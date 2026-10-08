The ending of The Little Mermaid, adapted from Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 original and told to two robots who are not ready for it. A funny storytelling podcast for kids 5 to 11 and their grown-ups.

The little mermaid has legs at last, but every step feels like walking on knives, she can't say a word, and the prince keeps calling her his "foundling." Spark is outraged. Vector thinks sleeping on a pillow outside the prince's door sounds comfortable and practical.

First time listening? Start with Part 1.

Read along, and see what's different in the original: https://storiesforrobots.com/episodes/the-little-mermaid

If your family enjoyed it, hit Follow so new episodes show up on their own.

Stories for Robots is a funny storytelling podcast for kids 5 to 11 and the grown-ups listening with them. Join Griffin as he tells the original versions of classic stories to Spark and Vector, two robots who have read the entire internet but still don't understand humans. New episodes every Thursday.

Learn more about the show and join the email list: https://storiesforrobots.com

Grown-ups: if the show makes your family laugh, you can support it at https://ko-fi.com/storiesforrobots

Written, narrated and produced by Griffin Schwed. Spark and Vector are performed by Griffin, and their voices are transformed with AI voice technology. The show's music is made with AI tools.

Questions or robot fan mail: hello@storiesforrobots.com