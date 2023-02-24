On the Steel Here Podcast, you get to join diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fans Jersey Jerry and Kevin Adams as they discuss all things Steelers football. Deliverin... More
What the Hell, Bell? Steel Here - Episode 30 (feat. Le’Veon Bell)
On this episode, Jerry and Kevin are joined by former Steelers All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell. They discuss why he left Pittsburgh. Regrets. Proud moments. The inside story to his suspension and even hint at a comeback.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/steelherepod
5/26/2023
1:35:10
Money Mason - Steel Here Episode 29
On this episode, Kevin and Jerry sit down with Mason Rudolph and discuss his shocking return to Pittsburgh. He shares some insight on the team and the boys laugh at a few Tomlinisms.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/steelherepod
5/19/2023
52:50
The Khan Artist - Steel Here Episode 28
On this episode, Jerry and Kevin discuss the free agents the Steelers have signed and where it leaves them for the draft. They get excited about the new approach to free agency Omar Khan is showing. They announce an upcoming draft night watch party.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/steelherepod
4/21/2023
40:47
Polynesian Power - Steel Here Episode 27 (feat. Breiden Fehoko)
On this episode, Jerry and Kevin are joined by the Steelers newest defensive lineman, Breiden Fehoko. They discuss the free agency process, the city of Pittsburgh, and his excitement for the future. Jerry and Kevin explain upcoming content news.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/steelherepod
4/7/2023
51:17
Dinner With a Winner - Steel Here Episode 26
On this episode, the boys recap their dinner with Kenny Pickett. Break down the Steelers off-season needs and outline their upcoming schedule.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/steelherepod
On the Steel Here Podcast, you get to join diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fans Jersey Jerry and Kevin Adams as they discuss all things Steelers football. Delivering listeners an authentic and assuredly biased perspective, Jerry and Kevin offer exclusive interviews with both former and current Steelers players/coaches, betting tips, hilarious game day tales and more.
