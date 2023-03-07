Welcome to “Straight to the Heart,” a podcast from New Growth Press hosted by Rush Witt. Each episode includes thought-provoking conversations with leading Chri...

Marty Machowski shares how telling stories to his own children progressed into writing stories to teach the children in his church about the gospel, and eventually turned into writing books for families across the country and around the world. He also talks about his writing process, setting goals, and influences on his writing journey.MARTY MACHOWSKI ONLINEMarty's Website - Facebook - Twitter - InstagramMENTIONED IN THIS EPISODELong Story ShortOld Story NewThe OlogyGod Made Boys and GirlsLearn more about the podcast here.

About Straight to the Heart

Welcome to “Straight to the Heart,” a podcast from New Growth Press hosted by Rush Witt. Each episode includes thought-provoking conversations with leading Christian writers and thinkers. We hear who they are, what they believe, how they approach their work and ministry, and the moments and people who have changed their lives. In "Straight to the Heart," we go beyond the books to connect with the remarkable people behind them.Learn more about the podcast here.