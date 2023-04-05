Bold & Blended Stepmoms™| Prevent Stepmom Burnout & Exhaustion, Create Boundaries That Work, Co-Parent Successfully

143 \\ Innovation \ Sacred Stepmama Shortie! A Grace-Filled Initiative for Christian Stepmoms

How do you get innovative when your roof is leaking? Not that long ago, we had a leak in our roof. It was caused by hail damage. So we needed to go through all of those things that you do through the insurance and the claim and the hiring contractors. All during the time when the COVID crisis was at the beginning. So, you know, everyone was scattered and the availability was slim. Tune in for your own dose of innovation, Stepmama!#143 is dedicated to my sweet friend and co-laboring innovator, Mikaela Brown.⚔ It's time to ARMOR UP! ⚔ Luke 5:17-26 ✅Beverage☕️🍵🥤 ✅Bibles📒 ✅Journals 📓 ✅Hide in the closet if necessary to focus on what God has for you 😶 ✅Podcast turned up!🎙🎧 Journal prompts for SMART Stepmoms: ⚔ 📒📓 Number one. Do you believe Jesus can heal your step family wounds and hurts. What scriptural evidence can you find to support your belief? ⚔ 📒📓 Number two. What gifts has God given to you name at least five of them. If you can name more, keep going. Name, at least five of them. ⚔ 📒📓 Number three, be innovative. Pick three of the gifts that you listed in journal prompts. Number two, and brainstorm how you can use them in a new way in your blended family.