, it truly helps! Sign up for classes here: https://streetcoptraining.com/course-list/Follow our podcast here: https://streetcoptraining.com/street-cop-podcast/    or    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/street-cop-podcast/id1538474515
    5/4/2023
    9:43
  • Episode 822: Struggling With Recruitment? Listen to This! with Xenophon Gikas & Joana Torres
    On today's episode, Dennis speaks with Officer Xenophon Gikas and Joana Torres to discuss the common issues of recruitment and retention within the profession of law enforcement. Today, Dennis, Xen and Joana discuss the challenges that departments face when recruiting, the causes of poor retention within an agency and keeping your men and women happy with consistent improvements and following through with your mission. If you like what you are hearing and want to stay in the loop with the latest in Street Cop Training, please follow our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StreetCopTraining Don't forget to subscribe and rate the podcast, it truly helps! Sign up for classes here: https://streetcoptraining.com/course-list/Follow our podcast here: https://streetcoptraining.com/street-cop-podcast/    or    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/street-cop-podcast/id1538474515
    5/3/2023
    1:14:24
  • Episode 821: Seeking Consent to Search With PC with Eric Starnes and Zach Miller
    On today's episode, Dennis speaks with former LEO and elected Judge, Eric Starnes & SCT case law instructor, Zach Miller. Eric Starnes is a conservative Republican, former law enforcement officer, and experienced prosecutor running. He is now the elected Judge of Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 7. A lifelong Texan, Starnes earned his Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Texas and his Juris Doctorate at Texas Wesleyan University. His roots in Tarrant County run deep, having served to keep his community safe for nearly three decades within the criminal justice system—both on the street and in the courts. Spending time on both sides of law enforcement has afforded Starnes a valuable perspective on justice… one that isn’t learned in law school alone. During his more than 23 years of service with the Euless Police Department, he worked his way up from a patrol officer to Lieutenant of Investigations. In that capacity he oversaw the coordination of all criminal investigations, while managing a $1.6 million budget and a staff of eighteen. While in this position he testified in criminal trials on multiple occasions—providing him an experience that a vast majority of criminal lawyers do not have. This insight has served Starnes well in both his current role as a Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorney, where he has worked exclusively for the last four years within the Criminal Division on both felony and misdemeanor cases. In addition to his years in private law practice, his dedication to jurisprudence has further led to his becoming both a published writer and a professor, educating students on the laws that surround the basis of the Fourth Amendment’s search and seizure clause—a subject vital to the criminal court system. Experienced, Knowledgeable, Fair-minded… Eric Starnes understands the difference between being an “active” judge and an “activist” judge. He seeks to efficiently move cases through the court system—protecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring the professional and just treatment of all who enter his courtroom. Today, Dennis, Eric and Zach discuss Eric's background and career and clarify 4th Amendment case law, specifically seeking consent to search when you have PC. More info about Eric Starnes here: https://www.ericstarnes.com/ If you like what you are hearing and want to stay in the loop with the latest in Street Cop Training, please follow our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StreetCopTraining Don't forget to subscribe and rate the podcast, it truly helps! Sign up for classes here: https://streetcoptraining.com/course-list/Follow our podcast here: https://streetcoptraining.com/street-cop-podcast/    or    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/street-cop-podcast/id1538474515
    5/1/2023
    24:02
  • Episode 820: Hope is Here with Eileen Dong
    On today's episode, Dennis speaks with TEDx speaker, lived-experience consultant, author and sexual abuse survivor, Eileen Dong. Eileen Dong is a lived-experience consultant, TEDx speaker and author on gender-based violence, its intersections, gender equality, as well as culturally & linguistically responsive care and diversity & inclusion. She is the Executive Director of Hope Pyx Global, a non-profit organization dedicated to victims of human trafficking, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Eileen is also a linguist & expert witness for HSI, ICE, DOJ, FBI, US Attorney’s Office, USCIS. Dong endured polyvictimization while her family was 8,000 miles away in China. Because of the honor-and-shame stigma, it took a lot of courage to break the silence. Eileen has become a bridge among culturally specific communities, victim service providers, and law enforcement. Being on the Texas Human Trafficking Survivor Leader Council and United Nations Board, her long-term vision is to build shelters and to change the culture for a world free from violence, exploitation, and slavery. Ms. Dong’s merits have been recognized by various government officials, such as the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, the United States Congress Special Congressional Recognition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and the Atlanta City Council. Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, proclaimed January 19th as Eileen Dong Day. Hope Pyx Global is a survivor-led 501(c)3 dedicated to victims/survivors (and their families) of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, and any other gender-based violence. We serve people from all backgrounds including BIPOC/AAPI, MMIP/W, veterans, men/boys, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, immigrants/refugees & marginalized communities. Today, Dennis and Eileen discuss her impactful story of coming from China to the U.S, how she survived and escaped sexual abuse, her mission to be a resource for people being sex trafficked and how there is still hope to be free. Find out more about Eileen dong and Hope Pyx Global here: ⁠www.EileenDong.com⁠⁠ | ⁠www.HopePyxGlobal.org⁠⁠ If you like what you are hearing and want to stay in the loop with the latest in Street Cop Training, please follow our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/StreetCopTraining Don't forget to subscribe and rate the podcast, it truly helps! Sign up for classes here: https://streetcoptraining.com/course-list/Follow our podcast here: https://streetcoptraining.com/street-cop-podcast/    or    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/street-cop-podcast/id1538474515
    4/28/2023
    41:14

More Education podcasts

About Street Cop Podcast

The Street Cop Podcast is the #1 podcast for law enforcement officers looking to take their career to the next level. We drop a new episode everyday and have powerful conversations with special guests who are experts in their field and industry leaders. We'll teach you how to do real police work.
Podcast website

Listen to Street Cop Podcast, Study Music and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Street Cop Podcast

Street Cop Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Street Cop Podcast: Podcasts in Family