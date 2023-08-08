Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast in the App
Listen to Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Podcast Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast
Podcast Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

The Fretboard Journal
add
Welcome to Steel, a Fretboard Journal podcast dedicated to the wonderful world of the steel guitar. Hosted once a month by Matt Perpick.
More
MusicMusic Interviews
Welcome to Steel, a Fretboard Journal podcast dedicated to the wonderful world of the steel guitar. Hosted once a month by Matt Perpick.
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Rich Hinman
    Welcome to the first episode of Steel, a Fretboard Journal podcast dedicated to the wonderful world of the steel guitar. Joining us today is Rich Hinman, a pedal steel player who's shared stages with k.d. lang, Sara Bareilles, Rosanne Cash, Adam Levy and more. He details his early musical life in Sleepy Hollow, NY, his journey with the steel guitar, how he approaches recording and more. If you want to dig deeper into Rich's music or educational materials, check out the following links: https://www.richhinman.com/ https://www.patreon.com/richhinman https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4VdFTv8BWUNytTM3cB0v0k?si=0d6edd9a51e74089 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvvtMAAyfWudSTGQqgio8RUC0QphFdiJx Subscribe to the Fretboard Journal magazine here: https://shop.fretboardjournal.com/products/fretboard-journal-annual-subscription  
    8/8/2023
    1:15:40

More Music podcasts

About Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Welcome to Steel, a Fretboard Journal podcast dedicated to the wonderful world of the steel guitar. Hosted once a month by Matt Perpick.
Podcast website

Listen to Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast, Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Steel: The Steel Guitar Podcast: Podcasts in Family