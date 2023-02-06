Hello and welcome to my 10 minute weekly meditation guide, dedicated to anyone from curious beginners to meditation masters! Let’s join together to find moments... More
Activating Awareness
This guided-meditation focuses on harnessing and activating the potential within ourselves to increase awareness in our daily lives; a suggestion by Ethan who joins us from Indianapolis along with our community on Locals.
5/28/2023
16:21
Solitude to Solidarity
We’re exploring our emotions, cultivating self-compassion and fostering a sense of belonging in this episode to support Dustin from California, who is struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness. Join us on this path towards inner peace as we embrace in this guided-meditation. Email: [email protected]
5/21/2023
15:08
Finding Your Focus
Whether you're a student, a professional, or anyone who faces daunting tasks in their lives, this episode will provide you with valuable insights on how to overcome self-doubt, stay motivated, and achieve your goals. For this guided-meditation, we have Arazoo, a medical student from Utah, who is taking her first big medical exam. Find somewhere comfortable to sit and let’s explore techniques that can help you stay motivated, focused, and centered during challenging times.
5/14/2023
16:11
Releasing Anger
We're transforming our state of emotions in this guided meditation as we help Leilani to release anger and resentment. Russell guides her (and you) through a meditation practice to help let go of negative emotions and cultivate inner peace. This episode offers practical tools for anyone struggling with anger and resentment, and is a powerful reminder that we all have the ability to heal and grow.
5/7/2023
16:18
Discovering Your Authentic Voice
Join me on a journey of self-discovery and tap into your inner wisdom as we take a member of our community, Emsea in Toronto, through a guided-meditation on finding her authentic voice. Find a comfortable place to sit, get ready to breathe, let go of limiting beliefs and be fully present.
