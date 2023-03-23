45 minutes Southwest of Phoenix, Arizona there is a property that harbors a sinister presence and a portal to interdimensional madness. Welcome to the mysterious Stardust Ranch. For over 25 years, this place was allegedly an epicenter of extreme high strangeness, paranormal activity, animal mutilations, alien abductions, encounters with the Men in Black and perhaps more famously, the former property owner using a Samurai sword to dispatch his otherworldly attackers. Is there truth to this tale, or were there other motives behind the release of this story? Find out in Part 1 of this 2 part series.Stardust Ranch UFO #1John Edmonds, a UFO & Aftermath of an Alien AttackMore UFOsBe sure to check out our website, strangeology.com and be sure to sign up to our newsletter!Also give us a follow for daily updates and goofy memes over at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and subscribe to the Strangeology YouTube Channel!If you love cryptid & alien merch like t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and mugs, check out our gift shop which helps me out a lot to help keep Strangeology running!Strangeology is accepting listener submissions for future listener story episodes. If you've encountered a cryptid, witnessed a UFO, experienced something paranormal or unexplained you can DM me on Instagram/Facebook or shoot me an e-mail at [email protected]
or call the Strangeology Voicemail at 802.448.0612Want to send me a fan mail?Please send any regular mail/letters to: Strangeology PO Box 681 Barre, VT 05641Send parcels to this address: Strangeology 3 South Main Street #681 Barre, VT 05641-0681Transition Tracks licensed by Epidemic SoundChaxti - If You See HerMattie McGuire - Racing HeartsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/strangeology-podcast-exploring-the-world-of-weird/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy