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Episode fifty nine of Story Shed, a storytelling podcast for children of all ages.



This episode features Destiny Duck. Destiny is a duck who was born with a limb difference - she only has one leg. This means that when she swims, she can only travel in circles. When her siblings begin to get more adventurous and explore the pond, she gets left behind. But Destiny is a persistent little duck and she is determined to find a way to keep up...



After the story I am joined by Ida, to discuss what we have just heard - parents and teachers, please pause the podcast and do the same with your little ones. Enjoy!

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