Bold & Blended Stepmoms™| Prevent Stepmom Burnout & Exhaustion, Create Boundaries That Work, Co-Parent Successfully

Jen Rogers, Kingdom Stepmom Coach, Stepfamily Mentor, Bible Teacher, Creator of Stepmama Clarity™
#1 Christian Stepmom Podcast💫Top 1.5% Podcast Worldwide💫&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;The Go-to Podcast for Christian Women Who Want to Regain Control in their S... More
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationshipsReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
#1 Christian Stepmom Podcast💫Top 1.5% Podcast Worldwide💫&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;The Go-to Podcast for Christian Women Who Want to Regain Control in their S... More

  • 146 \\ Can A Stepmom Truly Have Childlike Faith? 3 Answers to Common Questions About the Power of Prayer
     Be sure to opt-in for the 30-Day Prayer Challenge! We start June 1!You know when you're doing something and it doesn't seem like that something is working, that you're not really seeing the results of your efforts?Sometimes prayer can feel a lot like that, especially when we're praying for our stepkids to be respectful or we want more intimacy with our man, or we want to be seen in our stepfamilies -- we want to be appreciated. All too often our frustration with the lack of fruit leaves us even more frustrated than when we first begin to pray.This sweet sister is right where Satan wants you to be frustrated and disconnected from the one who sees. Listen in to find the answers you need to uplevel your prayer life so you can reap the rewards in your stepfamily!Uplevel Your Smart Stepmom Journey This Way:👇👇👇Step 1: Subscribe to the PodcastStep 2: Join the Brave Stepmoms FB Group >>>https://urlgeni.us/facebook/braveStep 3: Prevent Stepmom Burnout, Get the Free Download!Step 4: Co-Parenting Strategies that Work-Mini Workshop >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop Step 5: If you want the fast track, Learn How to end the Chaos in Your Blend >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarityBe strong, and let your heart be courageous, all you who put your hope in the Lord.Psalm 31:24
    5/18/2023
    46:48
  • 145 \\ Why I Don't and Won't Celebrate Stepmother's Day - Ever (& Some Stepmom Preparations for Mother's Day)
    There's only one reason why I don't...and won't ever celebrate Stepmom's Day.  Listen in to find out the one reason why...I'll also share a few thoughts about Mother's Day Celebrations and key questions you can ask to set yourself up for success for this -- and all other holidays you choose to celebrate in your stepfamily.How about you?Do your stepkids celebrate you, Stepmom, on Mother's Day? Stepmom's Day?email me & the team and let us know! mailto:[email protected] BIG REVEAL FOR JUNE!Be sure to opt-in for the 30-Day Prayer Challenge! We start June 1!Next steps for success & growth:Step 1: Subscribe to the PodcastStep 2: Join the Brave Stepmoms FB Group >>>https://urlgeni.us/facebook/braveStep 3: Prevent Stepmom Burnout, Get the Free Download!Step 4: Co-Parenting Strategies that Work-Mini Workshop >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop Step 5: If you want the fast track, Learn How to end the Chaos in Your Blend >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarityBe strong, and let your heart be courageous, all you who put your hope in the Lord.Psalm 31:24
    5/11/2023
    18:41
  • 144 \\ Three Things You Must Avoid To Get What You Want in Your Stepfamily (And What To Do Instead)
    THE BIG REVEAL FOR JUNE!Be sure to opt-in for the 30-Day Prayer Challenge! We start June 1!Trust, honesty, and vulnerability are definitely required to get to the real good stuff of intimacy, sex, fun, and some lovely surprises along the way.Jen's hunka-hunka, Bill Rogers, joins her for today's release. Sometimes, we have the idea that we've "arrived" in the sense that we know how to respond to our partner's needs.  Yet, it is easy to overlook the fact that our spouse is changing. As we grow together, the most important aspect of cherishing one another is acknowledging these changes and being committed to giving each other what you want. Listen in for Three Things You Must Avoid To Get What You Wantand Learn what to do instead!Step 1: Subscribe to the PodcastStep 2: Join the Brave Stepmoms FB Group >>>https://urlgeni.us/facebook/braveStep 3: Prevent Stepmom Burnout, Get the Free Download!Step 4: Co-Parenting Strategies that Work-Mini Workshop >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop Step 5: If you want the fast track, Learn How to end the Chaos in Your Blend >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarityBe strong, and let your heart be courageous, all you who put your hope in the Lord.Psalm 31:24
    5/4/2023
    33:14
  • 143 \\ Innovation \ Sacred Stepmama Shortie! A Grace-Filled Initiative for Christian Stepmoms
    How do you get innovative when your roof is leaking? Not that long ago, we had a leak in our roof. It was caused by hail damage. So we needed to go through all of those things that you do through the insurance and the claim and the hiring contractors. All during the time when the COVID crisis was at the beginning. So, you know, everyone was scattered and the availability was slim. Tune in for your own dose of innovation, Stepmama!#143 is dedicated to my sweet friend and co-laboring innovator, Mikaela Brown.⚔ It's time to ARMOR UP! ⚔ Luke 5:17-26 ✅Beverage☕️🍵🥤 ✅Bibles📒 ✅Journals 📓 ✅Hide in the closet if necessary to focus on what God has for you 😶 ✅Podcast turned up!🎙🎧 Journal prompts for SMART Stepmoms:   ⚔ 📒📓 Number one. Do you believe Jesus can heal your step family wounds and hurts. What scriptural evidence can you find to support your belief?     ⚔ 📒📓 Number two. What gifts has God given to you name at least five of them. If you can name more, keep going. Name, at least five of them.    ⚔ 📒📓 Number three, be innovative. Pick three of the gifts that you listed in journal prompts. Number two, and brainstorm how you can use them in a new way in your blended family. ✨ ✨ ✨  Want to save families and prevent divorce & re-divorce? Will you partner with me on my mission to mentor, train and coach 12,000 women in 2023?  Many are struggling as they blend new families, and the odds are not stacked in their favor.  However, GOD IS FOR STEPMOMS & STEPFAMILIES!  Let's save families and prevent re-divorce, together!  ✨ ✨ ✨  How you can be part of the movement to save families: Step 1: Subscribe to the PodcastStep 2: Join the Brave Stepmoms FB Group >>>https://urlgeni.us/facebook/braveStep 3: Prevent Stepmom Burnout, Get the Free Download!Step 4: Co-Parenting Strategies that Work-Mini Workshop >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop Step 5: If you want the fast track, Learn How to end the Chaos in Your Blend >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarityBe strong, and let your heart be courageous, all you who put your hope in the Lord.Psalm 31:24
    4/29/2023
    12:43
  • 142 \\ Are You Excluded From the Family Photos, Stepmom? 2 Ways to Get Inside the Frame of Stepfamily Pictures
    💣Are you ready for a pre-emptive strike to prevent what could go wrong on Mother’s Day? As this year’s secular holiday rolls around again, I feel my hackles raising up.  I suppose that’s related to a combination of past hurts and unmet expectations. If your hackles are raised too, let’s dig into what could be triggering us. Here’s one for me – on a holiday designated for moms, no one thinks to take a couple of pictures of me and my kiddos. In fact, not unlike many other moms, I’m rarely in family photos. Worse still, there are special days during the year, like birthdays & anniversaries, where no pictures are taken!📸Are you intentionally discluded from family photos, Stepmom?  Let's talk about that and more!Step 1: Subscribe to the PodcastStep 2: Join the Brave Stepmoms FB Group >>>https://urlgeni.us/facebook/braveStep 3: Prevent Stepmom Burnout, Get the Free Download!Step 4: Co-Parenting Strategies that Work-Mini Workshop >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop Step 5: If you want the fast track, Learn How to end the Chaos in Your Blend >>>https://www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarityBe strong, and let your heart be courageous, all you who put your hope in the Lord.Psalm 31:24
    4/27/2023
    12:51

