Story Time
Bedtime FM
Children's bedtime stories delivered fortnightly as a free audiobook. For toddlers, preschoolers, young children aged 2-13, or the whole family.
Available Episodes

  • The Little Boy Who Wouldn't Eat Cheesecake written by Christina Meyers
    Written by Christina Meyers and narrated by Kellie Colleen. Do you like cheesecake? This story is about a little boy who refused to eat it. Do you think he will ever try a piece? Listen now and find out!
    1/28/2022
    7:59
  • A Sausage Dog’s Tale written by Jess Judd
    Written by Jess Judd and narrated by Kellie Colleen. My grandfather always tells me the craziest stories. This one was about a little sausage dog who narrowly avoided being eaten. Have a listen, should I believe him?
    11/18/2021
    8:28
  • The Midnight Princess 👸🏽 written by Jess Judd
    Written and narrated by Jess Judd. Princess Mindy can’t get to sleep. Everyone in the kingdom tries to help her. Do you think she’ll ever get a good nights sleep? Listen now and find out! 👸🏽
    11/5/2021
    12:30
  • The Swamp Monster written by Jess Judd
    Written and narrated by Jess Judd. This story is a little scary, parental discretion is advised. This is a Patreon story for Jill! Aunt Jilly, Marisa, John and Teddy go on their very first family camping trip! What will happen when they come across a scary looking swamp monster? Listen now and find out!
    10/21/2021
    14:55
  • The Sea Mice 🐁 written by Kenneth Stevens
    Written by Kenneth Stevens and narrated by The Story Time Team. Join the Sea Mice as they experience all that the different seasons have to offer. Their little boat, The Sea Urchin, takes them on many adventures. 🐁
    10/7/2021
    17:44

About Story Time

Children's bedtime stories delivered fortnightly as a free audiobook. For toddlers, preschoolers, young children aged 2-13, or the whole family. Download the mp3, listen in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Leela Kids, or listen online at https://bedtime.fm/storytime Proud member of Kids Listen, a grass roots organisation promoting content just for children
