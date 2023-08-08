Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Rich Hinman

Welcome to the first episode of Steel, a Fretboard Journal podcast dedicated to the wonderful world of the steel guitar. Joining us today is Rich Hinman, a pedal steel player who's shared stages with k.d. lang, Sara Bareilles, Rosanne Cash, Adam Levy and more. He details his early musical life in Sleepy Hollow, NY, his journey with the steel guitar, how he approaches recording and more. If you want to dig deeper into Rich's music or educational materials, check out the following links: https://www.richhinman.com/ https://www.patreon.com/richhinman https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4VdFTv8BWUNytTM3cB0v0k?si=0d6edd9a51e74089 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvvtMAAyfWudSTGQqgio8RUC0QphFdiJx Subscribe to the Fretboard Journal magazine here: https://shop.fretboardjournal.com/products/fretboard-journal-annual-subscription