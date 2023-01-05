Episode 820: Hope is Here with Eileen Dong
On today's episode, Dennis speaks with TEDx speaker, lived-experience consultant, author and sexual abuse survivor, Eileen Dong.
Eileen Dong is a lived-experience consultant, TEDx speaker and author on gender-based violence, its intersections, gender equality, as well as culturally & linguistically responsive care and diversity & inclusion. She is the Executive Director of Hope Pyx Global, a non-profit organization dedicated to victims of human trafficking, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Eileen is also a linguist & expert witness for HSI, ICE, DOJ, FBI, US Attorney’s Office, USCIS. Dong endured polyvictimization while her family was 8,000 miles away in China. Because of the honor-and-shame stigma, it took a lot of courage to break the silence. Eileen has become a bridge among culturally specific communities, victim service providers, and law enforcement. Being on the Texas Human Trafficking Survivor Leader Council and United Nations Board, her long-term vision is to build shelters and to change the culture for a world free from violence, exploitation, and slavery. Ms. Dong’s merits have been recognized by various government officials, such as the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, the United States Congress Special Congressional Recognition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and the Atlanta City Council. Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, proclaimed January 19th as Eileen Dong Day.
Hope Pyx Global is a survivor-led 501(c)3 dedicated to victims/survivors (and their families) of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, and any other gender-based violence. We serve people from all backgrounds including BIPOC/AAPI, MMIP/W, veterans, men/boys, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, immigrants/refugees & marginalized communities.
Today, Dennis and Eileen discuss her impactful story of coming from China to the U.S, how she survived and escaped sexual abuse, her mission to be a resource for people being sex trafficked and how there is still hope to be free.
Find out more about Eileen dong and Hope Pyx Global here: www.EileenDong.com | www.HopePyxGlobal.org
