Straight Candid is an entertainment podcast hosted by two Minneapolis women who have been known to say it how it is and never sugarcoat the truth.
125: HARRY JOWSEY: F*ck Boy to Spirituality, Break Ups, & What Actually Matters
HARRY JOWSEY joins Straight Candid from the Two Hot Takes studios in LA. Holy crap.
Harry opens up about a side of him he recently discovered - no longer the f*ck boy energy post public breakup, the spiritual awakening he had with ayahuasca, & his newly found feminine energy he is harnessing. Harry opens about why he started reality TV & Too Hot to Handle - wanting to make people laugh because of the darkness he's had around him. He also shares what it was like to break up publicly, and how he is only dating to marry at this point. We are so excited to share a side of Harry. Maybe more mental health content & another reality TV show in his future???
Harry reads & shares his #StraightCandid moment this week, & in candid fashion, it is a poop story. ENJOY!
6/5/2023
1:01:11
124: HALP: I'm Fighting with My Partner and It's Not Just PMS
Join us as we explore the ABSURD and HILARIOUS conflicts that can arise in relationships. From trivial arguments about cookies and dishwashing techniques to the challenges of effective communication, we share PERSONAL anecdotes and offer practical advice for resolving conflicts in relationships. Discover strategies for expressing your needs, staying calm in the heat of the moment, and fostering open communication outside of arguments.
WE LOVE YOU CANDID FAM <3
5/29/2023
1:08:00
123: Dom Gabriel: Perfect Match, Crop Tops, & a Male POV
LA EPI #1 - DOM GABRIEL IS ON STRAIGHT CANDID! Dom was CANDID - immediately opening up about his time on Perfect Match, The Mole, and who he was/what he left behind prior to coming to fame with reality TV. Who was Dom before TV? What is the biggest challenge with all this attention? What happens next - Canada or LA? Oh & no more Aussies?
LADIES: Dom answered ALL your write in's about your male situation-ships & he's got a POV! Listen for his advice in our game, "What is He Thinking?" & a #StraightCandid moment leaving us with an EXTREME amount of second hand embarrassment from an accidental group text... eeeeep.
Dom also dives into toxic masculinity and being true to himself - hearing he get's positive feedback all the time for 'crying' on Perfect Match. "Femininity is STRONG," Dom speaks about his past growing up with his mom & shaping how he shows up today.
We throw him for a few candid loops - GIRLS POOP is always #1. We left LA with a new best friend, & some hella good new music to listen to - check out his music & his new podcast!!! We <3 you Dom! The biggest compliment is hearing our podcast felt like a safe space for him to open up!
***FOLLOW DOM GABRIEL: DOM GABRIEL (@dontcalldom) | Instagram ***
DOM's PODCAST: DOM GABRIEL | DOM MEETS WORLD - YouTube
DOM's MUSIC: DØNTCALL | Spotify
5/22/2023
1:08:52
122: Mini: The LA Hustle & New Opportunities
THE LADIES MADE IT TO LA!!!! Holy crap they are buzzing with energy & creativity again - the city has set a fire under their a$ses to keep having candid conversations, creating, and thinking outside the box. They offer a sneak peak into what episodes are coming from their trip (11 recorded in 4 days) -who the big names are & the amazing conversations had from the Two Hot Takes studio in Los Angeles.
Syd & Soph share about their 6 days together in an AIRBNB- what they've learned about each other, who toots more, what the trip looked like, what #StraightCandid moments came of their stay, and what YOU should be looking forward to hearing. This is just the beginning of so much! Candid crew - we love you!!!!
5/15/2023
16:35
121: Acne, Anti-Aging, & Skincare Must's w/ Dermatologist, Dr. Tareen
From toxic clean beauty to 12-step routines, it's hard to know what REALLY works for our skin. That's where nationally acclaimed board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Tareen comes in. With years of experience in both medical and cosmetic dermatology, she's here this week to help separate FACT from FICTION. What should I be using on my skin in my 20s vs 30s vs 40s? Is gua sha a fad? How do I get rid of Bacne??
She shares her knowledge on hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, sunscreen, acne, accutane, mole abnormality, oily skin, botox and fillers, and so much more. Dr. Tareen shares the craziest pimples she has ever popped and why working in the dermatology field is so rewarding. We asked as many questions as we could squeeze (pun) in, and we hope you love this episode as much as we did! Reminder: Don't touch the pimple!
#StraightCandid Moment this week involves the hilarious story of Soph asking her boyfriend to pop a painful butt pimple. Who knew a butt pimple could lead to a happy ending...?
As always, we LOVE YOU candid fam!
Straight Candid is an entertainment podcast hosted by two Minneapolis women who have been known to say it how it is and never sugarcoat the truth. They will candidly discuss sex, relationships, bowel movements, and expectations of navigating through their confusing AF mid-20s. From perfectionism to over committing, quitting a job to dealing with anxiety, these girls will keep it real with you. Join along as Syd and Soph welcome guests, shoot the shit, and talk real, raw, and Straight Candid conversations.