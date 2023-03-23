Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird in the App
Listen to Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Podcast Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird
Podcast Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Jeff Foran
add
Welcome to the Strangeology Podcast! I’m your host Jeff Foran. From Cryptozoology, UFOlogy and the paranormal – to legends, forbidden history and more. Listen i... More
Society & CultureDocumentaryScienceHistory
Welcome to the Strangeology Podcast! I’m your host Jeff Foran. From Cryptozoology, UFOlogy and the paranormal – to legends, forbidden history and more. Listen i... More

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • The Saga of Stardust Ranch (Part 1)
    45 minutes Southwest of Phoenix, Arizona there is a property that harbors a sinister presence and a portal to interdimensional madness. Welcome to the mysterious Stardust Ranch. For over 25 years, this place was allegedly an epicenter of extreme high strangeness, paranormal activity, animal mutilations, alien abductions, encounters with the Men in Black and perhaps more famously, the former property owner using a Samurai sword to dispatch his otherworldly attackers. Is there truth to this tale, or were there other motives behind the release of this story? Find out in Part 1 of this 2 part series.Stardust Ranch UFO #1John Edmonds, a UFO & Aftermath of an Alien AttackMore UFOsBe sure to check out our website, strangeology.com and be sure to sign up to our newsletter!Also give us a follow for daily updates and goofy memes over at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and subscribe to the Strangeology YouTube Channel!If you love cryptid & alien merch like t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and mugs, check out our gift shop which helps me out a lot to help keep Strangeology running!Strangeology is accepting listener submissions for future listener story episodes. If you've encountered a cryptid, witnessed a UFO, experienced something paranormal or unexplained you can DM me on Instagram/Facebook or shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] or call the Strangeology Voicemail at 802.448.0612Want to send me a fan mail?Please send any regular mail/letters to: Strangeology PO Box 681 Barre, VT 05641Send parcels to this address: Strangeology 3 South Main Street #681 Barre, VT 05641-0681Transition Tracks licensed by Epidemic SoundChaxti - If You See HerMattie McGuire - Racing HeartsSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/strangeology-podcast-exploring-the-world-of-weird/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/18/2023
    1:12:10
  • Sam the Sandown Clown
    Hey All! This episode is going to be a little different. Due to timing issues I wasn't able to complete a brand new episode for this week. Instead I am releasing an episode from the Strangeology Beyond Patreon archive for you all to check out. This is the story of Sam the Sandown Clown. It's a weird and fun alien encounter tale, so enjoy!Want to become a member? Check out my Patreon!Be sure to check out our website, strangeology.com and be sure to sign up to our newsletter!Also give us a follow for daily updates and goofy memes over at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and subscribe to the Strangeology YouTube Channel!If you love cryptid & alien merch like t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and mugs, check out our gift shop which helps me out a lot to help keep Strangeology running!Strangeology is accepting listener submissions for future listener story episodes. If you've encountered a cryptid, witnessed a UFO, experienced something paranormal or unexplained you can DM me on Instagram/Facebook or shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] or call the Strangeology Voicemail at 802.448.0612Want to send me a fan mail?Please send any regular mail/letters to: Strangeology PO Box 681 Barre, VT 05641Send parcels to this address: Strangeology 3 South Main Street #681 Barre, VT 05641-0681Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/strangeology-podcast-exploring-the-world-of-weird/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/4/2023
    34:10
  • A New Science of Heaven w/ Robert Temple
    For this episode my guest is Professor Robert Temple, author of books like The Sirius Mystery, and the Sphinx Mystery. Robert has a new book out called A New Science of Heaven that dives into his theory of the true nature of reality and the cosmos. It was a truly fascinating discussion and I think you'll enjoy it a lot!Robert Temple's WebsiteCheck out A New Science of Heaven on AmazonBe sure to check out our website, strangeology.com and be sure to sign up to our newsletter!Also give us a follow for daily updates and goofy memes over at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and subscribe to the Strangeology YouTube Channel!If you love cryptid & alien merch like t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and mugs, check out our gift shop which helps me out a lot to help keep Strangeology