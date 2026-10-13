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62 episodes
- Get in touch with me... @jake_yotodaily on Instagram or storyshedpodcast@gmail.com or follow on Facebook
Episode sixty of Story Shed, a storytelling podcast for children of all ages.
This episode features The Greatest Pizza in the History of the World Ever. Suki and Kam are back and they want pizza for dinner. Dad offers them jacket potatoes. They aren't happy so they take matters into their own hands . . .
After the story I am joined by Ida, to discuss what we have just heard - parents and teachers, please pause the podcast and do the same with your little ones. Enjoy!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Get in touch with me... @jake_yotodaily on Instagram or storyshedpodcast@gmail.com or follow on Facebook
Episode fifty nine of Story Shed, a storytelling podcast for children of all ages.
This episode features Destiny Duck. Destiny is a duck who was born with a limb difference - she only has one leg. This means that when she swims, she can only travel in circles. When her siblings begin to get more adventurous and explore the pond, she gets left behind. But Destiny is a persistent little duck and she is determined to find a way to keep up...
After the story I am joined by Ida, to discuss what we have just heard - parents and teachers, please pause the podcast and do the same with your little ones. Enjoy!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Get in touch with me... @jake_yotodaily on Instagram or storyshedpodcast@gmail.com or follow on Facebook
Episode fifty eight of Story Shed, a storytelling podcast for children of all ages.
This episode features Jack's Backpack. Jack is nervous about his first day at a new school. He makes sure to pack his backpack with everything he needs the night before. Pencil case? Check. Notebook? Check. Water bottle? Check. But when he wakes up in the morning he finds a bright red yo-yo has also appeared in his bag. How did that get in there?
After the story I am joined by Ida, to discuss what we have just heard - parents and teachers, please pause the podcast and do the same with your little ones. Enjoy!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Get in touch with me... @jake_yotodaily on Instagram or storyshedpodcast@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook
Episode fifty seven of Story Shed, a storytelling podcast for children of all ages.
This episode features The Penguin Next Door... Mia has a new next door neighbour.... a penguin. A penguin with a yellow bow tie and a briefcase. He is a very friendly and polite penguin and Mia and her mum are delighted he has moved in. The rest of the street, however, are suspicious. They've never had a penguin on their street before... and what is he carrying in that briefcase?
After the story I am joined by Ida, to discuss what we have just heard - parents and teachers, please pause the podcast and do the same with your little ones. Enjoy!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Get in touch with me... @jakeharrisstories on Instagram or storyshedpodcast@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook
Episode fifty six of Story Shed, a storytelling podcast for children of all ages.
This episode features Grandad Beard and the Big Bag Man... Grandad Beard is back and he's happily helping people by plucking what they need from his magnificent beard. A shoelace for your shoe? No problem! A dog treat for your dog? Fear not, Grandad Beard is on hand. However, one Saturday, he is enjoying a drink at the cafe with his granddaughter, Olive when they spot a shifty looking man in the park with a big fancy bag...
After the story I am joined by Ida, to discuss what we have just heard - parents and teachers, please pause the podcast and do the same with your little ones. Enjoy!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Story Shed
Children's storytelling podcast for kids of all ages. A new and original story each episode. Stories with a heart, designed to encourage discussion... Perfect for parents and teachers! A family friendly podcast which can be used for school assemblies, car journeys, bedtime, anytime! Proud member of Kids Listen, a grass roots organisation promoting content just for children. Your new favourite kid's podcast! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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