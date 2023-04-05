Bold & Blended Stepmoms™| Prevent Stepmom Burnout & Exhaustion, Create Boundaries That Work, Co-Parent Successfully

#1 Christian Stepmom Podcast
💫Top 1.5% Podcast Worldwide💫
The Go-to Podcast for Christian Women Who Want to Regain Control in their Stepfamilies and End Second Wife Syndrome for Good.
👉Does it feel like you're the 'odd woman out' in your stepfamily?
👉Have you lost sight of yourself under the weight of everyone's expectations on your role as a stepmom?
👉Do you find yourself searching for answers on how to deal with bio-mama drama, passive aggressiveness, and custody battles?
👉Is your biggest fear that your stepfamily battles will never end?
Hey, Stepmama, I see you. I know it's hard. I know that you're tired of all the double standards, disloyalty, and feeling invisible inside your own family. This podcast was created with your victory in mind, so that you can reclaim control in your home through your God-given influence.
Co-Parent Well, Prevent Stepmom Burnout & Exhaustion, Stop Walking on Eggshells, & Regain Control! Biblical Solutions for High Achieving, Smart Stepmoms
👇👇👇
Start with Community!
👋Join the Stepmama Community: www.facebook.com/groups/bravestepmom
📃Download the Top 10 Tips for Stepmoms: www.stepfamilypodcast.com/topten
🌱Co-Parenting Answers : www.stepfamilypodcast.com/parentingworkshop
🎓Get fully equipped! www.stepfamilypodcast.com/clarity
💌Email the Team: [email protected]
🥰Visit the Website: www.stepfamilypodcast.com
😎Coach with Jen: https://stepfamilypodcast.com/home
In this podcast, you'll learn how to set Kingdom standards to free you from the world's unrealistic expectations.
🟢Gain wisdom on dealing with difficult in-laws, outlaws and exes, and acquire skills to become an influential voice, based on who God says you are.
🟢If you're ready to stop Second wife Syndrome in its tracks, skyrocket your confidence and shave off years of disappointment, loneliness, resentment, and anxiety, you're in the right place!
Hi! I'm Jen. Wife, mom, stepmom, daughter of the King of kings, Professional Life Coach, Pickleball lover and Chief Encourager. When I first remarried, I was shocked at how quickly my excitement for our starry-eyed love affair got sucked into a very dark black hole of chaos. Confusion reigned. On the brink of a failing marriage, I knew I had to choose: Jen's way or God's way.
🟢God's way is the way. It's time to reclaim your confidence and use your influence to create the family you crave, one small change at a time. Is it easy? No. Is it possible? Yes.
If you're ready to stop chasing perfection in your stepfamily, end the exhaustion of blending, and finally get the answers you need so you can be heard, respected, and loved in your blended family, this podcast is for you. God sees you Stepmama, and he says, "You are very good indeed!"
💌Email the Team: [email protected]
🥰Visit the Website: www.stepfamilypodcast.com