running!Strangeology is accepting listener submissions for future listener story episodes. If you've encountered a cryptid, witnessed a UFO, experienced something paranormal or unexplained you can DM me on Instagram/Facebook or shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] or call the Strangeology Voicemail at 802.448.0612Want to send me a fan mail?Please send any regular mail/letters to: Strangeology PO Box 681 Barre, VT 05641Send parcels to this address: Strangeology 3 South Main Street #681 Barre, VT 05641-0681Transition Tracks licensed by Epidemic Sound & Royalty Free PlanetFalcon Dives - Catch UpSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/strangeology-podcast-exploring-the-world-of-weird/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/20/2023
    1:14:00
  • The Beast of LBL, Paranormal Appalachia and The Occult w/ Hellbent Holler
    Hey all! I'm back again with my first interview episode of Season 3! I was delighted to have Jessi & Joe from Hellbent Holler come on and talk about what they do and what they have experienced, and folks, it gets crazy! So brace yourselves for this wild conversation - really they stole the show and talked about why they got into what they do, encounters with Dogmen, the Cherokee Little People, ghost lights, cults and more. I hope you enjoy it!Hellbent Holler's WebsiteCheck out Hellbent Holler on Instagram Check out Hellbent Holler on YouTubeBe sure to check out our website, strangeology.com and be sure to sign up to our newsletter!Also give us a follow for daily updates and goofy memes over at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and subscribe to the Strangeology YouTube Channel!If you love cryptid & alien merch like t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and mugs, check out our gift shop which helps me out a lot to help keep Strangeology running!Strangeology is accepting listener submissions for future listener story episodes. If you've encountered a cryptid, witnessed a UFO, experienced something paranormal or unexplained you can DM me on Instagram/Facebook or shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] or call the Strangeology Voicemail at 802.448.0612Want to send me a fan mail?Please send any regular mail/letters to: Strangeology PO Box 681 Barre, VT 05641Send parcels to this address: Strangeology 3 South Main Street #681 Barre, VT 05641-0681Transition Tracks licensed by Epidemic Sound & Royalty Free PlanetPandaraps - FeetHurricane Turtle - OffworldSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/strangeology-podcast-exploring-the-world-of-weird/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/6/2023
    1:37:57
  • Home of High Strangeness: The Alaska Triangle
    If you're looking for a place that is full of high strangeness, look no further than the Alaska Triangle. Much like the infamous Bermuda Triangle, there are enduring mysteries within this enormous swath of America's last frontier. From unexplained disappearances, tales of cryptids, magnetic anomalies, UFO sightings, ghosts and more, the Alaska Triangle is truly the home of high strangeness. For this episode I did compiled a lot of different research to bring you some of the weirdest stories I could find form this untamed wilderness. Enjoy! -----Be sure to check out our website, strangeology.com and be sure to sign up to our newsletter!Also give us a follow for daily updates and goofy memes over at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok and subscribe to the Strangeology YouTube Channel!If you love cryptid & alien merch like t-shirts, hoodies, stickers and mugs, check out our gift shop which helps me out a lot to help keep Strangeology running!Strangeology is accepting listener submissions for future listener story episodes. If you've encountered a cryptid, witnessed a UFO, experienced something paranormal or unexplained you can DM me on Instagram/Facebook or shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] or call the Strangeology Voicemail at 802.448.0612Want to send me a fan mail?Please send any regular mail/letters to: Strangeology PO Box 681 Barre, VT 05641Send parcels to this address: Strangeology 3 South Main Street #681 Barre, VT 05641-0681Transition Tracks licensed by Epidemic SoundFuture Joust - On the KnifeBrendon Moeller - Pull BackSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/strangeology-podcast-exploring-the-world-of-weird/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/23/2023
    1:16:09

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Welcome to the Strangeology Podcast! I’m your host Jeff Foran. From Cryptozoology, UFOlogy and the paranormal – to legends, forbidden history and more. Listen in and explore the world of the strange &amp; unexplained. Join me as I look into strange and fascinating tales and unearth the truths &amp; theories behind some of the greatest mysteries out there…
Podcast website

Listen to Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird, Alpha Male Buddhist From Brooklyn Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Strangeology Podcast: Exploring the World of Weird

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store