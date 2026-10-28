Discover fast-paced, binge-worthy American history through short historical stories of exceptional American heroes. Each episode delivers accurate historical narratives that bring legendary and forgotten heroes to life.

These are real stories and this is my real voice. Who am I? I am just a regular American dad, who loves our rich history and doesn’t want these stories to be forgotten. New episodes every other Wednesday. Follow me on X for daily stories from American History: https://x.com/HistoryWJacob