About Bold & Blended Stepmoms™| Prevent Stepmom Burnout & Exhaustion, Create Boundaries That Work, Co-Parent Successfully

#1 Christian Stepmom Podcast
💫Top 1.5% Podcast Worldwide💫

The Go-to Podcast for Christian Women Who Want to Regain Control in their Stepfamilies and End Second Wife Syndrome for Good.

👉Does it feel like you're the 'odd woman out' in your stepfamily?
👉Have you lost sight of yourself under the weight of everyone's expectations on your role as a stepmom?
👉Do you find yourself searching for answers on how to deal with bio-mama drama, passive aggressiveness, and custody battles?
👉Is your biggest fear that your stepfamily battles will never end?


Hey, Stepmama, I see you. I know it's hard. I know that you're tired of all the double standards, disloyalty, and feeling invisible inside your own family. This podcast was created with your victory in mind, so that you can reclaim control in your home through your God-given influence.

Co-Parent Well, Prevent Stepmom Burnout &amp; Exhaustion, Stop Walking on Eggshells, &amp; Regain Control! Biblical Solutions for High Achieving, Smart Stepmoms


👇👇👇
Start with Community!

👋Join the Stepmama Community: www.facebook.com/groups/bravestepmom
📃Download the Top 10 Tips for Stepmoms: www.stepfamilypodcast.com/topten

🌱Co-Parenting Answers : www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop

🎓Get fully equipped! www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarity

💌Email the Team: [email protected]

🥰Visit the Website: www.stepfamilypodcast.com
😎Coach with Jen: https://stepfamilypodcast.com/home


In this podcast, you'll learn how to set Kingdom standards to free you from the world's unrealistic expectations.

🟢Gain wisdom on dealing with difficult in-laws, outlaws and exes, and acquire skills to become an influential voice, based on who God says you are.

🟢If you're ready to stop Second wife Syndrome in its tracks, skyrocket your confidence and shave off years of disappointment, loneliness, resentment, and anxiety, you're in the right place!

Hi! I'm Jen. Wife, mom, stepmom, daughter of the King of kings, Professional Life Coach, Pickleball lover and Chief Encourager. When I first remarried, I was shocked at how quickly my excitement for our starry-eyed love affair got sucked into a very dark black hole of chaos. Confusion reigned. On the brink of a failing marriage, I knew I had to choose: Jen's way or God's way.

🟢God's way is the way. It's time to reclaim your confidence and use your influence to create the family you crave, one small change at a time. Is it easy? No. Is it possible? Yes.

If you're ready to stop chasing perfection in your stepfamily, end the exhaustion of blending, and finally get the answers you need so you can be heard, respected, and loved in your blended family, this podcast is for you. God sees you Stepmama, and he says, "You are very good indeed!"

💌Email the Team: [email protected]

🥰Visit the Website: www.stepfamilypodcast.com

