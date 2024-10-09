Powered by RND
Storm Sound

Ryan Storm
Podcasts by Storm Sound and Osiris Media! We Move Through Stormy Weather focuses on the evolution of Phish's jamming style through the lens of different songs, ...
  • Always Almost There Episode 26 - Rick Mitarotonda
    We are INCREDIBLY stoked to be joined by Goose guitarist Rick Mitarotonda for our latest episode! We dive into topics from setlisting and improvisation to playing within the Grateful Dead world, his custom DeLuis guitars, Viva El Gonzo, and so much more!
    1:35:27
  • Always Almost There Day After Show Live - New York, NY 3/11/25
    Ryan and special guest Garrett recap Goose at Luna Luna in New York, NY on March 11, 2025!
    23:22
  • Always Almost There Live - Jam of the Year 2024 Sweet Sixteen with Peter Anspach
    Ryan, Neal, Brian, and VERY special guest Peter break down the Sweet Sixteen of the 2024 Jam of the Year, talk about the recent winter tour, and more!
    1:34:57
  • Always Almost There Day After Show Live - Grand Rapids, MI 2/15/25
    Ryan and Neal recap Goose in Grand Rapids, MI on February 15, 2025 with a VERY special guest appearance from Cotter Ellis!
    36:49
  • Always Almost There Day After Show Live - Grand Rapids, MI 2/14/25
    Ryan, Neal, and special guest Isaac recap Goose in Grand Rapids, MI on February 14, 2025!
    43:08

About Storm Sound

Podcasts by Storm Sound and Osiris Media! We Move Through Stormy Weather focuses on the evolution of Phish's jamming style through the lens of different songs, while Always Almost There is a comprehensive Goose podcast covering every single concert the band plays!
