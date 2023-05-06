123: Dom Gabriel: Perfect Match, Crop Tops, & a Male POV

LA EPI #1 - DOM GABRIEL IS ON STRAIGHT CANDID! Dom was CANDID - immediately opening up about his time on Perfect Match, The Mole, and who he was/what he left behind prior to coming to fame with reality TV. Who was Dom before TV? What is the biggest challenge with all this attention? What happens next - Canada or LA? Oh & no more Aussies? LADIES: Dom answered ALL your write in's about your male situation-ships & he's got a POV! Listen for his advice in our game, "What is He Thinking?" & a #StraightCandid moment leaving us with an EXTREME amount of second hand embarrassment from an accidental group text... eeeeep. Dom also dives into toxic masculinity and being true to himself - hearing he get's positive feedback all the time for 'crying' on Perfect Match. "Femininity is STRONG," Dom speaks about his past growing up with his mom & shaping how he shows up today. We throw him for a few candid loops - GIRLS POOP is always #1. We left LA with a new best friend, & some hella good new music to listen to - check out his music & his new podcast!!! We <3 you Dom! The biggest compliment is hearing our podcast felt like a safe space for him to open up!